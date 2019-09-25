Jaden Smith’s parents staged an intervention for him when he got too thin

Jaden Smith celebrated his 21st birthday in July, and his dad posted a video from the day that included a toast that was both sweet and funny. Proud papa Will also posted about Jaden’s free vegan food truck, which provides meals to LA’s homeless population. Jaden’s also done work to help provide clean water to the residents of Flint, Michigan. He seems like a conscientious person who is using his fame, connections, and platform to do good in the world and help others.
On an episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk featuring their entire family, Jada and Will shared that Jaden recently needed help. They were growing concerned that Jaden had become too thin after adopting a vegan diet. People has more:
On the Facebook Watch series’ latest episode, host Jada Pinkett Smith was joined by her entire family — husband Will, children Willow and Jaden, mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and Will’s son Trey — to discuss eating habits in their family.
And when the conversation turned to Jaden, 21, his parents revealed that they had to step in when he lost a significant amount of weight.
“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada, 48. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”
Added Will, 50, “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”
I’m glad that Jaden’s parents stepped in when they grew concerned that he possibly wasn’t getting enough protein and that that was negatively impacting his health. Jaden also confirmed that he’s currently a vegetarian. In that episode Will talked about working to lose weight after he’d gained (for him) a significant amount, and that fasting led to his blood pressure dropping. He’d been taking blood pressure medication, and stopped taking it and felt great, and wondered whether he “was eating himself into high blood pressure.” Yikes. I hope he went to the doctor, though, to determine if the blood pressure medication was needed rather than just completely going off it. As for Jaden, it’s great that he’s doing better, and that being a vegetarian is (it seems) helping him maintain his health. Hopefully, now he’ll be able to focus on whatever projects he’s currently working on.
Here are some clips from that Red Table Talk episode, which you can watch here.
photos credit: WENN and Getty
The Smith children are quite strange. I wonder if they are financially Abel to support themselves or will they forever be getting money from their parents?
They’re only 18 and 21 and have both been working for years. They have definitely benefited from nepotism (just like many many others in Hollywood) but are still very young to be referred to as freeloaders.
I read an article a couple of days ago where Will was talking about it:
” The “Aladdin” star said his family called him “Pudgemuffin” on a recent vacation because he would eat five muffins in the morning and wash it down with a vodka lunch.”
And it sounds like there’s a lot more issues than just not getting enough nutrients from going vegan.
It sounds like he had very disordered eating. There’s no reason why he couldn’t get enough protein from a vegan diet, but if he wasnt eating at all or eating 1 meal a day, which wasnt planned well (from the sounds of it), of course he got sick.
As a plant based eater, I’m very healthy (doctor tested!) And I have never had an issue getting enough protein. It sounds like he was starving himself to stay thin. I wish he wouldn’t put his health issues on “vegan diet”.
Some people use a vegan diet to mask disordered eating habits. Like, I have known personally a few women who did that. Most don’t, but some do
It kind of sounded to me like he went vegan without understanding the essentials of healthy eating (where to get protein and how to eat in general) and so that’s why he got sick. So on a vegan diet yet, but because it was a badly executed one? That would just be my take though.