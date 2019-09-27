Cobie Smulders is baffled by her husband Taran Killam’s obsession with the Rams

I love Colbie Smulders. The weird part is, I can’t point to why. I hadn’t heard of her before How I Met Your Mother and I didn’t watch that show. But I remember hearing about her casting in The Avengers and being really excited for her. I think she’s just an adore-at-first-sight thing for me. Cobie is starring in a new show called Stumptown. It premiered on Wednesday on ABC. I haven’t seen it yet but it’s based on the Stumptown graphic novels that takes place in Portland, OR (which is nicknamed Stumptown, in case anyone was wondering). The reviews for both Cobie and the show are good. Cobie was on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote it. Jimmy mentioned her husband, Taran Killam’s, last visit to Jimmy’s couch. Taran stars on the show Single Parents, which is actually Stumptown’s lead in – aaaaaaw. Apparently he is a huge Los Angeles Rams fan, something Cobie doesn’t quite get. Of course she doesn’t – who would? GO NINERS!

Jimmy brings up Taran at the 2:15 mark. They’d just talked about Cobie and Taran being ask to bring in photos and witnesses to prove their relationship was legit for her Green Card interview (Cobie is Canadian). He showed a photo of Taran walking out on stage wearing a Rams sportscoat and Rams sneakers:

Your husband, Taran Killam, was here about a year ago. And he’s so American, he’s wearing Rams sports jackets now. It’s not just the jacket, he’s also wearing Rams sneakers as well. That we can overlook but the Rams sportscoat, is this something you approve of? I love my husband, let’s me start with that. We’ve been together for 14 years – this is new, Jimmy. This Rams love. You now, when the Rams came to Los Angeles, he doubled down, he went all in. I grew up in Canada, we didn’t have football in high school. I don’t understand the game. I don’t necessarily enjoy watching the game. But I love my husband, so much.

Confession: I actually watch Single Parents. It’s a crap show and I don’t know why I keep watching but it has a lot to do with Taran’s super-dorky character, Will. He’s so pure and extra, I can’t quit him. That aside, I am both confused and identify with Cobie’s story. Taran was born in 1982 in Culver City, which is LA adjacent. The Rams were still in LA at that time. They moved to St. Louis when he was 12, so I am surprised it took them coming back to go all in on his Rams devotion. They returned only three years ago. Must have been a latent love, I guess. As for Cobie’s ignorance on the sport, there is a Canadian Football League and what I can divine from what I’ve read, it switched from a rugby league to a gridiron league in the 50s. Is gridiron football really so underground in Canada?

However, I did identify with a football fanatic married to a patient non-fan. Hint: I’m the fanatic. I barely watch anymore in solidarity with Kaepernick, but I won’t pretend I don’t miss it. I went to one Rams/49ers game last season because my husband’s boss invites us once a year and it was like a drink of water when you’re parched. But when I watched, I was hollering and jumping on the couch as my husband occasionally looked up from his phone to ask if there were more chips, followed by a, “oh, and go SF,” to appease me. It’s been like this for two decades – and he actually played in high school. So I have a tip for Cobie: it’s all about the rivalries. Pick a rivalry game and take opposite teams. That’s the fun part. For us it’s the Army/Navy Game (go Navy!) and the USC/UCLA game (BRU-INS!). You know the old adage, it’s friendly competitive trash-talk that really brings a couple together. Oh, and Cobie – since you aren’t that familiar, the Rams longest-standing rivals are the San Francisco 49ers. Welcome to the Gold Rush, Agent Hill!