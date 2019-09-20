Brad Pitt: ‘I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up’

I continue to find it bizarre that Brad Pitt not only attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services, but that Brad continues to talk about it like it was a very pleasant experience. I mean… in my opinion, Kanye’s Sunday Service thing is just some bulls–t he’s making up on the fly, and it will eventually turn into an album and some other cross-promotional sh-t. Does Kanye believe in his sermons? Sure. But also: Kanye is a mentally ill megalomaniac and a Trump supporter. Can we not encourage him? Brad previously said that Kanye is “doing something really special” with the Sunday Services. And now Brad has this to say:
Brad Pitt is opening up about his surprising friendship with Kanye West. The actor, 55, spoke to Extra about West, 42, while at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Ad Astra.
“[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years,” Pitt said of how he came to meet West. “I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?”
He continued, “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.”
Pitt has also paid a visit to West’s Sunday Services, which he said is “really beautiful.”
“I think what he’s doing is pretty special,” Pitt said. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”
*deep sigh* Okay. You know what? I’m not even going to unpack Brad’s thoughts on Kanye. What I will unpack is… why is Brad doing this? Why is Brad hanging out with Kardashians? Why is this suddenly a thing and why is Brad still talking about it? Is this a genuine interest on Brad’s part or is he suddenly trying to be “cool”?
Here’s more of Brad’s media oversaturation this week:
Kanye West sure has a way with problematic white men
The ONLY thing Kanye is “messing up” is himself. As for Brad, if he’s trying to get with one of them, he should just do it and shut up.
This just further proves that the true reason Brad Pitt was ever a big deal to beginning with and now in 2019 was because of the media-savvy it girls he was involved with.
in fact I would say it was primarily his relationship with Angelina and the movies he helped create whilst in that relationship that really elevated him to Hollywood Icon level…..Single Brad Pitt really isn’t it.
Brad Pitt was a huge deal long before he met Jolie and he is still a huge deal. You can dislike him but trying to rewrite history is disingenuous
Aren’t there enough people in this world “messing thing up”?
If I ever struggled to believe Brad Pitt was 55, here’s the proof.
This!
Brad sounds like an old idiot.
How does being aligned with Kanye equate to any factor of cool? So weird. At the end of the day, he’s still effing Brad Pitt. He’s acting desperate or delusional. Or maybe he’s just a dumbass. He’s a D word.
I’m still a little in love with brad Pitt, don’t care for Kanye.
Did anyone see the blind item about brad and kourtney Kardashian. Crazy if true
I am rarely one to comment on someone’s look or style choices. But the helmet head hair is a… choice. Is he trying to look like a lego? Is this a cool thing the kids are doing now?
Snorted with laughter at Kaiser’s comment: “Kayne is a mentally ill megalomaniac and a Trump supporter. Can we not encourage him?”
LMAO
“I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?” Hi, Walking Privilege.
+1000 Brad isn’t gonna be affected by the stuff Kanye messes up. I swear, it’s like some rich old white people (Brad, Susan S.) think causing chaos for other peoples’ lives is fun and games.
Sure, Brad, whatever 🙄.