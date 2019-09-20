Brad Pitt: ‘I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up’

I continue to find it bizarre that Brad Pitt not only attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services, but that Brad continues to talk about it like it was a very pleasant experience. I mean… in my opinion, Kanye’s Sunday Service thing is just some bulls–t he’s making up on the fly, and it will eventually turn into an album and some other cross-promotional sh-t. Does Kanye believe in his sermons? Sure. But also: Kanye is a mentally ill megalomaniac and a Trump supporter. Can we not encourage him? Brad previously said that Kanye is “doing something really special” with the Sunday Services. And now Brad has this to say:

Brad Pitt is opening up about his surprising friendship with Kanye West. The actor, 55, spoke to Extra about West, 42, while at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Ad Astra. “[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years,” Pitt said of how he came to meet West. “I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?” He continued, “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.” Pitt has also paid a visit to West’s Sunday Services, which he said is “really beautiful.” “I think what he’s doing is pretty special,” Pitt said. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”

[From People]

*deep sigh* Okay. You know what? I’m not even going to unpack Brad’s thoughts on Kanye. What I will unpack is… why is Brad doing this? Why is Brad hanging out with Kardashians? Why is this suddenly a thing and why is Brad still talking about it? Is this a genuine interest on Brad’s part or is he suddenly trying to be “cool”?

