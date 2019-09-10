Duchess Meghan is #1 on Tatler’s list of ‘Top Social Risers’: is this a good thing?

During the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, Tatler decided to go all-in on their smear campaign against her. It was a sign that the official magazine of the stuffy upper-crust did not care for Meghan because… reasons. Reasons which definitely did not involve race or xenophobia, of course not. Tatler reported that palace staffers referred to Meghan as Me-Gain and that Meg had “banished” Harry’s old friends and tons of other stuff. Truly, I barely even remember most of the accusations lodged against Meghan from six months ago, that was so many fake-ass scandals ago. Well, in Tatler’s current issue, they’ve apparently ranked the “Biggest Social Risers” of the year, I guess. We should definitely read “social risers” as “social climbers,” because apparently everyone in Britain has a collective memory gap of how the Middleton family climbed. Guess who the #1 Social Riser is? You guessed it.
1. The Duchess of Sussex
The pinnacle of the greasy pole. Not quite a rags to riches tale (she was privately educated and her scapegrace father won an Emmy for lighting direction) but the Ralph & Russo-clad beacon of change has found a role that suits her to perfection: a tungsten toughie to drag the Royal Family into the 21st century.
The rest of the list makes it clear that Tatler believes it is some kind of crime to be born into poverty, or even born into a family that can’t afford Eton. How shocking. And yes, the language here is gross: “the pinnacle of the greasy pole.” Unlike the Queen who has been atop the greasy pole this entire time?
Meanwhile, people are still talking about Meghan’s trip to New York this weekend. But it’s not terrible – I mean, the people who will drag Meghan over anything are still trying to make it a thing, but for the most part, Meghan was praised for keeping the trip so lowkey. There were no pap strolls outside of the hotel, and the only photos we got were from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she watched Serena Williams.
The choice of words is gross but I’m all out of outrage. I’m just tired.
I want to know more about the class situation in Britain. I know that like “middle class” isn’t middle class, and the wealthy are super wealthy and I know in America it’s more of a huge drop off, like there is no middle class anymore. But I think of like, people who were born wealthy like Kate Middleton, Tom Hiddleston, Eddy Redmayne etc. All saying or implying they were “middle class” when to me its like.. no you were wealthy?
This is kind of a side bar from the article but I just get more curious about it.
There is no correlation between class and money here. You can be a penniless aristocrat or a working class millionaire. Middle class anyone who isn’t upper or working.
Kate was definitely middle class. Tom H was between upper middle and possibly upper class. I don’t know enough about Eddie R to know.
The class system in the UK is just very strange. Not having a class system is the best part about being a Yank and living in the USA.
In the USA what we refer to as Upper Middle Class in the USA is the Middle Class…i.e. the Middletons who worked for their money. What in the USA is refereed to as working class of Blue Color class is the lower class in the UK, The upper class in the UK is the old (the older the better) landed gentry and the title aristocracy. All of this is just ridiculous.
Sir Richard Branson is not considered upper class in the UK because he WORKED for his money. I like living in a country were people like Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs and Sir Richard Branson are admired for working their butts off, building a company and making a tonne of money by their own efforts.
I’m American, but I’ve read a LOT of books on class structures, both in the US and in the UK.
Class in the UK seems to be very much caught up in Who You Are and How Do You Act. And not just you, but your parents, your grandparents, your great-great-great-great…grandparents. It’s not just where you went to school, but where did your great grandfather go to school and who were his classmates, etc.
So the upper classes in the UK are so insular, because they’ve known each other for generations. They know how they are related to each other. It’s this small little world where you are all taught how to speak, how to eat, what hobbies to have, how to dress, etc. It’s all in How Do You Behave.
Money does seem to play a part in one way: if your family made money from trade, you’re middle class. It doesn’t matter if you have a billion dollar company – if you didn’t inherit your money (and your house, furniture, jewelry, etc), then you’re middle class.
There’s so many books on the English class structure. Class by Jilly Cooper was a good read, and Watching the English by Kate Fox would be a start.
Despite the doom and gloom, the middle class is still doing pretty ok in America (considering I pay out the ass for student loans but was still able to purchase a condo).
Meghan is a very strong woman because if it was me, I would probably have exploded long time against the hatred and racism.
The worst part is that she is being attacked from all sides even both sides of the family.
I thought the vile abuse Angelina & Hilary got was horrendous but the abuse Meghan gets is just 10 times worse.
I mean, she did rise socially. Meteorically, in fact. It’s not a lie. But it ain’t that deep, either. Kate Middleton topped this list too, in the past. Tatler just keeps on Tatler-ing. *shrugs*
Meghan sells magazines which explains it all.
Agreed with both of you. It’s silly to think she didn’t rise to an insane level since being with Harry. But that’s not some sort of bad thing, either. I’m sure that while she was an actress she sought fame – but I also don’t think that was why she liked Harry. I think things just happened to work out well for them and obviously anyone who married one of the boys would have had a huge name recognition bump.
