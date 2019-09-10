Duchess Meghan is #1 on Tatler’s list of ‘Top Social Risers’: is this a good thing?

During the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, Tatler decided to go all-in on their smear campaign against her. It was a sign that the official magazine of the stuffy upper-crust did not care for Meghan because… reasons. Reasons which definitely did not involve race or xenophobia, of course not. Tatler reported that palace staffers referred to Meghan as Me-Gain and that Meg had “banished” Harry’s old friends and tons of other stuff. Truly, I barely even remember most of the accusations lodged against Meghan from six months ago, that was so many fake-ass scandals ago. Well, in Tatler’s current issue, they’ve apparently ranked the “Biggest Social Risers” of the year, I guess. We should definitely read “social risers” as “social climbers,” because apparently everyone in Britain has a collective memory gap of how the Middleton family climbed. Guess who the #1 Social Riser is? You guessed it.

1. The Duchess of Sussex

The pinnacle of the greasy pole. Not quite a rags to riches tale (she was privately educated and her scapegrace father won an Emmy for lighting direction) but the Ralph & Russo-clad beacon of change has found a role that suits her to perfection: a tungsten toughie to drag the Royal Family into the 21st century.

[From Tatler]

The rest of the list makes it clear that Tatler believes it is some kind of crime to be born into poverty, or even born into a family that can’t afford Eton. How shocking. And yes, the language here is gross: “the pinnacle of the greasy pole.” Unlike the Queen who has been atop the greasy pole this entire time?

Meanwhile, people are still talking about Meghan’s trip to New York this weekend. But it’s not terrible – I mean, the people who will drag Meghan over anything are still trying to make it a thing, but for the most part, Meghan was praised for keeping the trip so lowkey. There were no pap strolls outside of the hotel, and the only photos we got were from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she watched Serena Williams.