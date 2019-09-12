Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl Halftime rumor: ‘I don’t know yet, we will see’

Now that football season is here – ugh – it’s time to start talking about the Super Bowl. We’re months away from that sh-t, but here we are. Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami, at the Hard Rock Stadium. So, there’s some talk that the NFL wants to really go full Miami and get Jennifer Lopez for the Halftime show. While she’s not FROM Miami, she has a home there and she spends a lot of time there. And honestly, as I’m sitting here thinking about it… why hasn’t she been asked before? Jennifer Lopez has some bangers and she loves to put on a good show. Her Las Vegas residency was a sellout and a huge success. She’s in the middle of some kind of career Renaissance. Maybe she should do it. J.Lo was asked about on the Today Show and she didn’t say no:
Jennifer Lopez may add quite the credit to her resumé. Rumors are swirling the singer-actress may perform at the Super Bowl. J.Lo addressed the talk in a TODAY interview with Hoda Kotb that will air Friday.
“Are you going to do the Super Bowl?” Hoda asked her.
“I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see,” Lopez, who has promoted the NFL’s current 100th season on social media, replied while laughing.
“It’s something obviously that I would love to do,” she continued. “It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.”
Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which, coincidentally, is the hometown of Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.
She would be… good at it. Better than Adam Levine!! Better than some of the recent peeps whose performances were truly unmemorable. When did Justin Timberlake do it? When did Beyonce do her Black Panther thing during Coldplay’s set? Yeah. J.Lo can handle it. And it would be good too! As for the Oscars… I feel strongly – based on the overwhelming buzz – that Jennifer will be getting an Oscar nomination. Prepare yourselves for a whole lotta J.Lo.
Ignoring the NFL issues, as a general matter, she would be a great pick, and I do wonder if she has been asked before and has turned it down. She has a large catalog, she knows how to put on a show, and she could bring in some big name special guests (which people expect at this point.)
If the NFL really wants to really go full Miami, then why not get Gloria Estefan? Wouldn’t it be awesome to have a 62-yo lady dancing her ass off at the Super Bowl?
I am def ready for JLo Oscar nominee!! Always thought she had great screen presence from the U-Turn/Out of Sight days – but then she became ‘superstar JLo’ and picked a lot of crappy projects and people seemed to forget she could actually act. And the ‘music’ – not my thing at all. But I’m really happy she seems to have found a role that lets her shine again – I’m going to see Hustlers on my bday next Tuesday – really looking forward to it!
I could see her pulling this off. She’s got so much personality… and I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anyone being disappointed by a J-Lo concert (it’s possible, but it doesn’t seem to be the case often at least).
That said… would I watch it? Meh. Maybe on youtube or something. We’re not football people, and rarely watch any live sports. And it’s rare that I’ll seek out a live performance. But damn if I didn’t spend a ton of time hunting down Janelle Monae’s Grammy performance to show my husband because I just couldn’t get over what a freaking SHOW it was!