Prince George went crazy at an Aston Villa football game with his parents

I’ve just realized that I don’t understand how British people do VIP seating at non-Wimbledon sporting events. It seems like Wimbledon might be the outlier, with it’s official Royal Box and the biggest-name VIPs and royalty sitting front and center in the best seats in the house. Everywhere else, it feels like the royals might get less than ideal seats? Is that a security thing? Is it because a sport like football/soccer is more egalitarian? Or is it just a lack of interest in making special VIP areas in stadiums? I do not know But I do know that it seems like whenever the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a non-tennis event, their seats look less than ideal.
These are photos from the Aston Villa game on Saturday. The entire family Cambridge – minus Prince Louis – came out to support Prince William’s favorite team. William and Kate sat side-by-side, with Princess Charlotte on Kate’s other side and Prince George on William’s other side. There aren’t many photos of Charlotte, but from what we did see of her, she seemed focused on the game. George was focused on it too, cheering wildly for Aston Villa. All of this from what looked like the back row of some regular old seats. Was this at least some kind of VIP box?? Anyway, George seems super-involved with the game. Maybe he’ll end up a footballer! Or maybe Charlotte will end up the footballer, you never know.
Our Prince George very excited over a goal scored by Aston Villa this afternoon.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are watching Villa away with Prince George and Princess Charlotte! #Royal #TheCambridges #CambridgeFamily #AVFC #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/1BUgY8XNFp
— Royal Family (@Royal_FamilyUK) October 5, 2019
Awww George is a cutie. He was so enthusiastic and having so much fun!
I found it hilarious that at some point William had to try to calm him down since they were actually sitting surrounded by fans of the other team (and they were losing badly haha). But George is adorable.
Charlotte seemed to pay attention but at the same time she seemed to be more into the conversation Kate and the other woman (Kate’s old friend ana Charlotte’s godmother) were having
To the usual neysayers – Find something wrong with this!
William certainly took him to the right match – Aston Villa have been struggling all season and won 5-1 away yesterday.