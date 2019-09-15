Felicity Huffman will likely serve her 14-day sentence in a cushy minimum-security prison

All of the cable news stations did breaking news coverage on Friday for Felicity Huffman’s sentencing. Can I just say? I was surprised by how surprised people were about Felicity’s sentence. We knew a week beforehand that the federal prosecutor had only asked the judge to sentence Felicity to one month in prison. Felicity’s lawyer, on the other hand, was asking for a suspended sentence or just no jail time. The judge split the difference: Felicity was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She’ll also have one year of probation. The sentence was so light because A) Felicity immediately took a plea deal as soon as it was offered, B) she made a full confession to her crimes, C) she can afford great lawyers, D) her felony was relatively minor compared to many other parents’ crimes and E) she’s white and rich and what did you think was going to happen?
So even though gossip-readers knew what was about to happen, people still acted shocked and appalled that Felicity benefits from white privilege. Personally, I think Felicity’s public statements (as part of her guilty plea) made her look worse and even more out-of-touch, but what do I know. Felicity made a statement on Friday just after her sentencing:
I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.
I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.
I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.
*Shrug* I think she’s really sorry. I think she’s starting to understand how badly she’s screwed up her daughters’ lives. I think she understands how badly her decision-making has been for years. As for her big two-week sentence, reportedly Felicity wants to serve the two weeks in a cushy minimum-security prison in northern California:
Felicity Huffman is hoping to avoid serving hard time. Lawyers for Huffman, who reports to prison on Oct. 25, requested Friday that the actress spend her two weeks behind bars at a minimum-security women’s lockup in northern California dubbed one of the cushiest prisons in the country. The Federal Correctional Institution Dublin houses 1,235 inmates and sits about 350 miles away from her Los Angeles home. While it’s ultimately the decision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, attorney Martin Murphy asked Judge Indira Talwani make the recommendation so the desperate inmate could see her family.
“It’s the closest to Ms. Huffman’s residence,” Murphy said inside the packed courtroom. As a Dublin inmate, the “Desperate Housewives” star would have to trade her designer duds for the prison’s issued uniform: dowdy khaki clothing marked with her name and inmate number. Huffman, 56, will have to make her bed each morning in time for a daily 6:30 a.m. inspection and it will be lights out at 10 p.m. daily, according to the inmate handbook. Husband William H. Macy and her two daughters will be able to visit on Saturday and Sundays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. but will not be able to bring any gifts.
“Visitors may bring a maximum of $35.00 per adult. Money can only be used for the vending machines in the Visiting Room and may not be given to the inmate,” the handbook states. In 2009, Forbes named the big-house as one of America’s “10 cushiest prisons” — citing the facilities gorgeous bay area weather. Despite being a sitcom star, Huffman will also be restricted to the $320 monthly commissary limit. Highlights on the commissary list include the $3.65 pizza kit and the $2.10 two-pack of Oreos. To kill time, Huffman and her inmate pals can watch movies shown on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It’s unclear if the Emmy Award-winner will be put on a work assignment given her short stint behind bars.
I know people always joke about this kind of sh-t, but wow, prison doesn’t sound *that* bad. Getting up at 6:30 am would actually be sleeping IN for me. And I go to bed at 10 pm anyway. And they have Oreos and a bay view. I mean…I’m sure there are fancy spas in that area with more restrictions and fewer Oreos. At the end of the two weeks, I would be like “so, I actually would like to stay a little bit longer?”
Oh Becky u in trouuuuble…
Lol YE! I hope! So disappointed in Felicity‘s sentencing. It just screams white privilege. I hope that Aunt Becky doesn’t get off.
Agreed. But at least she admitted fault. I even wanted her to get off a bit easy just so Becky the arrogant smirker can have her refusal to admit guilt blow up in her face. She needed to see what she missed out on by not taking a deal. I have hope for Huffman. If she gets over this «I thought I was doing the right thing» crap and admits she acted out of selfishness. I get it, its difficult to admit to yourself let alone anyone else. She can get there. Becky is a lost cause.
14 days?? God, I spent four times that long in hospital last year, and I did nothing wrong! White privilege wins again.
I’m not sure how hospitals and prison time are comparable in this context?
Ye, I understand the comparison. I was hospitalized back in 2000-2002 three times for over 3.5 months each time. I was in isolation due to a hospital induced antibiotic-resistant strain of strep I caught after what should have been relatively minor surgery.
I couldn’t leave my hospital room. Everyone that came to visit me had to cleared, then masked, gowned and gloved and warned not to touch me. I was alternately bored, frightened and disoriented as the weeks progressed. It can feel a lot like prison when the only things you can look forward to is bad TV, new books, meal times and the occasional visit from family and friends.
Of course, prison is meant to restrict and rehabilitate but a long hospitalization like AnnaKist experienced can certainly take on the characteristics of a prison sentence without the benefit of having a definitive end date to look forward to.
