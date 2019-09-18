Andie MacDowell on men’s bad behavior: ‘I’m so trained to be submissive’



Andie MacDowell, 61, has a new interview with Jezebel to promote her role in the underappreciated horror movie Ready or Not. She plays the snobby rich mom to a young man who brings his bride-to-be home for a violent vetting process that’s family tradition. I say it’s underappreciated but I haven’t seen it yet, I’ve only seen the trailer and positive reviews. I put Andie’s age right in the opener because she’s one of those actresses I keep thinking is at least 5 to 10 years younger, no matter how many times I look up her age.

Her Jezebel interview is just three minutes long but it’s full of great quotes. She talks about ageism in her industry, about MeToo, and about how she’s been conditioned to just accept men’s bad behavior. Here’s what she said and you can see the video here.

When I was in my 30s I had projects coming to me. Now I’m just hoping to find a project. Every once in a while a miracle happens. Most roles are written around 30 year-olds. They don’t explore the life of mature people. We’re somebody’s mother or grandmother. Every once in a while we get lucky and we’re an interesting mother or grandmother. Every journalist asked me ‘How does it feel to turn 40 and know you’re not going to work anymore.’ It’s the same thing as when Hillary was talking about running and everyone was saying ‘Are we ready for a woman president’? Me Too and Times Up has changed a lot of things. People are starting to think before they behave. It’s also a personal level what I’ve had to accept. I’m so used to being treated a certain way, my time period, where I come from, I’ve accepted certain behaviors that it’s hard to remember I can stand up for myself. It’s hard to react appropriately because I’m so trained to be submissive and polite.

[From video on Jezebel]

I like what she said about having trouble responding to men’s bad behavior because we’re trained from a young age to be nice. I especially like how she phrased her response, because it’s completely appropriate to call men out. My aunt’s ex husband was telling my mom at a wedding how beautiful I was and I told him it was creepy. My mom kind of kicked me to shut up but it was creepy! He was saying it lasciviously. Say I’m a lovely young woman (I know I’m not that young) or I turned out great or something vague, don’t comment on my looks like you’re attracted to me. That’s gross from anyone but especially someone who is practically family. Men suck. (Not all men, yada yada.)

Andie MacDowell has always been one of my favorites and I’ll watch anything she’s in. I especially love her voice. Take note casting directors.