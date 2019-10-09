Donald Trump refuses to ‘participate’ in the impeachment inquiry, like it’s a choice

The phone call that started the impeachment inquiry was Donald Trump’s call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Apparently, the call was so “crazy, frightening and completely lacking in substance related to national security” that the whistleblower described a witness to the call as “visibly shaken by what had transpired.” It was utterly clear to everyone on the call that “the president had clearly committed a criminal act by urging a foreign power to investigate a U.S. person for the purposes of advancing his own re-election bid in 2020.”
But, you know, according to Trump, the call was perfect. The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, was one of Trump’s guys trying to organize all of the crimes in and around Ukraine. Sondland was set to testify before House committees yesterday, and he had already flown into Washington for the testimony. But then Mike Pompeo shut him down, and the White House tried to shut everything down. After that, the White House sent out a truly bonkers letter to the House of Representatives that boiled down to “how dare you try to investigate anything.”
The White House declared war on the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, announcing that it would not cooperate with what it called an illegitimate effort “to overturn the results of the 2016 election” and setting the stage for a constitutional clash with far-reaching consequences.
In a letter to House Democratic leaders, the White House said the inquiry had violated precedent and denied President Trump’s due process rights in such an egregious way that neither he nor the executive branch would willingly provide testimony or documents.
“Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice,” said the letter signed by Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel. “In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch and all future occupants of the office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances.”
But in refusing to cooperate with what Mr. Trump on Tuesday called a “kangaroo court,” the president risked ensuring the very outcome he would rather avoid. House Democrats made clear that his failure to comply with their demands for information could form the basis for its own article of impeachment.
In case you’re interested in reading the entire crazy letter, go here to NBC News. I only got through the first page of whining about how Dems are trying to “overturn the 2016 election.” The election where Russia interfered on behalf of Trump you mean? So Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a brief statement about Trump’s obstruction of justice (which would be a new count in the impeachment):
“For a while, the President has tried to normalize lawlessness. Now, he is trying to make lawlessness a virtue. The American people have already heard the President’s own words – ‘do us a favor, though.’ The President’s actions threaten our national security, violate our Constitution and undermine the integrity of our elections. The White House letter is only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy, and to insist that the President is above the law.
“This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections. Despite the White House’s stonewalling, we see a growing body of evidence that shows that President Trump abused his office and violated his oath to ‘protect, preserve and defend the Constitution.’
“The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction.
“Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable.”
Yeah. As I said, obstruction of the impeachment inquiry IS an impeachable offense all on its own. And what I keep thinking about is how two weeks ago, Trump released the sort-of transcript of the phone call because he thought it would exonerate him… so how bad is everything else that he KNOWS it’s bad? Sondland must have tons of dirt on him. The State Department is clearly holding mountains of evidence of Trump’s misdeeds and crimes.
Also… Matt Gaetz thinks “kangaroo court” has something to do with “Malicious Captain Kangaroo.” The darkest timeline.
Matt Gaetz: "What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo." pic.twitter.com/QQPaj8sR0p
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 8, 2019
The GOP always talk about the Democrats trying to stage a coup however that’s literally what they are doing. They are throwing off all of the checks, any balances, lying, committing treason, and, for a group of “constitutionalists”, doing a shit job of upholding it. So much for the “Party of Smaller Government”.
He and conservative pundits like Charlie Kirk want to know who the whistleblower is so their minions can target the person for harm. He’s in full blown meltdown on Twitter this morning, screaming about a “wirch hunt.” Yes, wirch, not witch. The situation with Turkey is obviously a wag the dog effort. And Lindsey Graham needs to shut up and resign.
I love the weird, wrong reference to poor sweet Captain Kangaroo. What an idiocracy we are living in…
Just seeing Gaetz and Jordan make my blood boil. Whatever happened to electing our best and brightest? It really is an idiocracy. I’m sick, just sick about this country.
It’s spelled Gym Jordan & he needs to be in jail for the OSU wrestling situation. They (GOP) have firmly affixed themselves to the mast & will go down w/the ship & I, for one, will be applauding wildly. The most disappointing thing is to watch duly sworn conservators of the constitution so quickly use it for Toilet Paper is it keeps their Emperor in power. All for fear of a tweet.
