WaPo: Icon Debbie Harry ‘proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants’

Debbie Harry is 74 years old and a punk icon. She was the lead of Blondie, she sang and rapped and spent time at Studio 54 and she hung out with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. She changed music and she changed what a frontwoman could look like and BE. Debbie has written a memoir called Face It. The book was released to critics and the response has been… stupid. It’s not that people don’t like the memoir. It’s that people can’t stop being sexist. This was the headline getting so much attention:

Review: In her memoir, Debbie Harry proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants https://t.co/JlZh82Icme — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2019

The hell?? Imagine saying that about a rock/punk icon-dude. David Bowie was more than a pretty blonde in tight pants. Axl Rose: more than a pretty blonde who gained some weight. I have no idea if a man or a woman wrote that WaPo headline, but a woman (Sibbie O’Sullivan) wrote the review of the book for WaPo and this is how she opened it:

Even if Debbie Harry, of the band Blondie, isn’t to your taste — her voice too thin, her sexiness too blatant, her music too smooth — you can’t dismiss certain truths about her. She paid her dues; her ambition never waned; and she was there, there being New York in the late ’60s and ’70s — a city full of garbage, rent-controlled apartments, and men and women discovering new ways of making art and music. Harry’s story is an illuminating one, considering how much New York has changed and how stars are made and marketed today.

[From WaPo]

…Seriously, what the hell? “Her voice too thin, her sexiness too blatant, her music too smooth…” I just…

WaPo did change the headline after everyone yelled at them:

We've changed the headline. We got this one wrong and we appreciate the feedback. https://t.co/keVQCbxVx4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2019

Looking forward to the Marie Curie book…

Review: In her memoir, Marie Curie proves she's more than just a slut with some beakers https://t.co/awSDTewKXi — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) September 28, 2019