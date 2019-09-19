Mark Ronson claims he’s sapiosexual, meaning he’s attracted to a woman’s mind

What’s worse, a guy who only dates models and acknowledges his superficiality, or a guy who only dates beautiful young women but claims to be attracted to “smart women”? I’m not presupposing that all beautiful women or models are dumb or anything – there are many beautiful women who are also smart/brilliant. But let’s also be real: when a 40-something dude dates a 20-year-old model, he’s not interested in her mind. So it is with Mark Ronson, who is 44. He’s an Oscar-winning and Grammy-winning music producer, songwriter and performer. Last year, he split with his wife Joséphine de La Baume, a French model/actress who is a decade younger than him. But, you know, he’s attracted to someone’s mind above all else:
Mark Ronson has revealed he identifies as a ‘sapiosexual’, which describes being attracted to the intelligence of another person above all else. The record producer, 44, made the admission on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Britain when the show held a debate on the topic after French minister Marlene Schiappa was mocked for calling herself a sapiosexual.
Speaking about the debate during their interview with Mark, host Kate Garraway said: ‘Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage’.
Mark said: ‘Yeah I didn’t know that there was a word for it. We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual.’
Co-host Ben Shepard said: ‘So you are coming out as sapiosexual. Out and proud on Good Morning Britain.’
Mark’s latest album Late Night Feelings is a record about heartbreak with the songwriter collaborating with people including Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello. The musician split from his wife Joséphine de La Baume in 2018 with their divorce said to have inspired some of the record.
This was obviously just supposed to be a lighter moment on a British talk show, so why am I filled with rage? Oh, right. Because throughout my entire life, I’ve seen brilliant women get ignored by scores of men who were just looking for a pretty face and an empty head. And many of those men claim to be sapiosexual too. Who are the true sapiosexuals? Jeffrey Garten, married to food genius Ina Garten. He’s basically the only one I can think of!
In truth, though, while someone’s mind and personality are important to me, I’m not going to end up with a gargoyle-looking dude just because he’s a genius. So I guess I’m not a sapiosexual either.
That girl in the top pic looks like a google translate version of Kate Moss, do you know what I mean. It’s sort of uncanny. Was she his wife?
Omg I can totally see it
That is the funniest description of a downgrade I’ve ever read!
OMG I love that description!
I have just binged watched Reggie Yates outside man on Netflix and I have never been more attracted to a man’s mind as much, it doesnt hurt that he isn’t hard on the eyes. ( I’m really hoping nobody’s gonna burst my bubble and tell me something bad about him)
I would think A TRUE “sapiosexual” would also be considered pansexual since they are attracted to a person’s mind. So does he identify, then, as hetero-sapiosexual-whatever identity has not yet been created for those who only date people who are gorgeous and younger than them? Because that would make more sense except his past shows that he’s really only into the young model type. We need a sexual identity name for that as well.
Also, Martin Ginsburg, RBG’s late husband. Total sapiosexual.
I don’t know who Ina Garten is, but why would her husband and RBG’s husband be sapiosexuals?
It’s sort of a joke, but it’s also that Martin Ginsburg was entirely supportive and proud of his wife’s intellectual accomplishments. I thought of him too.
They are trying to say that RBG and Ina Garten aren’t physically attractive so their spouses are predominantly attracted to them for their talent/brains, not looks.
It’s a pretty insulting thing to say, imo.
Could be, but to me it also reads like they weren’t attractive enough for them to be attracted to their appearance. Almost like a backhanded compliment.
@Ali – I agree! Plus – anyone who’s ever seen Ina Garten in action must realize that she’s soooo sexy. She just has that quality – as many people do – regardless of their physical appearance.
If someone is trying to say RBG wasn’t pretty, do yourself a favor and look at pictures of her in her youth.
Who Are These People: yes.
Ali: no.
Also, not that it matters, but RBG was and is a beautiful woman.
I’m mainly attracted to someone’s mind, because even if someone is physically attractive I’m not attracted to them unless I find them interesting or like the way they think. Maybe this is what he means?
Same.
Sapiosexual, or sap for short.
Does this mean that he’s only attracted to someone if they are smart, or does he have to like what is actually going on in their head? Because a lot of smart people are pretty terrible people.
I’m attracted to men with brains. I like intelligence. but I like other things too. Isnt that how most people are?
Joseph Gordon Levitt! He’s married to a founder and ceo of a tech/robotics company.
Oh please, he’s just second Jack Antonoff, he thinks that he’s so artistic and creative and special snowflake, but he’s just another hipsterish music producer,
I wouldn’t equate the two. They produce different types of music and appeal to two completely different crowds. I do agree on the hipster snowflake thing for both.
Well I find it an upgrade from Mr. Verizon blowing up his wife’s spot on their open marriage, which it sounds like she doesn’t want.
His wife left him for another woman….so, there’s that.
To me, people claiming to be sapiosexual are just up their own ass.
Because in their explanations they always hint (if not directly state) that they love that person for the conversations they can have with them – so their equal, not somebody who outsmarts them. So it’s a case of people believing they are smart themselves. (And most of them probably aren’t as smart as they think they are, just pretentious.)
Nothing wrong with loving people for their brains, tho. But if you see that as a definition of your sexuality, then you’re most likely dumber than you know.
You know someone want to come off as way smarter that they actually are by speaking this way. I mean, seriously. Now he have to have a term for someone who is decent enough to care for a good conversation and knowledge rather than just talking weather and instagram posting? As for how he identifies, yeah right, I will believe him when he dates woman his own age
Very right. His pretentiousness and BS shines through.
He’s a superciliousexual (™)