Carrie Ann Inaba’s doctor knew she had lupus six years ago but never told her



Carrie Ann Inaba, 51(!), is a judge on Dancing With The Stars in case you needed background on her. She comes across as a kind, non fame-whorey and non-controversial person meaning we don’t talk about her much. My mom watches DWTS and likes Carrie. She says she’s always nice, but gives constructive criticism. Carrie was on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week when she told the story of how she figured out she had lupus. She was told six years ago that she had a non-specific autoimmune condition. Then, when she was slated to get a colonoscopy, she saw on her chart that her diagnosis was lupus. Her doctor never freaking told her this! In the six years in between when he knew and when she knew she also did a bunch of stuff which can make lupus flare ups worsen.

How she figured out she had lupus

I was diagnosed with autoimmune six years ago but my doctor never told me I had lupus. I was having a colonoscopy and I saw my chart, ‘lupus.’ I was like ‘oh this is not my chart.’ They’re like ‘you have lupus.’ They didn’t tell you you had it?

My doctor had forgotten to tell me. He told me about the other conditions. I’m a really good patient I take notes. My mom was with me. Once I found out I was able to make really big changes in my life. I quit Diet Coke. I stopped going in the sun because when you have lupus you’re allergic to UV light. Which I didn’t know. I was causing all my own flare ups.

[From Live with Kelly and Ryan via YouTube]

After that Ryan said “well you look great” which – f-k him. Can’t stand that guy. That makes me sad that she has to clarify that she takes notes at appointments and that her mom was with her. She’s trying to anticipate the comments that she must have forgotten her own medical diagnosis. You don’t forget something like that! Also doctors shouldn’t forget to tell a patient their diagnosis, that’s the basis of their job! I hope she never saw that asshole again and that she at least threatened a malpractice case. I know those are rarely successful, but the doctor should be put on notice. At the very least that doctor is grossly incompetent and at worst he withheld a diagnosis from a patient.

Also, is it true that you have to give up diet soda if you have an autoimmune condition? (Googles this. Ok results are inconclusive that there are any health issues associated with fake sugar consumption. *drinks Coke Zero as usual*)

I’m glad Carrie is doing ok now and is managing her condition. Also I’m glad she told this story. I hope the right people realize what her doctor did and that word gets around about him.

Here’s that clip from Carrie’s interview:

