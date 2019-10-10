Victoria Beckham: ‘I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal’

Victoria Beckham is the latest cover girl for Glamour UK. She’s shilling her Victoria Beckham Beauty, and maybe half of the interview is just an infomercial for the products. As I keep saying… the beauty market is oversaturated. I wouldn’t buy Victoria Beckham Beauty products anyway, because I don’t really think she’s a good advertisement for makeup – her makeup usually looks kind of bad? So after I tossed out most of that stuff, the rest of the quotes were quite good. Victoria was in a chatty mood, possibly because the interviewer was a gay man and someone she seemed to know quite well. This is one of the best interviews I’ve ever read with her, probably because she felt so comfortable talking to this guy.

She’s not hiding behind her armor: “I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now. There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content. Doing beauty has really helped with that – it’s been very liberating. I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have. I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we – and I – have wrinkles, and that’s OK!”

She name-checks Duchess Meghan: “I have always been about embracing who you are, supporting others, not being judgemental, treating others how you want to be treated. Sometimes it’s just the fundamental basics. Women supporting women is key. I liked what Meghan Markle said at the [British] Fashion Awards, that it used to be cool to be cruel, and now it’s cool to be kind. Kindness was always at the core of Girl Power.”

She & David share products: “Myself and David share skincare. The Beckhams do sometimes lie in bed both wearing Sarah Chapman face masks. When we have the time, we like to do those things. It’s important that whatever I do works for men and women. Men and women all around the world of any age can enjoy this. It was the same message we had in the Spice Girls days and we’re saying it again now – it’s about inclusivity.”

She eats… and she works out: “The older I get, the more I realise what works for me and what doesn’t. How working out and eating healthy is key. When you have four children you accept your body changes. And when you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal – they need to see that their mum eats healthily – you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

Her history of acne: “It does make you so self-conscious. As I got older, I realised it’s not just what you put on your skin, it’s about what you put into your body, being as healthy as you can and not getting too het up about it. When I was teenager, I wasted so much time worrying and feeling self-conscious, but it’s natural to be that way when you do have skin problems. Now I just embrace it.”

Healthy fats: “You know what I would tell my younger self? Not to be afraid of eating lots of healthy fats, as that was something I used to be scared to eat. Eating healthy fats doesn’t make you fat! It’s good for your skin, nails and hair, especially when you’re exercising, which I am, two hours a day in the gym. You just can’t build healthy muscle if you aren’t eating enough fat and you shouldn’t be scared of that.”

Skincare secrets: “I’ve never ever gone to bed with my makeup on. I used to be very proud to say, ‘I just use baby wipes.’ Don’t ever do that. You have to take off makeup properly!”

Two hours of gym-time/self-care. “That’s my gym time. I work out every morning with Tracy Anderson trainers – I do a lot on the treadmill and I dance, too. When I’m in the gym, I decompress, that’s where I get my ideas, think and look after myself. When you have children, you don’t have the luxury of lying in, so that’s my time and I don’t have much time for socialising.”