I’m here. her fame/status has exploded over the past year and a half. But that probably would have happened to whoever Harry married.
Yes it would have. It’s why Cressida bailed and who can blamed her?
Where is Kate in this classement?Meghan went to a better university than her and she is a self made millionaire.Kate never had a full time job.Harry proposed to her after one year William waited almost a decade.Kate’s parents were flight attendants.
It is about race.And obviously because Meghan shows zero interest in the approval of the aristocratic kkklan
Excuse me – St. Andrews is ranked as the best university in Scotland and third in the UK after Oxford and Cambridge. So no – Northwestern is not a “better” university.
Northwestern (31) has a better ranking globally than St. Andrews (100)
https://www.topuniversities.com/student-info/choosing-university/worlds-top-100-universities
I toured St. Andrews for graduate school options as they had accepted me and despite the beauty of the campus I was extremely underwhelmed, academically.
I graduated undergrad not at Northwestern but a university of similar rank and standing – the options for coursework and research were no comparison.
@ Joja … “aristocratic kkklan”, unfortunately this says it all. Brilliant. I also think it must sting so, so, so much to have a woman of colour come into the Royal Family and show up EVERYONE. So much grace, class, style and intelligence. Great with a camera. Hardworker. Great ideas. Her own independent thoughts. “It’s just NOT DONE … dahrling.” XO
If Tatler magazine don’t care for Meghan. Why is they following Sussex Royal on Instagram? They are not following Kensington Royal, Clarence Royal, and Royal Family. Just Sussex Royal. It’s pathetic. Yesterday the magazine deleted the post about Meghan because they got called out.
The saltiness being displayed due to a lack of access, really is something to behold. I hope they NEVER grant the UK press access. Let them starve. Murdoch’s media lackey’s cannot have it both ways. You cannot set her up as the right-wing media’s whipping girl and then expect any form of cooperation.
I hope they suffocate the existence out of the pale but stale UK RR’s careers as they expose themselves and their rabid racism.
Tatler is something else. Meghan must love Harry because I would be so done.
I actually think the language is more negatively talking about the royal family and not Meg personally. I think “the greasy pole” is referring to people who are making more money than they should, but the comment at the bottom “dragging the royal family into the 21st century” makes me feel like this isnt a drag to Meg, but to the royal family as a whole. I could be totally wrong that’s just my interpretation.
Because she did make a huge social jump, not on purpose she just got married but that doesnt take away from the social climb. I dont think shes a social climber, but she did marry into the royal family. Anyone who marries into the royal family is making a social climb that is going to be bitter to some people because now for the rest of their lives they are going to be living on the peoples money doing a part time job that involves just showing up or throwing your ideas into the wind and everyone scrambling to get them done.
Again, a nuanced discussion is never going to be able to be had about Meg or Harry because of the horrendous smear campaign, and I’m fully prepared to be called a racist for having a not popular opinion even though I’m a young black woman lol.
“a nuanced discussion is never going to be able to be had about Meg or Harry because of the horrendous smear campaign”
You hit the nail directly on the head.
It’s derogatory, but unsurprising. I’m sure that she had no idea of the intensity of the abuse that would be hurled at her.
I think this is fine. In a world where the smear-campaign didn’t happen, I think we would talk more about how she made her moves from C-list actress to one of the most recognisable faces in the world.
The Becky Sharpe story will always be a compelling one, especially for gossip readers.
I really want to emphasise here that most people here in the U.K. do not care either way about the royal family. The queen is viewed with mostly affection because of her longevity; the rest are barely given a second thought other than for weddings or royal babies.It’s certain disgusting racist elements of the press we have in this country that’s trying to take attention away from brexit and paedo Andy, that is constantly smearing Meghan. Most people have better things to worry about- perception is skewed on a site like this because we are interested in all the going’s on; most people don’t follow it in detail.
I’m only saying this because it’s one way to feel a tiny bit better about Meaghan’s situation- people are not rioting in the street to get her out. Now if only we could do something about the press
I have friends in Norfolk. When I talked to them trying to get the local low-down on “Rose Who?” I was told: “The Cholmondeley’s are wonderful people and very much part of community. I have no desire to go into their bedroom and they would certainly never come into mine. What they do in private is their business.”
Brits do not seem to gossip the way Yanks do.
That’s because the punishment is severe. They still gossip, they’re just very careful with whom.
“Brits do not seem to gossip the way Yanks do.”
Oh you sweet, sweet summer child. Certainly you’re not this dense to actually believe that?
Can I ask a question? The end of the article says there weren’t any pap strolls. Does that mean that the wedding shower photos outside of the hotel were planned? Do celebs really call up photogs to tell them where they will be and then act upset to have their photos taken? Or do paps sometimes just stake out hotels and legit get pics?
And most importantly, did Meghan do this?
I think you mean the baby shower, and no the paps were stalking places when they found out she was in New York, because she had been there a couple of days before she was spotted.
