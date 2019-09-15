Lori Loughlin had a ‘rough day’ watching Felicity Huffman get sentenced

Felicity Huffman took the plea deal and only received 14 days in prison. Lori Loughlin rejected the plea deal and more charges were added to her federal indictment. It doesn’t appear that federal prosecutors are interested in offering Lori and her husband Mossimo any other deals, or maybe they did offer a deal and Lori rejected those too because they came with prison time. All I know for sure is that Lori Loughlin has screwed herself over with all of the “faith-based” leaks to People Magazine and the pity-poor-me bulls–t. Just after Felicity’s sentencing, “sources close to Lori” were feeling especially chatty with People Mag yet again.

As news spread that Felicity Huffman had been sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, one of the other defendants was paying close attention to the proceedings. Lori Loughlin, who has also been implicated in the scandal, was watching very closely on Friday to see whether Huffman got any time in jail, according to a source close to the Full House star. “Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with.” “If [Lori] is found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear,” the source says. “And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges. Lori is a smart woman; she understands that. She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this. She will do what she has to do to protect herself and her family.” According to the source close to Loughlin, she “regrets” not taking a deal. “She didn’t understand the entire nature of the charges against her, and she wasn’t even sure if or how she had broken the law,” the source says. “It was very early, and she didn’t have all the information that she has now. Based on what she understood at the time, she made the best choice for herself. Now there is no deal on the table, and she has to have faith that the courts and the prosecution will move fairly and not make an example out of her.” “This has been a rough day,” the source says. “Lori is going to move forward as best as she can, but now she has a little more clarity about what will happen next.”

[From People]

Ignorance of the law is NOT A DEFENSE. Years of watching Law & Order taught me that. Just because you don’t understand the depth of the crimes you’ve committed or why you’re being charged a certain way, that does not mean anything. “I didn’t know” is not a legal defense or a legal strategy. It’s especially rich for Lori because… she has a lawyer. She’s probably paying tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, it’s not like she’s got a public defender (no disrespect to public defenders, you guys are doing the lord’s work). If she was confused by the charges or if she didn’t understand why she was charged the way she was, she needed to get her lawyer to explain the sh-t to her.

But maybe this is all part of the act: Lori is super-innocent, she innocently tried to bribe someone with $500K to fake her daughters’ sports activities, it was all just an innocent mistake and it’s all so innocent, she can’t even conceive of how anyone would find the activity to be CRIMINAL, and even when she was facing down federal felony charges, she was too innocent to even understand the charges. That’s her defense. That and the church sh-t.