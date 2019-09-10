Jenny Slate announced her engagement to Ben Shattuck, her boyfriend of a year

Were we too mean about Jenny Slate? Perhaps. In fairness, I tried to cover Jenny Slate as a “fun gossip story” not as “Jenny Slate has no business dating Captain America,” which is what Chris Evans’ fanbase always yelled about. From a pure gossip angle, Jenny Slate’s relationship with Chris was fascinating – she basically dumped her husband as soon as she saw an opening with Chris, and then she and Chris had a messy on-and-off relationship which involved Jenny pouring her guts out to journalists on the reg. By Spring 2018, Jenny and Chris were done. By Fall ‘18, she was spilling her guts in interviews about getting back into the dating world. By January ‘19, she made her couple-debut with an artist named Ben Shattuck. And now Jenny and Ben are engaged. She announced the engagement on Instagram with a slideshow and this message:

He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going ❤️🎈❤️

[From Instagram]

Ben also shared some images from their French getaway on his Instagram, which I’m including below. Congrats to them – I actually haven’t heard anything about them in months? Which is probably a good thing. I have a thought and people might yell at me, but here it is: I think Jenny is just the kind of woman who has no idea who she is when she’s single. Call it serial monogamy, call it “She Can’t Be Alone,” but I definitely think Jenny is that person. And truly, there are men like that too, it’s not just a lady thing. I think Ben is the reason why she’s been so lowkey this year, why she’s not giving interview after interview about her life. She has someone to be wrapped up in and that makes her happy. That’s my read on it.