Joe Alwyn is great for Taylor Swift because he doesn’t mind that she has opinions

I’ve gotten to the point where I believe in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn as a couple and I wish them well. I truly hope they are engaged and planning a quiet wedding and that Taylor is happy with him. What bugs me – a little bit – is the PR around the relationship though. In interviews to promote Lover, Taylor has done a good job of drawing a line about what she’ll discuss about Joe. Then we have the lyrics which are so clearly about him and their love. All of that is fine. But then the added layer is all of the leaks to People Magazine about how great Joe is for her because he’s, like, there. He’s great because he doesn’t mind that she’s rich and super-successful. He’s great because he doesn’t mind that she has opinions. Are we really setting the bar this low?

Taylor Swift previously faced backlash for staying silent on political and social issues, but the superstar is no longer shying away from speaking out. As Swift approaches her 30th birthday in December, insiders say the Grammy winner is also standing strong when she feels she’s been taken advantage of. “The situation with Scooter is still upsetting to her. She just finds it all so wrong,” a source close to Swift, who has been vocal about her intentions to re-record her earlier albums following the music manager’s $300 million purchase of her former label Big Machine, tells PEOPLE exclusively. And though she’s made it clear her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is off-limits to the public, behind the scenes the star has found a strong support in the British actor. “Joe’s personality is great for Taylor. He is very calm and always very supportive,” says the source. “He’s sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn’t agree with…There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him. Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy” Continuing to be on the same page about keeping their relationship private, Swift and Alwyn, 28, are seemingly in it for the long haul. “Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things more quiet,” says the source. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

[From People]

“He seems older than he is…” He’s 28 (29 in February 2020) and Taylor will be 30 in December. It’s not some huge age difference, and Taylor had already established that she likes ‘em younger (Harry Styles, Conor Kennedy). But spare me the “he’s old for his age/mature for his age” comments. As for Joe being supportive and all that… again, this is how low the bar has been set. He’s a great guy because he’s not actively trying to get her to STFU. My question: did Taylor ever have a boyfriend who told her that she shouldn’t have opinions? I’m trying to think. Maybe Jake Gyllenhaal? But Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, all of those other guys – they too would have been “supportive” of Taylor having opinions.