Brad Pitt: ‘Trump represents a much bigger threat on such more serious issues’

Brad Pitt is still a winemaker. I think about that sometimes. I don’t even think that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt leased/bought the Chateau Miraval with the intention of becoming master winemakers. But that’s what happened. They began to use the Miraval vineyards and they slowly worked out a process for a rosé, and lo and behold, the Miraval rosé is now an award-winning, sought-after wine. So as Brad Pitt has been doing press around Ad Astra, he ended up chatting with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche. They discussed the Miraval wine and whether sales could be affected by a potential Trump tariff on French wine.

Brad Pitt has his concerns about President Donald Trump. In a new interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, the Ad Astra actor — who also owns a French vineyard with ex Angelina Jolie — was asked his feelings about a tariff Trump has publicly considered imposing on French wine. “I do not know,” Pitt said, noting that he didn’t “know enough” about the issue. “I think we will always drink rosé in the United States,” he said, adding that ultimately, whether or not Trump does impose tariffs on French wine, there are much bigger issues at stake. “Unfortunately, it’s almost anecdotal. Trump represents a much bigger threat on such more serious issues.” Pitt and Jolie bought the Miraval Estate in Provence in 2012, and despite their split, they remain committed to their winemaking. Chateau Miraval’s award-winning line of wines includes its signature rosé which they have been selling since 2013, and was ranked as one of the top wines in the world. (Trump also has a winery in Charlottesville, Virginia.)

[From People]

Yeah, I think that’s how many people feel about Trump’s trade wars and tariffs and threats and bullying – like, it’s all kind of insane, but he’s doing SO MANY insane things that even expending the brain power to care about a potential French wine tariff just seems like a waste. There are literally babies in cages on the border. There are literally white supremacists, inspired by Trump, shooting up Walmarts. There are literally a dumpster’s worth of impeachable offenses. Besides all that… it’s not like the Chateau Miraval is some gigantic wine producer. Their sales are international, for sure, but they’re basically just above “boutique wine.” My point is that a tariff on French wine wouldn’t make that big of a difference. And Brad is right, Americans still love rosé. If I was still drinking, rosé is basically the only wine I could handle (the sickest I’ve ever been is “drunk on Cab Sav”).