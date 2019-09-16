Rachel Hunter on blending families with Rod Stewart’s other ex: ‘There has to be unity’

Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart were married from 1990 to 2006. At the time they met she was just 21 and he was 45. It was Rod’s second marriage and Rachel’s first. They have two children together, daughter Renee, 27, and son Liam, 25. Rod had four children when he met Rachel, two from his first marriage to Alana Stewart. Those were Kimberly Stewart (you know her), 40, and Sean Stewart, 39. Rod re-married the year after his divorce from Rachel and he’s been with model Penny Lancaster ever since. He has two children with Penny, sons Alastair, who turns 14 this year, and Aiden, 8. In total he has eight kids from five different moms! I know this because wiki has a handy chart and everything.
When Rachel and Rod broke up she made sure that her kids and Alana’s kids still saw each other at holidays because she didn’t want them to lose that bond. She told People Magazine that they consider themselves a big family and that the kids all see each other as siblings. It was really nice actually. Rachel was at the event with Alana so that must be how the topic came up.
On Alana Stewart
When Rod and myself broke up, it was closer to Christmas at the time. We all [got] together as family. There is no separate. There has to be that unity and support. The kids see each other as brother and sister. There’s no step vs. step yet. There’s brother and sister unity. It’s always been that way. That was something fundamental when I was leaving to make sure that was still intact and that the relationships were always fostered.
That’s really thoughtful and mature of everyone. If only all step parents could get along with exes this well for the sake of their kids. I realize that some relationships are toxic though and that sometimes the healthiest decision for yourself and your kids is to cut ties with someone.
Former supermodel Rachel, 50, has a travel show on the FYI network called Tour of Beauty and she has a book coming out this October with the same name.
Rachel Hunter Opens Up About Creating One Family With Rod Stewart's Other Ex-Wife Alana Stewart #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0J7Oxt pic.twitter.com/lRKvG2ip9F
— People (@people) September 14, 2019
I don’t know where I know this woman from. I recognize her name. I recognize her face. I can vaguely remember discussing her when I would have probably been a youngish teen with my mother – and even then I only really remember mom saying she was such a pretty woman.
I’m thinking MAYBE I watched her on one of the cheesier reality type shows she’s done. Something like “Make Me a Supermodel” maybe?
Anyway – I think it’s great that the ex wives made sure that the kids still spent time together as a group for the holidays. I suspect that they have always done all the heavy lifting when it comes to maintaining relationships. I find Rod to be an absolute creep.
Revlon Forever!!!
She was one of the back in the day beauties in fashion!
Alana should get props as well. She has always has a family first mentality with her exes. I really think that not having a toxic mess of a ex helps a lot.
Stability in an unstable world is what everyone needs. Good on them.
I think her attitude is wonderful; kids are the ones who suffer so much in a split, and to put them first is admirable. Having said this, I admit I probably wouldn’t take the high road: someone might lose some essential body parts before we all get together for the holidays. I’m always enraged when a creep cheats on his wife and dumps her, and to add insult to injury, her own children become the cheatee’s stepchildren! This seems unbelievable to me, but it happens all the time. My sister is such a saint, she babysits lovingly for the child her husband had with his mistress. She says: “Who else is going to teach the poor child any kind of values and kindness?!” He’s a lovely little boy. Her children didn’t want anything to do with him, they were so angry, but she said, “He’s your brother, and it isn’t his fault his parents are jerks!” They now love their half brother, and yup, they take better care of him than his loser parents do!
And years later it looks like they also have each other to lean on which is remarkable.
What is also incredible is that Alana and Rachel seem more motivated for their children to foster healthy relationships among themselves as compared to the non-existent / strained relationship Rod has with two of his children. He always struck be as self absorbed.
He has strained relationship with who?
All the Stewart kids seem to be pretty close, apparently. That’s nice and speaks well of everyone involved.