Write down “obstruction of Congress” and move on. That’s what got Nixon. What is most horrifying is what did Erdogan promise Trump to get him to abandon the Kurds? Turkey will slaughter them if given the chance. Anyone still supporting Trump at this point also has dirty hands (IMO)
Poor America. The sooner this twat is gone – impeached or not – the better for everyone.
I watched a great little interview with Sir Michael Parkinson tonight. He’s here in Australia for a farewell tour, and looks and sounds fabulous for a man in his 80s. When asked what he’d ask trump in an interview, he replied (paraphrasing), “I’d ask him why he’s so ridiculous. but one would find it ridiculous to try to get any sense out of him. He’s a dangerous man.”
The interview is short, and I’m not sure if it works outside of Australia, but worth a look.
https://www.abc.net.au/7.30/legendary-interviewer-michael-parkinson/11588274
Yeah, “malicious Captain Kangaroo”..what would Mister Green Jeans be?
Maybe I’m just jaded, but I don’t see anything happening to him, and he knows it. Impeached in the house maybe but the Senate? No way. This GOP sold their soul to him long ago. They will back him no matter what he does.
I’ve been low-key ignoring all impeachment news because I absolutely refuse to get my hopes up again. Prepare for the worst and all
This is where I am. Everything he’s said and done since campaigning is revolting. He’s made a complete mockery of the office, every branch and Congress top to bottom, education, journalism, law, civil rights, NOAA, NASA, democracy, national security including CIA, FBI, NSA, global relations and on and on. He’s been excused and explained as though that erases everything we see every second of every day. It’s vomitus mass on a scale the likes I’ve never seen. It’s a volatile collection of human depravity, deception and barbarism we thought was long dead. I’ve lost many things since 2016. The greatest of these many things is hope. And if he can still be sitting in that office after everything we’ve seen, heard and read, he’s not going anywhere.
Maybe not, though. His “decision” regarding Syria may have actually been a bridge too far for even his most staunch supporters within the GOP. Turtleface McConnell even came out against Trump in regards to Syria. McConnell! Lyndsey Graham did, too. You know it’s bad (good?) when those two boot-lickers publicly oppose something Trump has done, or is threatening to do.
Graham needs to admit this is his own fault. He could have put the brakes on this administration two years ago and chose instead to golf with him, insult Obama while claiming Trump is intellectually superior, yes, he did that; smirk at victims of sexual assault, vacation with Nagini in Africa, help her crash McCain’s funeral, and put a drunken rapist on the Supremes. Now, he’s wringing his hands, whinging, and tweeting at the Turkish government,as if Erdogan reads his Twitter account, when he should be announcing that this has gone too far & Trump needs to be removed from office.
Smcollins- I was feeling just like you yesterday, but it seems like there wasn’t enough anger. Maybe if/when Turkey actually tries a real attack.
UPDATE: Turkey has moved into Northern Syria. Leaving the Kurds (who fought with US to defeat ISIS/ISIL) to be slaughtered and this should be considered a War Crime perpetrated by Trump.
And his biggest supporters are Drunk Matt Gaetz and Pedo Enabler Gym Jordan. The people who vote for these scumbags are beyond redemption.
And trump is now adding Braindead Trey Gowdy to his legal team. A real Confederacy of Dunces.
Their stupidity is mind-boggling, but we must never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. (George Carlin was a wise man.)
Oh i never heard that Carlin line, yep that’s a good one. So much truth there.
for real…they should quarantine everyone who voted for Matt Gaetz.
Ha, I said something similar above. Knowing that these guys appealed to people’s worst instincts and won is disgusting and disheartening. I hope they get crushed next time around. Jordan, I believe, is being challenged this time around.
In his great and unmatched wisdom, he decided to sit this one out. Umm… I don’t think it works that way, Socrates.
All about power and money.
Everyone is getting paid to play along with The dotards house of lies. It stopped being about America and our constitution the moment trump was cheated into the Russia House.
For 3 years now the American people have sat back and allowed, no, supported this orange bastard and his fellow repubs commit treason. Dotards actions have been normalized by his state media pals who are getting rich btw . His supporters have tunnel vision and the rest of us sit back and watch our country and our rights burn.
I mean Nixon was about to be impeached because of his coverup of Watergate; like Capone was on tax charges. It’s never the actual crime but the down-stream illegal activities to hide them that get them caught.
Still not going to happen. Republicans literally have to vote to impeach, and they won’t destabilize their party before an election.
And the fuckery continues…bless his heart.