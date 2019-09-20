Kris Jenner & Yolanda Foster did a ‘Dynasty’-themed Harper’s Bazaar shoot

As an Xennial, I reject the notion that I’m old enough to understand Dynasty references. I didn’t watch the show when I was a kid, and I never watched the reruns as I grew up. I have no idea what Dynasty really was, nor do I know the difference between Dynasty and Dallas. They were on around the same time, right? And they were shows popular with people my parents’ age. All of this to say, I sort of get the gist of what this editorial is TRYING to do?
The October issue of Harper’s Bazaar features an editorial with Kris Jenner (mother of Generation Garbage Youth Kendall and Kylie Jenner) and Yolanda Foster, mother of Generation Garbage Youth Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid. Their kids’ generation won’t get the Dynasty-themed photo shoot, but people Kris’s age and Yolanda’s age will get it. Kris is playing Joan Collins, or rather, Joan’s Dynasty character… *Googling frantically*… Alexis Carrington. Yolanda is styled as Krystle Carrington, played by Linda Evans. It’s actually been a while since I’ve really looked at Kris, and wow, she got some new work this year and that wig really accentuates it. Yolanda’s really pulling off her Linda Evans look, only… squintier…? Anyway, you can read the Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
Kris on Joan Collins: “Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart. I just texted her. I was like, ‘I’m dressed as you for a photo shoot.’ And she said, ‘Send me a pic ASAP!’ So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.”
Kris on social media backfiring: “There are people out there who are using social media to just try to get attention. They’re starving for whatever’s missing in their own lives. They’re lashing out at somebody. But there’s really nothing you can do. The haters are gonna hate because they’re miserable. You hope eventually that people realize there’s a lot more to everyone than a couple of pictures on social media. If people put more energy into going out and being a productive human being and getting a really great job and focusing on their own selves, they wouldn’t have time to criticize somebody else on social media in order to make themselves feel better. At times I’ve told my kids, ‘Just stay off the Internet for a while.’”
Yolanda on women supporting each other: “Women need to support each other, not fight,” Hadid says. “I always tell my kids, ‘Be kind and acknowledge everybody around you. People might not remember your beautiful face, but they’ll remember your beautiful heart.’”
Yolanda and raising her kids: “In my family,” Hadid adds, “none of the kids are alike, so I learned very early on that I had to manage their characters in very different ways. One is good at academics. The other one isn’t, and so forth. They’re all individuals, right?…I think you should keep your kids at home until they’re at least 18. It’s so important for young girls to develop without cameras, without people judging them on the way they look. They need to fall in love, have heartbreak. They need to go to school. They need to have friends. They need to have all these experiences before they go out into the world.”
“There are people out there who are using social media to just try to get attention. They’re starving for whatever’s missing in their own lives.” The f–k? She was literally saying that about people who criticize her daughters online, it was not a reference to the fact that Khloe, Kim and Kylie can barely fart without posting it on Twitter, Insta and Snapchat.
Anyway, just look at the cool photos, I guess. I bet Kris and Yolanda really did have fun with this.
Photos courtesy of the Morelli Brothers for Harper’s Bazaar, sent from promotional Bazaar email.
Hahah I quite like this
Kris Jenner as Alexis Carrington makes me laugh! How appropriate!
it`s not a bad idea. The red photo is ugly though. They both look better in other shots.
Yolanda:”All my kids are different and have different needs and now they are all nepotism models.”
It’s actually not as bad as I thought it’d be but obviously nowhere near the great original characters.
I absolutely adored Dynasty. My mom thought I was too young to watch it (and I was), but I simply waited for her to fall asleep and watched it without sound. I probably didn’t understand half of it but I loved how crazy and over the top it was with all the cat fights in the fountain and such. And how beautiful! Oh my god the clothes and the hair! The epitome of beauty!
Also, Dex Dexter is and will always be the best name for a sexy raspy voiced lover!
I could honestly care less about either of these women, but I did think that the photo shoot was quite clever. There seems to be an abundance of 80′s throw-back-ing recently (I just took my daughter to buy high-waisted jeans that had PLEATS) so this ties in to that, I guess.
My mom watched Dynasty when I was a kid, so I got the reference immediately.
I know it’s early and I’m a cranky morning person, but you don’t have to be Kris Jenner’s age to know about Dallas, Dynasty and the difference between the two! I get it, you’re a young whippersnapper and Kris Jenner is 64 years old. But, I’m in my 40s and I could write a dissertation on Dallas and Dynasty. They were huge in the 1980s and yes you are too young to have know or remember that. But there’s a whole other generation that’s a lot younger than 60 that will get it!
I am 39 and LOVED both shows, I felt so elderly reading that. I am going to sit by you Kyla, please excuse the noise it is my knees, when I sit or stand they make noise like rice krispies, Snap, Crackle and Pop.
Kyla – THANK YOU! You took the words right outta my mouth. I’m 39 and I remember Dynasty (and Dallas, Knots Landing, Falcon Crest) VIVIDLY. Definitely shouldn’t have been watching it then at the age I was but I LOVED it.
Thank you! I’m an xennial, too, and watched the smack out of Dynasty and Dallas in the 80s. I was probably too young, but whatever. It didn’t scar me. I remember my mother LETTING me watch the first episode with Diahann Carroll as “Dominique Deveraux.” I still get cheesy chills when I hear the theme music. In fact, here; enjoy fellow nighttime soap fans!
Dallas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1kHnDNoa18
Dynasty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbhXUlRx-OQ
I like this. Whoever put it together did a great job.
Kris? If you told me that was Jeff Bozos’ mistress I would believe you. Is this her newest face? Or photoshop?
Omg, you’re right about the resemblance. Now I can’t unsee it. And lol at “Bozos.”
This is so bad, it’s good.
Shoulder pads! Dynasty was all about giant shoulder pads, particularly on Crystal; Crystal would never leave home without giant shoulder pads. There is a dearth of giant shoulder pads in this photo essay.
As for Kris: “If people put more energy into going out and being a productive human being and getting a really great job and focusing on their own selves, they wouldn’t have time to criticize somebody else on social media in order to make themselves feel better. ”
Do any of her kids actually have jobs?
I love this more than I should!
This photo shoot looks like a great deal of fun!
PMK wishes she was as gorgeous as Joan Collins, at any age. She looks bargain basement.
Kris looks so cheap.
This is right up Kris’ alley
One is missing a pitchfork and horns 😵