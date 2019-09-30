WaPo: Icon Debbie Harry ‘proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants’

Debbie Harry arrives at the AIM Awards 2019, Roundhouse, Camden, London

Debbie Harry is 74 years old and a punk icon. She was the lead of Blondie, she sang and rapped and spent time at Studio 54 and she hung out with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. She changed music and she changed what a frontwoman could look like and BE. Debbie has written a memoir called Face It. The book was released to critics and the response has been… stupid. It’s not that people don’t like the memoir. It’s that people can’t stop being sexist. This was the headline getting so much attention:

The hell?? Imagine saying that about a rock/punk icon-dude. David Bowie was more than a pretty blonde in tight pants. Axl Rose: more than a pretty blonde who gained some weight. I have no idea if a man or a woman wrote that WaPo headline, but a woman (Sibbie O’Sullivan) wrote the review of the book for WaPo and this is how she opened it:

Even if Debbie Harry, of the band Blondie, isn’t to your taste — her voice too thin, her sexiness too blatant, her music too smooth — you can’t dismiss certain truths about her. She paid her dues; her ambition never waned; and she was there, there being New York in the late ’60s and ’70s — a city full of garbage, rent-controlled apartments, and men and women discovering new ways of making art and music. Harry’s story is an illuminating one, considering how much New York has changed and how stars are made and marketed today.

[From WaPo]

…Seriously, what the hell? “Her voice too thin, her sexiness too blatant, her music too smooth…” I just…

WaPo did change the headline after everyone yelled at them:

Looking forward to the Marie Curie book…

debbie book

Photos courtesy of WENN.

3 Responses to “WaPo: Icon Debbie Harry ‘proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants’”

  1. Jensies says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Smh smh smh

    Reply
  2. Mumbles says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Debbie Harry is awesome and Blondie was a fantastic band. What kills me is that the Post and the NYT are considered the “erudite, forward thinking” newspapers and then there’s this tweet, and last week the NYT tweet about the Kavanagh abuse of his Yale classmate that began, “A penis in your face may be harmless fun, but…”

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:29 am

    …the hell???? I can’t believe this discussion is still a thing. DO F*CKING BETTER, WaPo.

    Reply

