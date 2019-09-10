Uzo Aduba talks to her mom every day, how often do you call your mom?

Uzo Aduba of Orange is The New Black has one of those “How I Get it Done” profiles in The Cut which I always rave about. She’s fascinating and I really enjoyed her descriptions of her passions, which include cooking, entertaining and traveling. She’s been to every continent and wants to go to every country. She’s a runner and is about to do her third marathon for charity, but she’s open about how punishing that can be. After reading this I want to hang out with her, especially to taste her food. She just loves making food for people. Plus she loves going to the spa! My favorite part was when she said she talks to her mom every day.
On cooking and entertaining
I love cooking — I find it very calming and meditative. I also like the art form of it — of creating something that wasn’t in the room through the variety of ingredients coming together. I love, love, love hosting and feeding people, whether that’s through a dinner party or a charcuterie board. Since November, I’ve been working on a beautiful, formal sit-down party menu… It’s always ideal to make dishes you can prep before people come over because you don’t want to be busy cooking when they’re there.
On being herself and having a career
I think a huge thing Orange Is the New Black gave me is the confidence and the knowledge that there was a place for me in this space. And, as long as I continue to be myself, this place will exist. I think in this business, that is the adversity: this fear that you are not enough, or that you have to change yourself dramatically to be enough. The fact of the matter is that Orange gave such a space to me and my castmates that it made me realize, No, this is what I’m supposed to be doing. As long as you hold true to yourself, there’s always going to be someone who sees that. It might not be everybody, but you have to keep going as you.
She loves traveling
Since I was a teen, I’ve had three travel goals: to go to every continent, to go to every country, and to go to every state in the United States. Last year, I tackled the first one when I went to Antarctica, making me part of the 7 percent of people who have gone to every continent. Now my goal is every country — Egypt is at the top of my list, followed by the Seychelles, New Zealand, and Morocco. I also really want to go to Kilimanjaro.
What she does at night
After dinner, I’ll watch garbage TV — maybe Real Housewives. I used to read a lot before bed, but I haven’t lately because I’ve been reading scripts. I’ll also usually call someone in my family before going to bed. Maybe my mom. I talk to my mom everyday.
I really like what she said about being true to herself and authentic, which must be doubly hard in her profession. “As long as you hold true to yourself, there’s always going to be someone who sees that… you have to keep going as you.”
My ex brother-in-law has been to every continent and I think he’s been to most countries. He actually works a regular job, he doesn’t just travel, but when he has time off he travels very purposefully (he’s German). As for how often she talks to her mom, I should do that. I talk to my mom about three to four times a week. I mentioned before that she used to live nearby and that she moved away a year ago. My ex bought us all Amazon Alexa devices so we can video chat and that makes it nicer. Plus my mom and I have a standing date once a week when we talk no matter what. I miss hanging out with my mom! *insert crying emoji*
I rarely talk to my mom but we email daily.
I envy people who have that kind of close relationship with parents. Not everyone is so lucky.
I love her. I love that she uses cooking to decompress and I love that she has a travel bucket list.
She just strikes me as a really well-rounded, thoughtful person–someone I’d like to be friends with.
My mom and I email every day. A lot of times it’s just inane chit-chat about the trivial things in our lives but occasionally it gets heavy. She tries not to talk about Trump too much because it upsets her. I guess that’s the privilege of being an old white woman living out her golden years in a cozy suburb in blue Massachusetts.
I really need to be less of a ghost with my family. I’ll go a while between talking to any of them. Partially because chronic pain life makes me exhausted… partially because we all know how to push each others buttons haha. Husband will at least send a text or two a day to his mom, but I’ve never been the kind of person who’s good at keeping in touch, or who’s super tight knit with family. I love them. But I’m just someone who likes to kind of have their own, alone, down time. It’s the ma’s bday today though, so I’ll see them all tonight.
Also – completely unrelated – get yourself on some form of distillery / vineyard / beer tour when you make it to NS, Kitten. We’ve got some really great places all through the province. Keith’s is a pretty big beer supplier around here – it’s nothing groundbreaking but the tour is fantastic. You’ll get to walk along tunnels from the 1800′s where Alexander Keith had an underground passage from his first brewery to his house.
When my brother died suddenly, I spoke to my parents every day. My mom died 5 years ago and I do miss talking with her. She was a good sounding board.
I love talking to my mom. Now that she has started texting it’s great! We talk at least once a week.
Never, since my mom is a narcissist. I wish it were different for me. For those of you with close relationships with your mothers – count your blessings.
My mom is gone now but she was an alcoholic when she was alive. We’d talk a few times a year; one of those times being 2-3 days after my birthday when she’d call to say she hadn’t forgotten my birthday and then tell the story of my birth and how difficult it was for her.
That is terrible! How were you able to manage growing up without a supportive mother?
I love Uzo, she’s so talented, and seems like a wonderful person.
I talk to my mom at least once a day, usually more. We have a little side business together, so a lot of it is about that, but I’d probably talk to her that much anyway.
My Mom used to live with me so by default we saw and spoke to each other everyday. She was my best friend. She now lives in assisted living and I speak with 2-3 times a week. It was weird not talking to her everyday at first but we have gotten into a routine. I see her once a week usually on weekends. But I miss that closeness we used to have. Hopefully she will be moving back in with us sometime in the future.
Daily because she’s checking on her aunt who lives with me.
My mom and I had a very tumultuous relationship when I was a teenager and in my early 20s. She suffered from depression and was not easy to be around but after nearly 30 years of battling depression she is in remission (the medical term not my own language) and now we have a wonderful relationship and talk daily. Big hugs and love to those who have lost their Mothers and to those whose Mothers let them done
This spoke to me. I’m typing with my right hand and holding my father’s hand on his deathbed with my left one. Provided you have a good relationship, don’t hesitate to just call and speak for a few minutes. Precious moments.
Oh, Mel, sending love and support.
Love and support your way.
I talk to my mom on the phone every day if I can, if not we text. I’m 26 and we’ve always been super close–I live about 1,000 miles away from her but even if we lived closed we would talk the same amount. Love my mom and love hearing about when people are close to their moms.
I live next door to my parents and we see them just about every weekend. She calls me every day, just about. I don’t call people.
I’d love to go to one of Uzo’s dinner parties. She seems so classy and sophisticated, unlike myself. I love to travel, but don’t get to very much with kids and work. I will say I’m not interested in going to Antarctica.
For me, cooking involves trying new Pinterest recipes my kids turn their noses up at.
I talk with my Mom and Dad every single day and see them a lot. They were the same way with their parents.
I’m really lucky to be from the family I am.
I speak to my mom everyday (sometimes multiple times a day) she also lives 5 min away so we see each other at least twice a week.