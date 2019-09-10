Uzo Aduba talks to her mom every day, how often do you call your mom?



Uzo Aduba of Orange is The New Black has one of those “How I Get it Done” profiles in The Cut which I always rave about. She’s fascinating and I really enjoyed her descriptions of her passions, which include cooking, entertaining and traveling. She’s been to every continent and wants to go to every country. She’s a runner and is about to do her third marathon for charity, but she’s open about how punishing that can be. After reading this I want to hang out with her, especially to taste her food. She just loves making food for people. Plus she loves going to the spa! My favorite part was when she said she talks to her mom every day.

On cooking and entertaining

I love cooking — I find it very calming and meditative. I also like the art form of it — of creating something that wasn’t in the room through the variety of ingredients coming together. I love, love, love hosting and feeding people, whether that’s through a dinner party or a charcuterie board. Since November, I’ve been working on a beautiful, formal sit-down party menu… It’s always ideal to make dishes you can prep before people come over because you don’t want to be busy cooking when they’re there. On being herself and having a career

I think a huge thing Orange Is the New Black gave me is the confidence and the knowledge that there was a place for me in this space. And, as long as I continue to be myself, this place will exist. I think in this business, that is the adversity: this fear that you are not enough, or that you have to change yourself dramatically to be enough. The fact of the matter is that Orange gave such a space to me and my castmates that it made me realize, No, this is what I’m supposed to be doing. As long as you hold true to yourself, there’s always going to be someone who sees that. It might not be everybody, but you have to keep going as you. She loves traveling

Since I was a teen, I’ve had three travel goals: to go to every continent, to go to every country, and to go to every state in the United States. Last year, I tackled the first one when I went to Antarctica, making me part of the 7 percent of people who have gone to every continent. Now my goal is every country — Egypt is at the top of my list, followed by the Seychelles, New Zealand, and Morocco. I also really want to go to Kilimanjaro. What she does at night

After dinner, I’ll watch garbage TV — maybe Real Housewives. I used to read a lot before bed, but I haven’t lately because I’ve been reading scripts. I’ll also usually call someone in my family before going to bed. Maybe my mom. I talk to my mom everyday.

[From The Cut]

I really like what she said about being true to herself and authentic, which must be doubly hard in her profession. “As long as you hold true to yourself, there’s always going to be someone who sees that… you have to keep going as you.”

My ex brother-in-law has been to every continent and I think he’s been to most countries. He actually works a regular job, he doesn’t just travel, but when he has time off he travels very purposefully (he’s German). As for how often she talks to her mom, I should do that. I talk to my mom about three to four times a week. I mentioned before that she used to live nearby and that she moved away a year ago. My ex bought us all Amazon Alexa devices so we can video chat and that makes it nicer. Plus my mom and I have a standing date once a week when we talk no matter what. I miss hanging out with my mom! *insert crying emoji*

