Dog raincoats and vacuum bags by request, retinol serum and shampoo bars



My skin is starting to really feel and look awesome and I think it’s the Tretinoin, which I’ve been using for a couple of weeks just once a week as recommended. So you may want to try prescription retinoids. (I have an over the counter recommendation below too.) I also like the niacinamide serum a lot and am using the Nuface device more frequently. (Get it off eBay refurbished if you want one.) It’s probably a combination of several things, but I’m really happy with the results. It definitely is a difference from last year when I started doing these posts.

Retinol serum to reduce fine lines and even out skin tone



After looking through so many retinol creams and lotions, I finally found and affordable one with decent Fakespot ratings. This retinol serum with hyaluronic acid has 4.6 stars, 225 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Plus it’s only $10 for two ounces of product! Reviewers say “I’ve been using this product for 2 weeks, and I’ve noticed a huge difference in my face,” that their friends ask them what they’ve had done, and that it’s “the bomb,” “really works,” and makes their skin glow. The downside is that, like most retinol products, you will need to work it into your skincare routine slowly to avoid irritation.

A vibration plate for more effective strength training



A friend has one of those vibration plates we’ve talked about, and which I’ve considered getting. That one is from Lifepro fitness and it has resistance bands at the side. I did a 15 minutes strength training workout off YouTube and really liked it. I don’t know if it’s harder to exercise on it, but it definitely feels like it increases circulation. The one my friend has is the #1 bestseller in this category. It’s $165, has 4.7 stars, 433 ratings and a C from Fakespot. I found another one that’s under $100 and has 4.4 stars, 65 ratings and a B from Fakespot, the Best Choice. One reviewer raved about how much it aided his post workout recovery and said he’s gifted it to family and friends.

Glycolic acid pads for dewy smooth skin



In the reviews for that niacinamide serum which I love, the woman who said it faded her dark spots also wrote that she uses a 30% glycolic acid peel by InstaNaturals, a brand we’ve recommended before. That has a C from Fakespot so I looked through the acids to find something with more legitimate ratings. These glycolic acid resurfacing pads from QRXlabs have 4.2 stars, 270 ratings and a B from Fakespot. They’re $25 for 50 and some buyers say they use a half pad at once. Reviewers call it “one of my favorite finds on Amazon,” and say it reduces smile lines and fine lines around the eyes. One woman says her skin glows now and she gets compliments on it.

A raincoat to keep your furry friend comfortable on rainy days



Bella Bella requested a dog raincoat with a hood for her mini poodle. So many dogs are little prima donnas who won’t go out in the rain, but I’m sure the people with dogs who get gleefully muddy would prefer it that way. This bright yellow raincoat by Fashion Pet is not only adorable it also has reflective stripes for visibility, and a little hood. In comes in six sizes from x-small to xx-large and has velcro straps around the chest and stomach for adjustability. It has 4 stars, 1,610 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call them “tough” and “cute” and say they work well to keep dogs dry. Some people say it runs short but others note that their dog can easily do their business in it, so that may be by design.

Vacuum bags that will make storage, travel and moving so much easier



Chlo asked last week to find vacuum bags for storage and after looking through so many I think I found the best. These vacuum storage bags by Storage Master come in packs of 8 or 16 in medium, large jumbo and combination and are about $2 each. They come with a convenient hand pump and can also be used with a traditional household vacuum and house. They have 4.6 stars, 353 ratings and an A from Fakespot. They can fit very large items like comforters, jackets and bulky towels into a much smaller space. People call them “perfect for moving,” “a great value,” “amazing” and “so easy to use.”

Natural Shampoo and conditioner bars to reduce waste while improving hair



I found these compostable and soap free shampoo and conditioner bars by the brand Ethique, which tries to reduce consumer waste while providing luxurious beauty bars. They have solid shampoo bars in varieties for dry, oily, sensitive scalp, damaged hair and more. Those have 4.5 stars, over 1,200 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say that the shampoo bars helped heal their dandruff, that it makes their hair look thicker, and that it feels softer. The conditioner bars have 4.4 stars, over 660 reviews and an A from Fakespot. They’re said to be “pure magic,” to have “better detangling quality than conditioners with silicone” and to leave hair “soft and shiny.” Not everyone likes them so I would probably try the shampoo bars before the conditioner bars, it’s hard to imagine how those would work.

Calming moisturizer with buttermilk and camomile



Most of the bestselling moisturizers on Amazon have bad Fakespot ratings. That doesn’t mean that they’re not good moisturizers, just that someone, either the distributor or company, is trying to game the system. US Magazine featured this buttermilk moisturizer from Mario Badescu so I looked it up and it has a B from Fakespot, which is quite good for this category. It has 4.3 stars and 86 ratings. It’s designed for combination skin and has buttermilk, lactic acid and something called allantoin which is “an anti-inflammatory ingredient to help calm irritated skin.” Users say it reduced their rosacea, that it moisturizes well without causing breakouts, and that it’s “the perfect moisturizer” for combination skin.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! Please feel free to comparison shop and buy off eBay or another site if you find something cheaper.