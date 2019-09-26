Prince Harry supports Greta Thunberg: ‘The world’s children are striking’

Embed from Getty Images

It will be interesting to see how much attention Prince Harry gets during the solo part of the Sussexes’ African tour. Yesterday, after introducing baby Archie to Archibishop Desmond Tutu, Harry left Meghan and Archie in South Africa and he flew off to Botswana. His solo part of the tour will focus a lot on conservation and environmentalism. Which means… he probably will get attention, because the British papers can continue to bring up PRIVATE JETS and Harry’s desire to only have two kids, which to British journalists constitutes “Harry’s repeated environmental lectures!” While in Botswana today, Harry spoke about the environment as he planted a tree. He praised Greta Thunberg and more. Some quotes:

On concrete jungles: “What we are seeing here in Africa is what we are seeing all around the world – more and more people are being brought up in concrete jungles, in cities inevitably disconnected with nature.” On Greta Thunberg: “The world’s children are striking. It’s a race against time and one that we are losing, everyone knows it.” And he added “everyone knows” about the current climate issues, saying: “No one can deny science, otherwise we live in a very troubling world.” On Botswana: Speaking at the Chobe Forest Tree reserve today, the 35-year-old said: “Fifteen years I’ve been coming here, it’s a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose. I have some of my closest friends here and I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. But now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”

“More and more people are being brought up in concrete jungles, in cities inevitably disconnected with nature…” Yeah but… city-dwelling is actually better for the environment. Ideally, humans should be living in more concentrated areas (“cities”) with dedicated spaces for parks, trees and nature. The cities are not the problem – suburbs are the problem, and the overdevelopment of land to accommodate people who “want some green” and then travel by SUV one hour every day to get to their jobs. I understand the point Harry is making about being “disconnected from nature” though – while every city should have park space (and many do), it’s about kids having access to nature, having access to greenery and fresh food, because there are too many food deserts in city spaces. Still, it’s a more nuanced conversation than “concrete jungles are bad.”

