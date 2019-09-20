Sarah Hyland told fiance which engagement ring to buy, doesn’t everyone do this?

Sarah Hyland, 28, was on the Ellen show this week, with Dax Shepard hosting. Sarah got engaged in July to her boyfriend of two years, Wells Adams formerly of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. On Ellen Sarah confirmed that she met Wells on social media, after she tweeted about him and he contacted her. She also revealed that she picked out her engagement ring, an oval diamond set in platinum by Lorraine Schwartz. Here’s some of what she said, and the video is below. It’s a very breezy interview it doesn’t get too deep but I wanted to talk about engagement rings.
Beautiful ring
Thanks I told him what to get.
How did you get to know him?
I saw him on The Bachelorette then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. He slid in [my] DMs because I tweeted about him.
That ring is so pretty! I think it’s gorgeous. I told my now ex-husband which ring to get me too, I thought most women did this as a few friends have similar stories. (If you want to see my ring, it’s linked in the post for podcast #23.) I know some guys pick it out but usually they fish for ideas as to the cut and setting their girlfriend wants, unless it’s an heirloom ring.
After that Sarah promoted her movie The Wedding Year, where she plays a woman who uses Tinder to get free meals and ends up sort-of falling for someone. It co-stars Tyler James Williams and it’s called The Wedding Year because they become each other’s wedding dates to all the weddings they get invited to. I think we all had years like that in our late 20s and early 30s. Sarah is a prime example of that. This makes me wonder when she’s going to get married. Whenever it is, I bet it will be over the top and we’ll get a ton of photos.
Here’s Sarah’s interview:
No not everyone. I lucked out as my husband used his grandmothers diamond and then asked for help from his pal who owns a jewelry store on the setting and then a band that would match…seriously so grateful he did! Everyone always comments on how unique my ring(s) are and so proud to say my husband picked it himself! I never dropped hints on rings I liked BUT as a dare I did allow him to take me to get my ring size (he didn’t actually propose till the following year so I was honest to god shocked when he did).
I am not a fan of the style, but let’s be honest here, most men are clueless on aesthetic. I asked my ex-fiance for a model of a certain ring and he customed made it from the more expensive one I showed him.
I’m very picky and told my now husband what to buy. He dropped a chunk of money on something and wanted it to be exactly what I wanted. I don’t want a lot of small stones everywhere and didn’t want a tall ring that would get caught up on lots of stuff. I had a specific cut in mind and style. He picked out his own wedding band so I got to pick mine out. LOL.
I’m like you. I know what I want, and if you have to wear it for years and he has to pay money for it, I say work on it together to make sure it’s right.
I have a Pinterest with a wedding theme…probably won’t happen but I love looking at all the bouquets.
He could propose with a ring pop and I’d be okay with that.
We picked it out together. My husband has good taste but I’m the one wearing it.
My H didn’t ask me, he just picked one out, and I like it (its a princess cut diamond with channel set diamonds in the band), but its not at all what I would have picked out on my own. I rarely wear it these days and that’s mostly bc it doesn’t fit (I need to get it re-sized post kids) but I also wonder if I “loved” my ring, if I would have made an effort to get it sized by this point. My youngest is almost 5, lol.
He said if I didn’t like we could exchange it but he just “knew” that was the ring for me so…..I kept it. And its a pretty ring, and I like that he picked it out, but I do kind of see other rings and think “ooh….”
He asked my parents for their blessing and then we went ring shopping together with my mom to try on different styles. One of my favorite memories.
I don’t wear any jewellery except for rings so getting the engagement ring is really important for me. My boyfriend, God bless him, would maybe be able to pick it out if I didn’t give him my input but tbh I won’t risk it. An expensive piece of jewellery like that… Better to just decide together. Which is why I send him pictures of cool designs and he’ll occasionally ask me when he sees something if that fits my style. I think as long as the both of you are okay with it, it’s sweet. Some women want to be surprised and some like me, do not, and are happy to know what they’re getting. I am also a bit of a control freak about this stuff, and I’d rather know exactly what I was getting because I’m the one wearing it forever.
