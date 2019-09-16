Prince Harry’s 35th birthday was celebrated on all the royals’ social media accounts

Prince Harry will never be King of England, but perhaps he’ll always be King of the Virgos. Harry celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, and his first birthday as a father (second as a husband). I have to believe that despite the smear campaign against his wife (and to a lesser extent Harry as well), this is the happiest Harry has ever been. He had been longing for a partner and a family for so many years, and he got a wife and a son so quickly. But he was ready for them. Happy belated b-day to Harry!

The Duchess of Sussex wished her husband a happy birthday with a message on Instagram, attached to a photo collection of Harry Doing Things And Looking Happy. Included in the photo-compilation was a new pic of Harry kneeling in front of Meghan and Archie. Super-cute. Here’s Meg’s message:

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

[From the SussexRoyal IG]

Very sweet. Harry actually gave an update on Archie while Harry visited the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School. He was asked about how “everything is going with Archie” and Harry said: “He’s really well, thank you. And he is getting so big.” I believe it. When we saw Meghan holding Archie at the polo thing, she looked like she could barely carry him because he was such a hefty boy.

Other royal social media accounts wished Harry a happy birthday too, and I’m sure we can read into all of the photo selections. Kensington Palace chose to use a photo of Harry and William smiling at each other… before their relationship went to sh-t.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0vQy1B6ovT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2019

I love the photo choices from Clarence House though! Those two pics of Charles and Harry are cracking me up. I have no opinion about the pic of Charles with both his sons.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH 🎂 pic.twitter.com/1Ps2h9JDy8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2019

And here’s a nice photo selection from Buckingham Palace:

🎉 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/WM3ldGJDPC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2019