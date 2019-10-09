“Khloe Kardashian went to lunch with Scott Disick, wants Tristan back” links
  • October 09, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

BGUS_1746762_008
Khloe Kardashian went to lunch with Scott Disick [Just Jared]
Plus Khloe wants Tristan back because of course she does my god get a spine (this is older but we skipped it on purpose) [The Blast]
Julia Roberts channeled her Pretty Woman character’s fashion [Lainey Gossip]
Wendy Williams tells audience member whose phone rings to GTFO [Dlisted]
Balmain’s awesome graphic print looks [Go Fug Yourself]
Mr. Robot recap [Pajiba]
15 year-old high school student in Maine suspended for bringing attention to school’s inaction against rape [Jezebel]
Have you seen this awesome video from the Olympic divers? [Towleroad]
Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of the new Halloween movie [Seriously OMG]

BGUS_1746790_001

photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Khloe Kardashian went to lunch with Scott Disick, wants Tristan back” links”

  1. JennyJenny says:
    October 9, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Khloe, grow TF UP ~

    Reply
  2. Jennifer Smith says:
    October 9, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Ya’ll. Wut is going on with her outfit. The length of those sleeves alone are annoying me by proxy. As to the rest, I have no strength left to devote to her.

    Reply
  3. Andrea says:
    October 9, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Why on earth would she want him back? I would rather she go back to Lamar and that is saying something!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment