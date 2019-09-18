Demi Moore on her massive doll collection: ‘I’ve always got little faces looking at me’

Demi Moore covers the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar. I’m actually not going to publish the cover, just because Demi is naked on it and while I don’t mind it, it’s a bit much in general. The idea of “Demi, Naked” is not some new thing or even a noteworthy thing at this point – she’s dropped trou for many publications over the years. The point of it for this cover was that Demi is telling the naked truth about her life in her new memoir, Inside Out. Demi’s background is well-known to people who were alive in the 1980s and ‘90s: a difficult, terrible childhood with an alcoholic father and a mentally ill mother, poverty, early fame, early first marriage, divorce, second marriage to Bruce Willis, motherhood, divorce, marriage to Ashton Kutcher, divorce. And on and on. She also made some iconic movies and produced some good movies too. Unfortunately for everybody, Bazaar sent Lena Dunham to profile Demi and after two paragraphs, I wanted to bang my head against the wall. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Her mother’s attempted overdose when Demi was a child: “The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do. Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over.” Is she a bitch? “I’m sure there are a lot of people who think I’m a bitch. I don’t fear to speak my mind.” She loves & collects dolls and toys: The collection became an obsession in the wake of her divorce from Bruce Willis. “I love figurative art. And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they’re like little animals or little something or others. I’ve always got little faces looking at me. If you go up and look at my carry-on bag, I have a little bear, and I have a little Dil Pickles, you know, from Rugrats? I usually have a monkey in my purse too. It started with one I call purse monkey.” The doll faces are funny faces, “reminding you not to take your life too seriously and to remember the importance of play.” Tough times. The prying eyes were there when her second marriage ended. They stalked her third. But she did manage to hide some of her life from prying eyes, including the late miscarriage at about the same time that she was accused of being a grandma-aged bride at 42 (40 freaking 2). She hid her private reaction to public humiliation, saying simply, “As a woman, a mother, and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.” On motherhood: “My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles…” Motherhood, she says, was her only absolute goal and the only destiny she can be sure she’s fulfilled, and that includes “mothering myself.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

As soon as I read the doll thing, I remembered that I had read about it before, years ago, and completely forgotten it. Yes, Demi has collected dolls and toys (mostly dolls) for decades. Someone – maybe Ashton Kutchner? – said it was super-creepy, and that her collection is incredibly vast. She apparently has some really pricey dolls too. I mean, it doesn’t take a PhD to get to the root of it: she had a sh-tty f–king childhood and part of her uses the dolls to recreate that childhood. Somewhere, there’s a little girl inside of her that wanted all of those dolls. As for the miscarriage at 42… that’s awful. I didn’t know she went through that. Poor Demi.