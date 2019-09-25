Sarah Hyland has no photos from her first date, but you’re not supposed to do that?



Last week I covered what I thought was a filler story about Sarah Hyland picking out her own engagement ring. I picked out my engagement ring and a lot of my friends did too. That post was popular as many of you had similar stories. My favorite story was from shells_bells who said that her husband picked out the ring just based on comments she’d about her friends’ rings and that it was “almost exactly what I would have chosen for myself.” That man is definitely a keeper! I get the same vibe from Sarah Hyland and her fiance. I think they’ll last a while, have kids together, and be very happy. Anyway this is another filler story about how Sarah regrets that she doesn’t have any photos from their first day. She posted the photo above to Instagram and here’s the caption she wrote about it.

A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams 💕💍 📸: @debbyryan

Aren’t you not supposed to take photos on the first date? If this was acceptable I would do it, as I would love to have photos from even crappy dates just to show my friends. No matter how much promise a new guy has I don’t take photos on the first date though and try to resist the urge for a while. I don’t want them to think I’m too into them. Usually they’re more into me anyway. Older guys need to slow their roll.

When I see celebrity boyfriends who are willing to pose for social media pics I get the impression the relationship will last. I know that’s not always the case, but it shows that they’re committed. Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are like that. Ten bucks says Jenna and Steve will also get engaged by the end of the year! These demonstrative couples are my favorites.