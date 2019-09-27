Gwyneth Paltrow ‘doesn’t totally get’ why her Emmy slow-walk became a meme

Embed from Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow actually has an actress project to shill, as opposed to some hokey snake oil in the form of holistic vadge eggs. Gwyneth has a supporting role in The Politician, which was written and produced by her husband Brad Falchuk. That’s how she got the part: Brad wrote it for her. While Gwyneth has been in Marvel movies for the past decade (she barely remembers them), it’s safe to say that Gwyneth’s acting career has really taken a backseat for years now. Personally, I always thought that was why she started Goop in the first place: the scripts were drying up and she was bored in London. And now she’s the head of goop.com, the go-to place for cancer-curing stickers and expensive feelings. To promote The Politician, Gwyneth deigned to appear on the Today Show and wooo, there was a lot of discuss. She even discussed her weird, slouchy slow-walk on the Emmy stage, and why she came forward about Harvey Weinstein. Some quotes:

On her slow-walk becoming an Emmy-night meme: “I don’t totally get it. Although, there was no slit in the back of the dress because it was from 1963, a couture Valentino gown, so I didn’t want to chop a slit in it. I think I look pretty normal.” On Brad convincing her to do the role: “He had to convince me a little bit, I’ve got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner. But he was writing and he was like, ‘I think I’m writing a part for you.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do a part.’ And lo and behold, here I am.” Working with her lover/husband: “It was the best. It was really easy. I think when you trust someone so much and you love someone so much, and they know you so well and you know them, it’s really an interesting set of characteristics to bring to a workplace. So it was really nice.” Why she spoke out about Weinstein: “I was really scared. I think society had shown us only basically examples where women coming forward ended up not being advantageous for the woman but I really felt like it was time. I think also having a teenage daughter that’s the love of my life, and worrying about her going into the workplace and feeling like if there was ever a chance that there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in. I never could have imagined that collectively a shift this seismic would happen, but I feel proud that I have a small part in it.”

I think she’s halfway right about the Emmy walk becoming a meme. I mean, it wasn’t THAT weird. She wore a vintage dress which didn’t fit her properly and the stage was probably kind of slick, thus… she walked slowly and carefully. The things we do for fashion. As for the Weinstein stuff… Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, authors of She Said and the NYT reporters who broke the story, said that Gwyneth was the first celebrity who was really helpful, and that Gwyn helped them contact other actresses for confirmation. While I make fun of Gwyneth a lot, she does deserve credit there.

