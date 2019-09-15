Lori Loughlin had a ‘rough day’ watching Felicity Huffman get sentenced

Felicity Huffman took the plea deal and only received 14 days in prison. Lori Loughlin rejected the plea deal and more charges were added to her federal indictment. It doesn’t appear that federal prosecutors are interested in offering Lori and her husband Mossimo any other deals, or maybe they did offer a deal and Lori rejected those too because they came with prison time. All I know for sure is that Lori Loughlin has screwed herself over with all of the “faith-based” leaks to People Magazine and the pity-poor-me bulls–t. Just after Felicity’s sentencing, “sources close to Lori” were feeling especially chatty with People Mag yet again.
As news spread that Felicity Huffman had been sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, one of the other defendants was paying close attention to the proceedings. Lori Loughlin, who has also been implicated in the scandal, was watching very closely on Friday to see whether Huffman got any time in jail, according to a source close to the Full House star.
“Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with.”
“If [Lori] is found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear,” the source says. “And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges. Lori is a smart woman; she understands that. She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this. She will do what she has to do to protect herself and her family.”
According to the source close to Loughlin, she “regrets” not taking a deal. “She didn’t understand the entire nature of the charges against her, and she wasn’t even sure if or how she had broken the law,” the source says. “It was very early, and she didn’t have all the information that she has now. Based on what she understood at the time, she made the best choice for herself. Now there is no deal on the table, and she has to have faith that the courts and the prosecution will move fairly and not make an example out of her.”
“This has been a rough day,” the source says. “Lori is going to move forward as best as she can, but now she has a little more clarity about what will happen next.”
Ignorance of the law is NOT A DEFENSE. Years of watching Law & Order taught me that. Just because you don’t understand the depth of the crimes you’ve committed or why you’re being charged a certain way, that does not mean anything. “I didn’t know” is not a legal defense or a legal strategy. It’s especially rich for Lori because… she has a lawyer. She’s probably paying tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, it’s not like she’s got a public defender (no disrespect to public defenders, you guys are doing the lord’s work). If she was confused by the charges or if she didn’t understand why she was charged the way she was, she needed to get her lawyer to explain the sh-t to her.
But maybe this is all part of the act: Lori is super-innocent, she innocently tried to bribe someone with $500K to fake her daughters’ sports activities, it was all just an innocent mistake and it’s all so innocent, she can’t even conceive of how anyone would find the activity to be CRIMINAL, and even when she was facing down federal felony charges, she was too innocent to even understand the charges. That’s her defense. That and the church sh-t.
If I was a millionaire or billionaire, I’d be doing some major PR work right now. It’s clear that people are getting VERY fed up with wealth inequality and the privilege that goes with it. Lock this couple up and make them serve the full sentence – it’s clear Lori thought she could buy her kids way into school and she thinks she can buy her way out of punishment for not following the law.
I so agree that this is about wealth inequity and what it can buy a person. Because if I had done this I can guarantee I wouldn’t have been treated like Felicity. The wealthy can get away with so much more than we can ever imagine. And it sucks that there is such inequity but at the same token, I’m sure there are people who would look at me and roll their eyes thinking: girl, you got it good too.
I’ll believe she has serious prison time coming to her when I see it. I have zero faith in the system when it comes to this case – there’s a lot of tough talk right now about the judge throwing the book at her, but I remain skeptical.
Lol, I bet she did have a rough day. She “has to have faith that the court will not make an example of her”!!!! Omg. She should have had faith her daughter would end up where she needed to be for college. Or if she wanted to throw money and faith at the problem, she could have sent a donation to the Poor Clare nuns in Memphis and asked them to pray for her to get in. That’s what my mom did for my lazy brother, and it worked! He got a presidential scholarship to BAMA!
I wonder if she is starting to realize that maybe, just maybe this isn’t one of those situations where a rich white lady can pay herself out of trouble.
Those exist?
Poor poor Lori. I hope you rot in jail. Should have taken the deal. You did the crime, now do the time.
Poor u Becky. The world weeps for you.
Nice hat.
Hmph! I bet she had a bad day. Too bad she was so sure she wouldn’t see any meaningful punishment, now ALL the chickens are coming home to roost.
Hoping the IRS charges them both with tax fraud, if they haven’t already done so.
I’m very skeptical that Lori or her husband will feel any real consequences. That being said, I’m having some major schadenfreude over the turmoil this is obviously causing them.
Also, when I stop and think abut it, I find the irony of Lori Loughlin being known for playing a character named “Aunt Becky” while being an actual “Becky” in real life to be very amusing.
Lastly, those sandals are ugly.
Even though the kids couldn’t get into college on their own, I feel that they’re a bit smarter than the mother and father.