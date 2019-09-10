Jenny Slate announced her engagement to Ben Shattuck, her boyfriend of a year

Were we too mean about Jenny Slate? Perhaps. In fairness, I tried to cover Jenny Slate as a “fun gossip story” not as “Jenny Slate has no business dating Captain America,” which is what Chris Evans’ fanbase always yelled about. From a pure gossip angle, Jenny Slate’s relationship with Chris was fascinating – she basically dumped her husband as soon as she saw an opening with Chris, and then she and Chris had a messy on-and-off relationship which involved Jenny pouring her guts out to journalists on the reg. By Spring 2018, Jenny and Chris were done. By Fall ‘18, she was spilling her guts in interviews about getting back into the dating world. By January ‘19, she made her couple-debut with an artist named Ben Shattuck. And now Jenny and Ben are engaged. She announced the engagement on Instagram with a slideshow and this message:
He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going ❤️🎈❤️
Ben also shared some images from their French getaway on his Instagram, which I’m including below. Congrats to them – I actually haven’t heard anything about them in months? Which is probably a good thing. I have a thought and people might yell at me, but here it is: I think Jenny is just the kind of woman who has no idea who she is when she’s single. Call it serial monogamy, call it “She Can’t Be Alone,” but I definitely think Jenny is that person. And truly, there are men like that too, it’s not just a lady thing. I think Ben is the reason why she’s been so lowkey this year, why she’s not giving interview after interview about her life. She has someone to be wrapped up in and that makes her happy. That’s my read on it.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Her soul is teal.
Haha. I rolled my eyes so hard at that line, too. Although I was thinking it was more of an “aqua,” lol.
But wishing them happiness, of course.
Mazel, love birds.
She seems happy. I’m glad for her – she seemed pretty broken up over Evans.
Also, the guy is cute.
She just kind of bums me out. I don’t find her particularly funny… and the way her relationships play out in the media just shows so much thirst. I don’t think she’s some inherently bad person… she just makes me feel sort of sad, I guess.
I do hope she’s happy though – she’s been pretty clear about looking for marriage, and if this guys a good guy who’s into that dream of hers, I think it’ll be fine.
She’s only three years younger than me but appears to have the emotional maturity of the average twenty-something–emphasis on “average”.
But hey, if she’s happy then that’s great.
She seems sweet. Maybe a bit of an oversharer, but that’s hardly a crime. I’m happy for her.
My thoughts exactly. She seems pretty harmless in the grand scheme of things
I like her too and her film, Obvious Child, was wonderful.
Congrats to them. Hope it works out.
Good luck Ben, basically…..
Happy for her!
Why do we criticise this lady so much again? She dated ‘out of her league’? She shared her messy thoughts like Amy Schumer who now everyone loves because she loves autism?
She seems the ‘quirky’ too clever for her own good, but with hormones and desires kind of girl. Maybe the marriage with her husband wasn’t great anyway. Maybe it didn’t work out with Captain America. Maybe it won’t work out with this guy. SO what? If she was a man, we’d be praising him for sharing his thoughts and being open, and not counting how many relationships he had.
Amen, because it’s not as if men don’t date women “hotter” than them all the time. Personally I don’t even see what’s so great about captain America, I don’t even find him attractive physically and his personality is extremely offputting.
yeah, I don’t quite get the criticism of her – she seems refreshingly earnest for a celebrity
“Call it serial monogamy, call it “She Can’t Be Alone,” but I definitely think Jenny is that person.“
I think you likely nailed it @Kaiser. She was unhappy in her marriage, but I doubt she would have left unless she had (or thought she had) the Chris option long-term waiting in the wings. And now first date to engaged in less than a year?…well, best of luck. (Yes commenters I know your Aunt Susan did the same and has been married for 78 years. I’m talking in general and in context of her history).
Not my Aunt Susan, but me. 11 months from first date to the ring.
I honestly have no idea what Jenny Slate actually does, I always get her mixed up with the girls from Broad City.
Yeah that was my parents but that was also over 50 years ago when that was more the norm than not. And it’s no coincidence that most of my friends’ parents divorced before we turned ten. That being said, Jenny’s 37 not 23. She’s also been married before so presumably she knows what it entails. Oh well. Mazel tov I guess.
I’m not sure if she is one of those “can’t be alone” types, but I feel sorry for people like that. Being alone is pretty awesome a lot of the time. You can do whatever you want whenever you want and you don’t have to think about whether anyone cares about it! It’s called freedom!
But being lonely is not awesome. Still, I feel the can’t be alones are more willing to settle, and I’d rather be lonely sometimes than with the wrong person
I hear you. I have a friend who’s been divorced for a couple of years and I never realized until that happened how much he is terrified to be alone. He has a tendency to want to get immediately serious with anyone he dates and understandably it drives people away. I feel like I just cannot get through to him, suggesting that he join clubs or groups or even a gym and/or take up a new hobby or two instead of trying so hard all the time to find a partner. My heart kinda breaks for him.
I have a friend who’s the same way. It’s hard to watch because they consistently sabotage every relationship by pushing for serious commitment right off the bat.
I’m looking obsessively for a new sofa. That one looks really comfy, anyone have an idea of who it’s by? Or any other suggestions! Thanks, haha
I like her a lot. And I don’t blame her for falling head over heels for Chris America…He is from Massachusetts too and they did that cute Marc Webb movie together and she got swept up…thats all fine and is what it is…
This guy seems like step up though bc HE ALSO THINKS SHE IS AMAZING. So they are MUTUALLY in love! And I didn’t know she’s 37?! Well that might explain the rush- maybe they want BABIES!!!
FWIW I met my now husband at 34- had first baby at 35 and married when pregnant with 2nd kid. But he and I had “the talk” within the first month of knowing each other. I think we both knew. Of course when you are older (and in his case divorced) you tend to know what has not worked and you know what you want.
I think Jenny has probably figured that out.
Wishing her the best.