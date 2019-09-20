Tekashi 9ix9ine named Cardi B as a Nine Trey Gangsta Blood, Cardi says no

Embed from Getty Images

Has anyone been following Tekashi 6ix9ine’s case? Tekashi was charged with racketeering, trafficking and firearm charges, and he claims he was was the victim of an attempted kidnapping and robbery at the hands of two Nine Trey Bloods. The two Bloods are Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack. Tekashi is testifying against them, I think, but he also seems to be name-dropping and naming famous Bloods in the music industry. Which brings me to Cardi B. Even in her first hit “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi was rapping about being a Blood. In her 2018 GQ interview, she got even more specific about how she joined the gang and how she’s still representing, but she also told kids “Don’t join a gang.” Well, Tekashi testified that… Cardi is in a gang. More specifically, he testified that she’s in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Cardi says nah.

Cardi B is denying claims that she’s affiliated with the New York City gang Nine Trey Gangster Bloods after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine named her as a member during cross-examination. On day three of his explosive trial, Tekashi — who was indicted on charges of racketeering and firearm offenses stemming from his alleged participation in multiple shootings and robberies at gunpoint — was asked if he followed in Cardi’s footsteps of using gang members in his projects to achieve success, PIX11 TMZ and Billboard reported. The “Fefe” rapper, 23, denied he used Cardi, 26, as a “blueprint” stating, “I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” according to the outlets, adding that she is affiliated with Nine Trey. Cardi promptly denied Tekashi’s claim on Twitter writing, “You just said it yourself… Brin not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Yeah, she’s never made a secret of being a Blood, but I guess she’s not Nine Trey. Cardi also posted the Keke Palmer “I’m sorry to this man” meme without comment, but obviously directed towards Tekashi. Tekashi also named Jim Jones (the rapper) as a member of Nine Trey. That’s why Tekashi, Jim Jones and Cardi have all been trending on Twitter in the past 24 hours. It’s a mess! And now people are like “who is Tekashi going to name next?”