My husband asked me for styles I liked and then he designed it with the jeweler. He wanted to pick the stone but want to make sure I liked it. Most of my friends were involved in some way with creating their ring (designing together, picking stone, trying on different styles). I do know one person who designed a ring saying he knows better than this girlfriend what style will work and she will just accept it. He is now divorced.
Same! When we had the talk about getting married he asked me to send him a few styles I liked and I did. My husband ended up doing a hybrid of the three and I love my ring!
I got engaged 3 weeks ago (after 7 years together) and had zero input in the ring except for comments I’ve made through the years about friends’ rings. He has obviously been paying attention because it’s almost exactly what I would have chosen for myself. The right band, the right setting & size. I probably would have chosen a different shaped diamond, but I love that he so thoughtfully did it on his own that I don’t really care about that.
My husband and I discussed marriage long before he actually proposed, and over the course of that I showed him some vintage rings I really, really liked. I always imagined I’d get something vintage.
I liked this round cut diamond (not cathedral set) on a slim white gold band with two small bezel inset diamonds on either side of the center one.
He was not feeling the vintage angle but amazingly at some jeweler he found a ring style modeled after that vintage design! So it looked exactly how I wanted it to look, down to the bezel set accent diamonds, but he was happy he could pick out a much nicer stone and have it in platinum. It really worked out well.
Sarah is extremely likeable and I did enjoy the preview to her movie. It is a RomCom which I normally hate with a passion but it seems to lean heavily to the comedy side which makes it more palatable to me
I dont think its a big deal…afterall you’re gonna be the one wearing it. It should fit your taste and aesthetic. That being said, I also wouldnt pitch a fit if significant bought me a ring that wasn’t my personal taste.
Ugh, my heart goes out to friend who just got engaged. The ring isn’t at all what he had wanted and he had sent him several examples throughout the discussion. It seems small but he keeps thinking, was he thinking of me at all when he bought it? Is this how our marriage is going to start? And to top it all off, the wedding planning has been atrocious. He didn’t get the ring he wanted, he’s not getting any input on the wedding, I want to tell him to run but it’s not my place and I’m across the country. What actual support can I give?
I hate surprises so I definitely sent my husband a link to the exact ring I wanted and he got it for me. It would have bothered me too much to wear a ring I didn’t like every day for the rest of my life. If he had picked out one I didn’t like I would have never had the heart to do anything but wear it.
I assumed my then boyfriend/now-husband I would be getting married at some point. And then one night he surprised me at dinner with the proposal and a beautiful ring. I like that he picked out the perfect ring for me and I didn’t see it coming. The ring did have to be re-sized but to me the whole engagement went down as a romantic moment in our relationship.
My soon-to-be fiancé and I just went ring shopping last weekend.
I love him to death, but he is in no way a romantic, and jewellery shopping makes him anxious because he knows how picky I am.
Poor guy would have stood at the entrance of at the entrance of a store and pointed to a case and told the staff to just grab a ring from there!!
So we went out last weekend, and found one that both he and I love. Ring will be on my hand in a few weeks! He’ll just have to come up with a cute way of asking me <3
I love Sarah and totally understand where she's coming from. It'll be on her hand for the rest of her life, and she has to love it!
I knew what I did and didn’t want, so it I made some sketches and we went to a jeweler together to make it up. The jeweler got it slightly ‘off’ – and higher than I wanted – but I still like the ring, it gets compliments, and after 30 years we may get it the central coloured stone re-set the way I originally wanted.
Husband (then fiancee) was fine with my plan but had to make up for it when I wanted to upgrade my plain wedding ring at year 10 and then again at 25. ; )
But engagement ring, which I don’t always wear? No problem.
Each to their own, but for most of us it’s the most expensive and significant piece of jewelry we’ll own … and be expected to wear regularly for the rest of our lives! You better bet I wouldn’t leave that to chance or risk hurting my now- husband’s feelings by being less than excited about the ring. We went ring shopping together so I could show him what I liked, then he worked with a jeweler to design a ring in the same style. So at proposal time it was a surprise, but a surprise he knew I’d love. And I do!