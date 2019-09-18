Andie MacDowell on men’s bad behavior: ‘I’m so trained to be submissive’

Andie MacDowell, 61, has a new interview with Jezebel to promote her role in the underappreciated horror movie Ready or Not. She plays the snobby rich mom to a young man who brings his bride-to-be home for a violent vetting process that’s family tradition. I say it’s underappreciated but I haven’t seen it yet, I’ve only seen the trailer and positive reviews. I put Andie’s age right in the opener because she’s one of those actresses I keep thinking is at least 5 to 10 years younger, no matter how many times I look up her age.
Her Jezebel interview is just three minutes long but it’s full of great quotes. She talks about ageism in her industry, about MeToo, and about how she’s been conditioned to just accept men’s bad behavior. Here’s what she said and you can see the video here.
When I was in my 30s I had projects coming to me. Now I’m just hoping to find a project. Every once in a while a miracle happens. Most roles are written around 30 year-olds. They don’t explore the life of mature people. We’re somebody’s mother or grandmother. Every once in a while we get lucky and we’re an interesting mother or grandmother.
Every journalist asked me ‘How does it feel to turn 40 and know you’re not going to work anymore.’ It’s the same thing as when Hillary was talking about running and everyone was saying ‘Are we ready for a woman president’?
Me Too and Times Up has changed a lot of things. People are starting to think before they behave. It’s also a personal level what I’ve had to accept. I’m so used to being treated a certain way, my time period, where I come from, I’ve accepted certain behaviors that it’s hard to remember I can stand up for myself.
It’s hard to react appropriately because I’m so trained to be submissive and polite.
I like what she said about having trouble responding to men’s bad behavior because we’re trained from a young age to be nice. I especially like how she phrased her response, because it’s completely appropriate to call men out. My aunt’s ex husband was telling my mom at a wedding how beautiful I was and I told him it was creepy. My mom kind of kicked me to shut up but it was creepy! He was saying it lasciviously. Say I’m a lovely young woman (I know I’m not that young) or I turned out great or something vague, don’t comment on my looks like you’re attracted to me. That’s gross from anyone but especially someone who is practically family. Men suck. (Not all men, yada yada.)
Andie MacDowell has always been one of my favorites and I’ll watch anything she’s in. I especially love her voice. Take note casting directors.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
She looks amazing. Her hair is everything!
And she’s right, I was taught above all else to always be polite (and I’m decades younger than her, but had a traditional upbringing). I’ve noticed that girls a few years younger than me feel much less of a need to be polite to misbehaving men, and will call out bad behavior on the spot. The only way it will change is if we refuse to accept it, and I definitely could do better in that regard.
Agree, I’ve had men do/say inappropriate things and I’ve frozen up. I don’t react quick enough. I think it was so ingrained in me to be nice that when needed, I don’t know what to say or do quick enough. I so admire young women that snap back quickly when faced w inappropriate behavior by men.
Same here. I’m trying to do better in that regard.
She’s great. I love what she said, sad as it is.
So many survivors of sexual assault and coercion blame themselves because they were brought up to be nice. They victim blame before anyone else does.
They were given that role but that’s only part of the party.
If boys were also brought up to be nice everything would be great.
If sex wasn’t sold as something that had to be cajoled or taken or forced from women, we’d also have a better chance.
It isn’t our nice behaviour that causes the terrible behaviour. It is the entitled sexualised conquering misogynistic society we are forced to endure.
Thanks to streaming I’ve discovered that Europe has been making great movies about women of ALL ages. French ones are simply fabulous! It’s the Americans who don’t explore stories of women over 50′s. Their loss. Shrug.
That IS creepy and I’m glad you called him out on it. That’s part of the problem – these men aren’t being called out on their behavior in real time.
Agreed. Very inappropriate. I also think there is an issue with other women scolding women for speaking out. I feel like that is also part of the problem. Women have been so conditioned to tolerate this behavior that at times we will criticize other women for daring to challenge it.
Andie McDowell lived in the same city as I, and we would see her bagging her own groceries at Whole Foods and taking her kids to the Y for swim lessons. She’s a nice lady, and pretty down-to-earth. I aspire to age as well as she has.