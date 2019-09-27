Jameela Jamil carries snacks in her purse, doesn’t everyone do this?

Embed from Getty Images

Jameela Jamil was on The Tonight Show, where she was wearing a gorgeous gown that would have looked completely suited for the Emmys. She explained that she had no chill and wanted to wear a big gown, so she did. As someone who likes to dress up, I can respect that. Jimmy brought up the fact that Jameela had string cheese in her purse at the Emmys, as she showed to Entertainment Tonight. Then Jameela did a kind of bit where she pulled out string cheese, gogurt, a slim jim and a Skor bar (love those) for Fallon out of her dress. It was mildly funny and she was cute about it. Jimmy asked her about her IWeigh movement, where she celebrates women’s accomplishments in life, and she talked about that and about the fact that Instagram just banned diet supplement ads for anyone under 18. She seemed really proud of that, which she should be. No shade on that.

You had string cheese [in your purse]

Now that I know they ask they question I’m bringing a butt plug. I have cheese on me now. Do you want some now? I have some up my bum. I’ve got a yogurt snack, a dried meat snack. Just for you, I heard you have a favorite snack, a Skor. It’s come from my boobs straight to you. What do you do on a Wednesday night?

I would be spooning my 6’8″ boyfriend. I’m the big spoon obviously. He’ll love that I said that. Spooning with Netflix and ill. I don’t drink. I don’t party. I’m a homebody. Your activism is fantastic

I started a movement on Instagram called IWeigh which is just a movement for empowerment where you measure your worth via your attributes and your contributions to society. You can’t measure a woman’s worth on a weighing scale. It’s a global movement and we have almost a million followers. I created a petition and I managed to get 250,000 signatures in three days. I took it to Instagram and I said ‘I’m either going to do this to you or with you.’ They moved really quickly and within six months of that they made it impossible for anyone under 18 to see diet or detox products or cosmetic surgery procedures on their Instagram from now on.

There’s another interview clip with Jameela where she talks about splitting her dress when she was interviewing Daniel Craig. She said she wasn’t wearing knickers, which sounds kind of unbelievable. She also said she hates it when people talk in the audience at concerts and speaking events. I know she’s not that well liked around here, but I appreciate Jameela. She’s her own person and she owns it. Plus as many of you have pointed out, she’s struggled with personal health issues for years. Being ok with that and with herself have led her to help champion other women. Sometimes she goes too far but she also knows that about herself.

As for the snacks issue, I always have snacks in my purse! Usually they’re the little peanut butter crackers in a package, those are awesome. I also really like the Starkist tuna and crackers kits because it’s like lunch on the go. Years ago I used to carry hardboiled eggs. I learned the hard way after finding a liquified one at the bottom of my purse that this was a bad idea.