You’ve clearly never been in a hospital for an extended stay. You’re very lucky. I was hospitalized for five weeks two years ago following emergency surgery that went very badly. I happily would have traded that experience for twice the prison time.
Juliaine, I’m sorry you went throught that.
I was just questioning the comparison i this context. You arent sentenced to hospital time, so comparing the two and concluding with white privelidge still doesnt make sense to me(agree with the conclusion, disagree with the math). But I hope you both are feeling much better today.
And ps yes I have Whatever. No need to be condescending.
I’m with you @Kaiser. As a WOC her sentence was not shocking to me at all. I remember telling a friend of mine when she said the system is not fair, I said “It was never made for us in the first place.” This is what white privilege and money gets you. I truly hope she’s sorry for what she’s done but again I wasn’t clutching my pearls when the sentence came down.
I’ll be shocked if they even make her do the full two weeks.
I initially gave her credit for recognizing the stupidity and selfishness of what she’d done, but now I think she was just way more PR savvy and had the foresight to listen to a smart lawyer.
The fact that her husband felt it necessary to cry to the judge about how his extremely wealthy white wife hadn’t gotten a single acting job offer since she was exposed, even though she was in important things like Transamerica and that one episode of Dangerous Housewives where like, the story line was super serious or some shit like that tells me how out of touch and tone deaf they both are about what they did and how fucking lucky she is to only do the wisp of time she is and the main reason she is because she is a wealthy white woman.
Neither of them need to fret – I’m sure a great big, very lucrative apology tour of magazines and tabloid shows is coming soon. Shit like this is why I’m not confident that Lori Loughlin’s sentence is going to be THAT much worse.
I am about to have a newborn and Felicity’s jail sentence sounds entirely preferable to those first three months.
RIGHT? I’m not going to say that it sounds like a vacation, but it does not sound BAD.
I agree with what you said but you saying that prison doesn’t sound that bad is extremely ignorant.
Obviously making a joke in comparing it to motherhood.
The for-profit prisons in this country are abhorrent. It sounds like Felicity gets to go to a “fluffier” one.
it’s dumb decisions like this that enforce the extremely valid opinion that white privilege will always win no matter how awful the transgression is. people of colour cannot prosper, we will always be torn down, character assassinated, face unbalanced application of the law, deal with cultural appropriation..makes no difference if you’re the Duchess of Sussex or an average jane like me. different rules, slavery of a new mindset
Am I naive to think that if Kerry Washington did the same and played the part like Felicity that she too would be assigned to a cushy prison? That a star if any skin color at that level of stardom would get same treatment??????
@seraphine Yeah, you’re naive.
She would likely get a more cushy sentence than a WOC with less social standing, but I bet that it would be more harsh, and public sentiment would be more harsh than it is for FH.
Think about OJ Simpson. The police were deferential to him (except for Marc Fuhrman) and he got off on the murder charges. However, he served a rather harsh sentence (for a rich, famous guy) for theft. Now compare to the Ramseys. While wealthy, they lacked to fame and public adoration of OJ and they never charged them, or their son.
Compare Epstein’s first go-round light sentence compared to Mike Tyson. Wesley Snipes tax evasion vs. Trump, etc.
Little/no makeup, kitten heels, black dress, cardigan. Aunt Becky is taking notes.
I hope she never works again.
I don’t understand this comment. For a woman like Felicity Huffman, her not working again is no big deal, financially. But – be careful. If we have that stance for all convicted felons and/or those who have served time in prison, we stand to hurt a lot more people, especially women of color.
People who are genuinely resmorseful and who have paid their prescribed debt to society deserve opportunity to rebuild their lives. Isn’t that what “rehabilitation” via prison supposed to do??
Who wants to venture a guess that William H Macy, as a man, would have gotten zero days in prison?
I guess my stance is this – until school bus drivers who ADMIT to raping a 12-year-old girl get more than ZERO days in prison, the fact that a white woman who paid money to a dirty SAT proctor spending “only” 14 days in prison is not real high on my list of concerns.
I know there are women of color currently serving extensive sentences in prisons for simply trying to get their children a better life by lying about their address in order for the child to be in-district. I’m not saying that’s right, or that their sentence is justified, especially compared to Huffman’s. But that doesn’t mean that Felicity Huffman should also have to spend 5 years in prison. Maybe – maybe these are all signs that not only is our justice system toast, but so is our educational system.
I am a prison abolitionist and I really don’t see the benefit of sentencing people to any amount of time in prison, especially for a non-violent crime committed by a mother for her child, like this one. It is obviously upsetting to see how the system works differently for wealthy, white people but the solution isn’t for white people to serve longer prison sentences. The solution would be a justice and rehabilitation focused system, that doesn’t condemn the poor and people of colour to inhumane conditions and sentences. I read an interesting article recently that talked about how prison abolitionism was hugely popular in the 70′s – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/19/prison-abolition-america-impossible-inevitable