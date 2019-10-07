Ellie Kemper welcomed her second baby, Matthew, a month ago

Embed from Getty Images
When I wrote about Ellie Kemper in August, she was about to give birth to her second child. She and her husband, Michael Koman, to whom she’s been married for 7 years, welcomed their first son, James, in 2016. Michael is a comedian and writer who has written for Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Saturday Night Live. It turns out that Ellie gave birth to their second son, Matthew, a week after that interview with Us ran! She posted this sweet picture on Instagram Saturday, celebrating Matthew’s “one-month birthday”:
According to IMDb, Ellie’s next project, The Stand-in, in which she’s starring with Drew Barrymore and Holland Taylor, is going to be released next year. I’m going to keep an eye out for that: I could watch Holland Taylor read the phone book, and I imagine that those three actresses will play off each other fabulously. I’m glad that Ellie kept Matthew’s birth quiet, and that she, Michael, and their sons have been able to spend time at home bonding. Congratulations to Ellie!
