WAG Fight: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling stories to The Sun

Okay, I barely know who these people are, but this seems to be THE conversation in British circles today. Coleen Rooney is the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney. She’s a WAG and a local celebrity in the UK, and sort of an Instagram influencer type. There are always stories about Coleen and Wayne Rooney in the British tabloids and I never pay attention to them because they seem more like “local celebrities,” you know? Well, Coleen dropped this message on social media this morning:
This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1
— Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019
Basically, Coleen Rooney had a private IG account for close friends and family and she noticed that information she put on that private account was ending up in The Sun. So she tested a theory and blocked every account but one and then spent five months posting fake IG Stories. Those fake stories ended up at The Sun. The kicker: she identifies the person who has been selling her out. Rebekah Vardy. Who is that? Another WAG. Rebekah is married to Jamie Vardy, who plays for Leicester. So… this was all one WAG snitching on another WAG. And it’s super-melodramatic too, because Rebekah Vardy responded:
@ColeenRoo pic.twitter.com/VkhkkIa6nh
— Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 9, 2019
Do you believe that one of Rebekah’s assistants was the one to stalk Coleen’s accounts and sell the info? I do not. Messy. But funny!
Everyone reading Coleen Rooney's tweet. pic.twitter.com/sxQ01ZyYrs
— Kristian (@vonstrenginho) October 9, 2019
The Sun is currently racing to delete the 'fake stories' Coleen Rooney invented, that Rebekah Vardy allegedly sold. pic.twitter.com/obNYDhfxtV
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 9, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COVERING THIS STORY. That is all.
I feel sorry for this woman if her friend really did this… She has enough to deal with her husband constantly publicly cheating on her.
Sadly I do know who these women are. My husband is a huge Arsenal fan. Vardy is known to be a nasty piece of work. She came between her husband & his family & they no longer speak. Which is really sad as his father was quite instrumental in helping him get all the way to the EPL. There is no way her “assistant” did this.
Not a fan of Rooney as she was rather rude during Wayne’s time in the EPL but she was the Queen Bee for a time. (She was know to be be pretty nasty to Posh when both of their husbands played for Man U) I am always sorry for any women who’s GF tosses her to the dogs
At Man Utd wouldn’t Posh have been the Queen Bee anyways I find it hard to believe Coleen could be rude to her everyone kissed Poshs ass at the height of Posh and Becks.
@keekee you would think but Colleen was Wayne’s WAG & he was favored by Ferguson. Their wedding was treated like a royal wedding in the EPL. It was rather well known that David & Sir Alex were at loggerheads most of the time (Ferguson actually threw a boot at David’s head & he famously wore his hair back so everyone could see the mark) & as far as ManU nation (& the EPL) Ferguson was a God. The joke is at the end of the world you want to be with Sir Alex as you will get 6 extra minutes.
Plus Posh’s time at ManU was before she became a designer.
don’t…its like football gossip girl. they know what they get into when they become WAGs.
I dont understand Rebekahs motives…like, she has money so just for more money? Because she doesnt like Coleen? For atention? Im honlestly shook.
Her motives were probably to be on side with the press alot of the WAGs demographic reads the really trashy tabloids… In turn they probably did only positive stories on her and gave her an extra push in promoting her brand.
Power move. WAGs complete with each other for press and good coverage. Selling stories could get her some inches too, or negative press for a rival. Or she’s bored and thinks it’s funny.
YOOOOO. THIS IS THE KIND OF PETTY I LIVE FOR.
The endind with the “It was…Rebekahs account” kills me.
I GASPED when I read the kicker to this on Twitter this morning. Delicious. Masterfully crafted. My entire office ground to a halt so we could all cackle about Coleen brainstorming the ‘gender selection in Mexico’ fake story.
I’m loving that ‘WAGatha Christie’ is trending in the UK!
It would be really fitting if a Scouser (person from Liverpool) was the one to bring down The Sun!
Wagatha Christie is brilliant, I am also cackling at this comment “I’m a vegan and I’m HERE FOR THIS BEEF” pure twitter gold!
Coleen Rooney is famous for not divorcing him after he publicly pranced around town with prostitutes. Wayne is famous for not being able to speak English despite being born and raised in England, looking like old Elmer Fudd when Wayne was still a teen and hiring granny hookers. Also was really good at professional soccer for a decade and a half or so.
This is when social media really shines. I’ve been laughing so hard at the memes from this story.
And again shows the Sun is trash!
Loving the Alexis Carrington Colby meme
It’s insulting to toilet paper everywhere to describe that paper as not worth wiping your bum on. How has it still not been shut down??
All I can think, is that Meghan needs to do something similar to flush out the palace insiders.
What’s a WAG? Google only gives me info about dogs lol
Wife And Girlfriend (of football/soccer players)
SO GLAD YOU ARE COVERING THIS. I am living for the replies on Twitter!
Colleen and Victoria Beckham were like Queen WAGs back in the day. This is hilarious!! In truth Rebekah’s account could be hacked, but if she suspected it why not change the password months ago? Right, because she didn’t suspect anything. I honestly believe she could sell the stories, it’s a power move more than a money one (not that money hunrs any). It’s all so Football Wives, I loved that show.
This is hilarious. And Rebecca’s response was just lmao like honey, your PR team isn’t using your account and selling out your friends without your knowledge. Also I would watch the hell out of a tv show show about this.
If she were genuine, surely Rooney’s post would’ve been deleted already, because Rebecca would’ve brought the lawyers….
Can she sue? She said it was 1 account. She named the account owner. Rebekah is responsible for her account. She didn’t say it was personal or she was out to get her. She named the owner of the account selling stories. So it’s not lies or liable.
Enjoying this immensely, thank you! I also cane here to say that Rebekah looks like the brunette version of the blond US reality woman whose daughters now look exactly like her, Kim Zol… something. That’s spooky.
The 6ix9ine memes hahahaha
Not her claiming she got hacked lol. She’s clearly lying her butt off. I’m looking at Rebekah’s face and hand in that last picture and yikes. Her foundation is several shades darker than her skin color. Why do British women do this?
Know very little about these people, but bravo to Colleen for her sting operation. What gets me is how she was able to do this for 5 months and that dimwit didn’t realize no one else was commenting on the instastories. Just dumb.