Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl Halftime rumor: ‘I don’t know yet, we will see’

Now that football season is here – ugh – it’s time to start talking about the Super Bowl. We’re months away from that sh-t, but here we are. Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami, at the Hard Rock Stadium. So, there’s some talk that the NFL wants to really go full Miami and get Jennifer Lopez for the Halftime show. While she’s not FROM Miami, she has a home there and she spends a lot of time there. And honestly, as I’m sitting here thinking about it… why hasn’t she been asked before? Jennifer Lopez has some bangers and she loves to put on a good show. Her Las Vegas residency was a sellout and a huge success. She’s in the middle of some kind of career Renaissance. Maybe she should do it. J.Lo was asked about on the Today Show and she didn’t say no:

Jennifer Lopez may add quite the credit to her resumé. Rumors are swirling the singer-actress may perform at the Super Bowl. J.Lo addressed the talk in a TODAY interview with Hoda Kotb that will air Friday. “Are you going to do the Super Bowl?” Hoda asked her. “I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see,” Lopez, who has promoted the NFL’s current 100th season on social media, replied while laughing. “It’s something obviously that I would love to do,” she continued. “It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.” Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which, coincidentally, is the hometown of Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

[From Today]

She would be… good at it. Better than Adam Levine!! Better than some of the recent peeps whose performances were truly unmemorable. When did Justin Timberlake do it? When did Beyonce do her Black Panther thing during Coldplay’s set? Yeah. J.Lo can handle it. And it would be good too! As for the Oscars… I feel strongly – based on the overwhelming buzz – that Jennifer will be getting an Oscar nomination. Prepare yourselves for a whole lotta J.Lo.