Did Miley Cyrus surprise Liam Hemsworth with the separation announcement?

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter stepped out this weekend, looking lowkey but still sort of… performative. I think that’s just the way Miley is – she has to show off her love, no matter who she’s in love with. There’s always been a fair amount of conversation and speculation about when Miley and Kaitlynn started and whether it was an “affair” or merely a friendship-with-benefits as Miley’s marriage fell apart. There’s also been speculation about Miley’s rep announcing the split from Liam, as opposed to Liam and Miley issuing a joint statement. While Miley has always maintained that the split was always Liam’s fault (because he partied?), it definitely felt like she left him. And maybe she surprised him with the split announcement?

Liam Hemsworth learned about his split from Miley Cyrus on social media, sources exclusively tell Page Six. On Aug. 10, a statement went out from Cyrus’ camp saying: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers…” But that was news to Hemsworth, 29, we hear. Sources close to “The Hunger Games” hunk told us he was blindsided by the statement — and was in Australia at the time. Hours after Cyrus’ statement, images of her smooching new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced. The singer then seemed to address the split in a cryptic Instagram caption saying, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win” — and by Aug. 12 she was teasing a new tune about the breakup. Hemsworth didn’t publicly address the split until days later. On Aug. 13, he posted: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Then again, the breakup was not unexpected as things had been going south for months, sources from both camps said. A source told us that the pair was separated for months, and both were photographed without their rings on during that time. And a source close to Cyrus denied Hemsworth was taken by surprise. Meantime, sources close to Hemsworth added that the relationship had indeed been crumbling, but he’d been trying to save the marriage, and wasn’t ready to publicly announce it. Sources close to Cyrus, 26, have reportedly also said she “fought” to make it work. Either way, Hemsworth then filed for divorce in LA on Aug. 21. Reps did not comment.

[From Page Six]

Eh. My guess is that Liam and Miley were separated (unofficially) and maybe Miley jumped the gun a little bit on the announcement, but Liam probably knew some sh-t was coming out. I also think that given everything we know now – the relationship with Kaitlynn, the release of Miley’s new music, the statement from Miley’s rep – it definitely feels like Miley left Liam, and she left him FOR Kaitlynn, then she tried to orchestrate a narrative like “Liam was a mess” and “the Kaitlynn thing wasn’t an affair.” I don’t have a problem with Miley leaving Liam, and if she dropped the separation announcement on him without warning, that’s fine too. My issue is that she wants to be the badass who leaves her husband for her mistress/jumpoff and she also wants to play it like Liam is a terrible guy who mistreated her and that SHE (Miley) is the victim here. Eh. It doesn’t work that way. Miley looks like the villain.