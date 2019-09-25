Kim Zolciak allowed her five-year-old daughter to wear a face full of makeup

I really do try to sit out a lot of the Mommy Wars. I’m not a mom, I’m just a single woman with two cats, judging from the sidelines. Do I think that it’s appropriate for five-year-olds to wear makeup? No, I don’t. But I also remember being fascinated with my mother’s makeup when I was a kid, and I get how some moms are like “okay, you can wear some lipstick and blush today” especially if they have a kid who is fascinated by that stuff. So… this is a photo of Kaia Rose Biermann, daughter of Real Housewife Kim Zolciak. She’s five years old and wearing a face full of makeup.
Taken on its own, the issue of “a very young child wearing makeup” is more nuanced, as I said. But in this situation… Kim Zolciak has older daughters Brielle and Ariana, both of whom have been getting cosmetic work for a while. Brielle’s had a crazy-jacked face since she was like 19 years old. Ariana has looked jacked since she was 17. So… it’s complicated. It’s not just “Kim allows her child to wear makeup for fun a few times!” It’s more like “we have proof that Kim teaches her daughters to undergo cosmetic procedures at a young age for no real reason.”
Anyway, people were freaking out in the comments of Kim’s Instagram posts. She denies allowing Kaia to wear hair extensions and she also said that that the child isn’t wearing eyeliner. But… Kaia is definitely wearing mascara, right? And eye shadow. And bright lipstick. And foundation and blush. Anyway, just another reminder… Kim Zolciak might love her children but she clearly teaches them that they are not good enough naturally. It’s painful.
Photos courtesy of Kim’s Instagram.
Wow, they all look fake and ridiculous. I feel bad for the daughters
Much ado about nothing. This is like Jessica Simpson allowing her daughter to dye her hair pink.
Make up can be scrub off at anytime.
However, all the cosmetic surgery is ridiculous.
While it might be ok to let your child play with makeup ( occasionally), its definitely not ok to post their full face makeup photo for thousands of people out there.
But no big surprise here…
I agree. I worry when many people, not just celebs post pictures of their children. I saw an HBO special, and they showed how it’s easy for people to find your location, and g0d for bid, come in search of you. It’s a scary world we live in!
I agree. I actually deleted all of my personal social media accounts (except a basic LinkedIn) after I had my child. Her public persona is her property and she has some basic rights and deserves control over what is handed over to corporations like Facebook.
I so agree! It’s not a question about makeup (it’s really not such a big deal) but the fact that she posted the pic online. That is what I find really disturbing and downright dumb to be honest
kids practice what they see around them. My two year old sees me painting my toenails and desperately wants to do it too.
I do worry about exposing little people to possibly harmful chemicals in makeup, nail polish, and hair dyes but I don’t think this is about children finding their appearance inadequate, I believe it’s performative learning.
This woman is a menace. Aside from the obvious, she sells fake stuff on IG, acts like she thinks she 20 and photoshops her young twins!
She has photoshopped Kaia’s nose and behind in photos.
The list is endless.
I really wish I didn’t follow her on IG, but I guess it’s like driving by an accident….
her lips looks stupid. you must have something wrong with you to look in the mirror and be happy with two bloated slugs crawling on your face.