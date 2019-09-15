Felicity Huffman will likely serve her 14-day sentence in a cushy minimum-security prison

All of the cable news stations did breaking news coverage on Friday for Felicity Huffman’s sentencing. Can I just say? I was surprised by how surprised people were about Felicity’s sentence. We knew a week beforehand that the federal prosecutor had only asked the judge to sentence Felicity to one month in prison. Felicity’s lawyer, on the other hand, was asking for a suspended sentence or just no jail time. The judge split the difference: Felicity was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She’ll also have one year of probation. The sentence was so light because A) Felicity immediately took a plea deal as soon as it was offered, B) she made a full confession to her crimes, C) she can afford great lawyers, D) her felony was relatively minor compared to many other parents’ crimes and E) she’s white and rich and what did you think was going to happen?

So even though gossip-readers knew what was about to happen, people still acted shocked and appalled that Felicity benefits from white privilege. Personally, I think Felicity’s public statements (as part of her guilty plea) made her look worse and even more out-of-touch, but what do I know. Felicity made a statement on Friday just after her sentencing:

I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children. I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.

[From Variety]

*Shrug* I think she’s really sorry. I think she’s starting to understand how badly she’s screwed up her daughters’ lives. I think she understands how badly her decision-making has been for years. As for her big two-week sentence, reportedly Felicity wants to serve the two weeks in a cushy minimum-security prison in northern California:

Felicity Huffman is hoping to avoid serving hard time. Lawyers for Huffman, who reports to prison on Oct. 25, requested Friday that the actress spend her two weeks behind bars at a minimum-security women’s lockup in northern California dubbed one of the cushiest prisons in the country. The Federal Correctional Institution Dublin houses 1,235 inmates and sits about 350 miles away from her Los Angeles home. While it’s ultimately the decision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, attorney Martin Murphy asked Judge Indira Talwani make the recommendation so the desperate inmate could see her family. “It’s the closest to Ms. Huffman’s residence,” Murphy said inside the packed courtroom. As a Dublin inmate, the “Desperate Housewives” star would have to trade her designer duds for the prison’s issued uniform: dowdy khaki clothing marked with her name and inmate number. Huffman, 56, will have to make her bed each morning in time for a daily 6:30 a.m. inspection and it will be lights out at 10 p.m. daily, according to the inmate handbook. Husband William H. Macy and her two daughters will be able to visit on Saturday and Sundays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. but will not be able to bring any gifts. “Visitors may bring a maximum of $35.00 per adult. Money can only be used for the vending machines in the Visiting Room and may not be given to the inmate,” the handbook states. In 2009, Forbes named the big-house as one of America’s “10 cushiest prisons” — citing the facilities gorgeous bay area weather. Despite being a sitcom star, Huffman will also be restricted to the $320 monthly commissary limit. Highlights on the commissary list include the $3.65 pizza kit and the $2.10 two-pack of Oreos. To kill time, Huffman and her inmate pals can watch movies shown on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It’s unclear if the Emmy Award-winner will be put on a work assignment given her short stint behind bars.

[From Page Six]

I know people always joke about this kind of sh-t, but wow, prison doesn’t sound *that* bad. Getting up at 6:30 am would actually be sleeping IN for me. And I go to bed at 10 pm anyway. And they have Oreos and a bay view. I mean…I’m sure there are fancy spas in that area with more restrictions and fewer Oreos. At the end of the two weeks, I would be like “so, I actually would like to stay a little bit longer?”