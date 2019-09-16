Prince Harry’s 35th birthday was celebrated on all the royals’ social media accounts

Prince Harry will never be King of England, but perhaps he’ll always be King of the Virgos. Harry celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, and his first birthday as a father (second as a husband). I have to believe that despite the smear campaign against his wife (and to a lesser extent Harry as well), this is the happiest Harry has ever been. He had been longing for a partner and a family for so many years, and he got a wife and a son so quickly. But he was ready for them. Happy belated b-day to Harry!
The Duchess of Sussex wished her husband a happy birthday with a message on Instagram, attached to a photo collection of Harry Doing Things And Looking Happy. Included in the photo-compilation was a new pic of Harry kneeling in front of Meghan and Archie. Super-cute. Here’s Meg’s message:
“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”
Very sweet. Harry actually gave an update on Archie while Harry visited the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School. He was asked about how “everything is going with Archie” and Harry said: “He’s really well, thank you. And he is getting so big.” I believe it. When we saw Meghan holding Archie at the polo thing, she looked like she could barely carry him because he was such a hefty boy.
Other royal social media accounts wished Harry a happy birthday too, and I’m sure we can read into all of the photo selections. Kensington Palace chose to use a photo of Harry and William smiling at each other… before their relationship went to sh-t.
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0vQy1B6ovT
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2019
I love the photo choices from Clarence House though! Those two pics of Charles and Harry are cracking me up. I have no opinion about the pic of Charles with both his sons.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH 🎂 pic.twitter.com/1Ps2h9JDy8
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2019
And here’s a nice photo selection from Buckingham Palace:
🎉 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/WM3ldGJDPC
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media.
Aww, he’s such a good egg.
I always root for Charles to have a better relationship with Will and Harry. I like Charles, so I always like to see when he’s pictured with his sons.
IDK how happy Harry is. I’m sure he’s thrilled with Meg/Archie, but he has to be hurt over the flaws in his family members that his marriage has brought out. And disappointed in the lack of support he seems to be getting.
I loved the photos each royal account chose. Sussex royal has evolution of him as a young one to him with new bts pic with his own baby. Cute.
Me too! Every single one of them shared what looked like a great moment between family members.
A very happy birthday to The Duke
He has certainly come into his own. I believe that we all go through stages in life and he found his way and it shows. He is happy and confident. I hope he continues to do good.
He seems to be happy that he has his own family but he said his family was suppose to be “the family she never had” he is probably hurt that they don’t support them. They turned out to be just like the Markles only difference is they have money.
Oh this is true, except the Markles don’t seem racist. The root of everything with the BRF seems to be Meghan not knowing her place, because she’s black, not because of a hierachy.
The Markles are definitely racist. Didn’t the children (Meg’s half siblings) call her mother the maid?
Samantha use to call Doria the help, she had mammy figurines at her home that could be seen in the background of one of her interviews, she’s racist. Tom Sr. language towards Meghan and Doria suggests Sam got her behavior from him. He wouldn’t be the first white guy to fetishize a black woman and he definitely isn’t the last.
Excatly especially William he has never spoken out in defense of Meghan I remember all the kind things Harry has said about William wife and kids it’s sad but his brother is not a good person at all him and Kate are selfish poor Meghan.
Love the photo collage and messages. That new photo from the baptism is lovely.
Harry was so cute as a kid and now he’s a great man. Happy Birthday Harry!
I hope he had a nice birthday! All the messages were really cute.
Happy birthday to the people’s prince