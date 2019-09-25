Hillary Clinton is pro-impeachment: Trump is ‘a clear & present danger’ to America

OZY Fest at Central Park

What are you guys going to wear to our Celebitchy Impeachment Party? I think I’ll wear my biggest cocktail rings, a velvet jacket and a scowl. Part of me can’t even believe that it’s really happening. I mean, it will probably move at a snail’s pace, but it’s actually a pleasant surprise. We might be doing this! Anyway, Hillary Clinton is on board too. Hillary has been somewhat choosey about where and when and how she speaks out against Trump since he stole the election. But Hillary has some thoughts today…

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday joined the rising chorus of Democrats calling for at least an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump following reports that Trump pressured Ukraine’s government to look into unsubstantiated theories about the family of his leading 2020 challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We are in a crisis,” Clinton said. She told PEOPLE she was now supporting Trump’s impeachment. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”

Clinton was referring to additional reporting that Trump had stopped congressionally approved financial support for Ukraine, which is in a conflict with Russia, before he spoke with Ukraine’s president about Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. Trump has said the two were not related. He has denied wrongdoing, saying his call with Ukraine’s president was not improper, and he dismissed criticism that he used his power as president for blatant electioneering as a “witch hunt.” He instead accused Biden and Hunter of “corruption,” without further evidence.

Calling Trump a “a reckless, corrupt human tornado who cares only about himself,” Clinton told PEOPLE it is the constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings “not happily or with glee,” but in the interests of national security.

“The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis,” she said, adding, “This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.” About Republicans, Clinton said, “They’ve got to put country before party and there is no substitute for a careful, thoughtful response.”

[From People]

“We are in crisis” – yep. We’ve been in crisis since January 2017. Actually, we were in f–king crisis during the 2016 campaign too. “The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis” - QUEEN. Thank you for saying it, Hillary. Thank you for saying all of it. It will be interesting to see if Barack Obama says anything, don’t you think? I bet Obama will not. I could be wrong.

Please wear caftans and sensible shoes to the Impeachment Party.

OZY Fest at Central Park

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Hillary Clinton is pro-impeachment: Trump is ‘a clear & present danger’ to America”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:27 am

    As we head into autumn, I will layer my impeachment party caftan with some shawls and I need to order some new Merrill Mocs, my cold weather comfortable shoe of choice. Lots of tea and a case of Pinot noir at the ready

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Caftans and Converse! Love it. I’m on board

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:35 am

    I mean she’s always known. People didn’t listen because of reasons. I shall wear sensible shoes, a warm scarf and my tiara to the impeachment party

    Reply
  4. Katen says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:38 am

    I know it’s still a long shot but this is the first time in years that I’ve felt like the Trump Troll, his corrupt staffers, and his godawful family might actually pay for what they’ve done. I’m still not ready to get my hopes all the way up yet though.

    Reply
  5. Luna says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:39 am

    I’m digging Housecoat Hillary. She no longer gives a fuck.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:46 am

    I’m wearing my “Nevertheless she persisted” tank, and drinking from my “male tears” tea cup!

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:50 am

    Hillary done knew everything. All her predictions have come true. Frankly, I think the only thing keeping her sane: that she knows him and knows it’s gonna end badly for him.

    Reply
  8. MrsBanjo says:
    September 25, 2019 at 10:50 am

    I’m loving her outfit here. I will also happily be in a caftan and sneakers because I want to be the most comfortable ever when that rat bastard finally gets his due.

    Reply
  9. Grant says:
    September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am

    I love her, I have always loved her, and I don’t care who knows it.

    Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I’d like to wear a “thoughts and prayers” t-shirt, and a jacket that says “We Really Do Care, so F— You” on the back.
    And sneakers of course, because comfortable footwear is a must.

    Reply
  11. Sheila D says:
    September 25, 2019 at 11:10 am

    I am thrilled, relieved, sad and sickened that things have gotten to this point. Anyone else?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment