“Do you ditch movies and which movies have you ditched?” links

I’ve ditched a few of these movies! (This is CB I’ve ditched Sausage Party, La La Land and Hobbs & Shaw. There are tons more those are just the ones from this list.) [Buzzfeed]
It’s so good to see Yalitza Aparicio at TIFF [LaineyGossip]
73 year-old Indian woman had twins [Dlisted]
Face/Off, that crazy 1997 Nicolas Cage and John Travolta film, is going to get a remake [Pajiba]
The Tommy Hilfger x Zendaya collection [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez go out to dinner[Just Jared]
Bobby Brown got kicked off a flight [Jezebel]
I’ve never walked out of a theater, but there were a few I probably should have. But there are a bunch I started on dvd or streaming and quit. Especially if i fall asleep during it!
Fell dead asleep within the first five minutes of Lincoln and that movie about George W Bush starring James Brolin
Ditched La La Land too
I don’t walk out of them but rather fall asleep. I fell asleep to The Constant Gardener and the micahel Jackson doc This Is It
Yes, because I am an old lady, some of these movies may not mean anything to some of the readers, but …
1. Joe vs. The Volcano
2. Koyaanisqatsi
3. Chan is Missing
I’m stubborn, so if I’ve paid, I stay. There are a few I WISH I had ditched. Some examples:
All but the first Transformers (somehow I became the go to person to take my nephew to these): The last one (before Bumblebee, which I skipped) actually made me angry it was so terrible.
Aquaman: waaaaaaaaay too long. It gave me a headache.
Fantastic Beasts: Awful. Just a pathetic, terrible money grab. I eventually suffered through the second one at a friend’s house. Even worse!
MIB International: the friend who dragged me to this owes me BIG. Just total garbage.
Lol, I’m “stubborn” about staying and watching too!
I remember a lot of people walking out on World War Z…that was pretty ridiculous & bad, Mr. IMUCU and I still joke about it once in awhile!
Agreed on World War Z!! So bad! (I saw it on DVD so I could only symbolically walk out.) 😉
The book is amazing (the movie is almost NOTHING like it! Why??) and someday Netflix or HBO or Amazon will do a miniseries and do it right. The movie is embarrassing in comparison.
I almost walked out of Les Miserables. I’m still not sure why I stayed. Probably because I liked the musical on Broadway, but the movie was not good. And the close-ups were so annoying.
The Black Dahlia
Pirates of the Caribbean 2
I fell asleep during Spider-Man 2
I loved Hobbs & Shaw! Mindless action and entertainment. The only film I ever walked out of was Jurassic Park. My Mom took my brother and I to see it when we were kids. We were scared out of our minds lol. So we left.
I was 4 when my mom took me to see Jurassic Park. I started bawling in the movie theater. I still remember it so well.
reno 911 the movie
I walked out of Wonder Woman. I HATED it. I can’t tell anyone I know though, because I’d have to turn in my woman card. The scene in particular that made me leave is when she asks Chris Pine’s character what snow is… You know 12 languages and you don’t know what SNOW is?? Talk about born yesterday…. Blah, now I’m getting worked up about it again. lol
It wasn’t great, so don’t feel bad. I hated Bridesmaids. It didn’t feel authentic to female friendships. Can we have one movie with female leads where they’re not jealous or in competition with one another?
The Royal Tennenbaums. Worst movie ever. Got my money back too, because I left after 20 minutes.
I ditched that Colin Farrell “The New World” movie… I’ve never been that bored in my life!
But I thought Hobbs and Shaw was entertaining.