Celebs call photographers all the time and do deals – getting a cut of the money made from selling the photos or letting them take photos at a certain time and then leaving them for the rest of the day/week.
They also call them to show off a new relationship – Tom Cruise was famously called out for this when he rode up for a dinner date with Katie on the back and asked the photographers why they were there – one shouted back something along the lines of “your team told us you would be here!”.
No matter how well planned an event, if its not on private property it is very difficult to ensure that the media are not informed about whatever occasion being held there, so the photos outside of the hotel would be inevitable.
Celebs also do this to promote their clothing lines or brands….i.e… Reese Witherspoon with her Draper James lifestyle brand. Tom & Lorenzo call this the “Sidewalk Sashay”.
Not sure whether Meghan did the pap call, but I doubt it. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Jessica Mulroney, Amal Clooney or Priyanka Chopra did; they are known for their fameballing ways. My bet is Mulroney. Didn’t her brunch or dinner beforehand get papped?
As for the “greasy pole” term in Tatler….isn’t that a fairground/county fair game, trying to climb up a greased poll? Maybe Tatler was using it as a metaphor, ie. it’s hard to climb and hard to stay up.
Priyanka was not there
I’ve never been tempted to read such elitist rubbish like Tatler, but it might be worth it for pearls like ‘scapegrace father’ or ‘tungsten toughie’ LOL. Who talks / writes like that?
Seriously though, just absolutely gross (and silly) to talk about the “Biggest Social Risers” of the year.
Well she is a social climber. And so is Kate Middleton. That does not make them bad people. On the contrary. And contrary to some other people who were born in the right family and had everything handed to them from the get-go, they are not criminals or friends with criminals.
Oh and I see that they included Robbie Williams’ 7 YEAR OLD daughter? Oh never change Tatler.
Kate Middleton’s uncle was a drug dealer and pimp, and she and William used his villa (Casa de Bang Bang) and yacht where these things occurred all the time.
And THIS is why the press have an access problem with regard to the Sussexes.
Meghan wasn’t born in proverty. By the time she came around her father was doing well, so Tatler was throwing shade.
That part is in the article.
Well it just means they think if you are a POC that means you are automatically poor or poor from their elitist view point.
I think social climber is the wrong term for Meghan but fits Kate and the other Middletons.
Meghan status internationally has grown not just in the UK or US.
I think tatler is forgetting about the wisteria sisters . The Middleton’s were not as rich as people make them out to be.The whole family climbed to get them were they are now .Meghan a woman who worked and lived her life on her terms that didn’t dump her friends or chase after a prince yet Meghan is the social climber .Tatler is following the British media with these negative stories on Meghan.I just wish they would leave Meghan alone it has been non stop smear campaign since the story broke they were dating.
The upper class in in the UK is basically the pure bloods in Harry Potter, all related, all connected, and it’s about going back through several generations but has nothing to do with wealth.
That Tatler article is racist,classist and disgusting. Oh, the Tatler editor is BFF with Kate. Another proof of Cambridges’s racism and jelousy.
Tatler received a backlash so huge that they cancelled their IG post.
That is all kinds of classist nonsense and mean spirited too.
The royal family is such now it isn’t in any way good to rise to their level. The Queen riding with Andrew in the midst of rape allegations, grinning broadly has tarnished them forever. William and Kate’s (heir and heir consort) continual entitled laziness and nasty pr games show they are unfit for service. I would argue that Harry has been elevated into a more mature, thoughtful and caring person since marrying Meghan. Other than her love for Harry and Archie I don’t see much gain for Meghan inheriting this lot through marriage. She may be at some sort of pinnacle in terms of a classist social status but it’s nothing to admire in and of itself.
The reason Tatler has been going so hard on Meghan for the past few months? New editor Richard Dennen took over in Feb. He was at University with the Cambridges at St. Andrews and is supposedly still quite friendly with them. Makes sense when you think about the level of vitriol towards Meghan from them for the past few months, and that they also named the Cambridges number one on their ‘most powerful Brits’ list a couple months back. All dots connect back to Will, Kate and the vicious Royal Courtiers. Edit to add: Dennen has publicly gone on record about being friends with Kate in one of those Embiggening pieces that were being floated about last year about how wonderful Kate is etc.
I think one issue here is that Meghan’s press coverage is so outrageous … it is starting to negatively impact the Royal Family. I am Canadian, I have never had too many thoughts one way or the other about the Royals. Seeing Meghan covered so heavily and negatively in the press, seeing Prince Andrew’s use of sex slaves barely covered. It is hard to be a sensible, intelligent person and accept these two things. Watching the Queen attempt to protect said Prince … that was beyond disappointing. Never mind that she never came to Meghan’s defence.
Also … I am female. A Royal-to-be woman who meets other women, who have just lost their homes to a horrific fire, and offers to do a cookbook to raise funds for their community kitchen? Well, the adult, human tabloid writers are going to have to do a lot to convince me this Now-Royal woman is evil.