“The Cambridges’ Royal Foundation no longer cares about ‘community empowerment’”….

At this point in the royal program, I really don’t care about all of the updates on how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are separating from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We’ve known all about these separations for a year now, ever since we learned that the Sussexes would get their own “household,” and ever since then, the updates have been going from “mildly interesting” to “completely obvious.” Of course Harry and William had a falling out a year ago. Of course they don’t want to work together. Of course William has been pushing negative stories about Harry and Meghan. Of course they were always going to split up their foundation.
So, this story is about the Royal Foundation split. The Sussexes filed all of the paperwork on their Sussex Royal foundation months ago, and the separation of the foundation work has been spread out for a while. Now the Cambridges are finally getting around to updating The Royal Foundation’s website, and it’s just… funny.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation has wiped mentions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its website, following the couple’s split from the charity earlier this year. Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, are now listed as the only two ‘principals’, with the Duke of Cambridge credited with ‘founding’ the charity, despite launching the organisation with Prince Harry, 35, in 2009.
Projects launched by Harry while part of the Royal Foundation, such as The Invictus Games and Meghan’s Together: Our Community Cookbook, have been removed from the Programmes section of the site. The site now lists Programmes in five different categories, including Conservation and and Mental Health, but it has removed Empowering Communities, which highlighted Meghan’s work on female empowerment.
I’m laughing. William and Kate want us to know that their charitable work will no longer be in anyway involved with women’s empowerment or empowering any so-called “community.” I mean, it’s sad that Will and Kate won’t be able to brag about and take credit for what Meghan and Harry accomplished through the Royal Foundation banner, but I imagine this is what Harry and Meghan wanted though: they wanted to carve out their own thing and the Cambridges were like “sure, we don’t care about women or communities anyway, take it.”
Also, in case anyone wants to discuss Richard Palmer’s garbage tweet, here you go.
“The Cambridges’ Royal Foundation no longer cares about ‘community empowerment’”….
I’m confused….When did it?
Exactly.
Good god they are mean buggers! Meghan has been nothing but elegant, intelligent, and caring/hard working and they (uk media, in-laws) have been just so awful.
I can’t understand why, People Magazine keep saying Kate started the Foundation, she came up with ‘heads together’ banner, but the foundation was started before she married billy.
So he is trying to rewrite history, nothing new with them taking credit for others work.
That must have been a hell of a fight, Meghan wanting all the cookbook money to go to the HUB, and Harry wanting credit for the Invictus Games.
I see they held onto the cookbook though. Who is writing these because “This programme is led by The Duchess of Sussex, and was launched when HRH was a patron of The Royal Foundation. The programmes started when they were patrons of The Royal Foundation.” seems redundant. As for the tweet……kinda feels like it stated the obvious. I think Harry and William dropped each other, not this one-sidedness Palmer is trying to insinuate. The Queen and Charles could’ve stopped this years ago if they actually WANTED to. but obviously they don’t. The queen definitely isn’t gonna step in now, not like H&M are being the perfect distraction from Pedo Andy. Sad state of affairs.
About the tweet: i see no lies. Charles and William have had ample opportunity to show support and simply haven’t.
The conclusion I draw though is they’re unsupportive and on the wrong side of history. I’m not surprised really but it is disappointing – particularly Charles!
Totally agree. It’s not a positive thing to abandon your brother/son.
Agreed. Once upon a (stupid) time, I was a Charles fan. Now? Pfft.
I’m so disappointed in the royal family, but it’s on me. I should have known better. I should never have given them the benefit of the doubt. They’re awful people.
wow that Tweet is, petty AF? That family is a viper’s nest, why do we fund them!!?!
Do you really believe Palmer knows anything about them? This is just pure spitefulness from him.
question re: engagements/meetings – William’s meeting with Jason Knauf was added to the CC. Do Harry and Meghan add meetings with their foundation executives to the CC like that? I am tempted to laugh at it, but maybe its normal across the board for the royals for something like that to be included.
Anyway, the Cambridges are petty, but I’m glad that there is no mention of IG or Together on their site. there shouldn’t be.
Richard Palmer is SUCH an asshole. I am of the opinion that Charles and the queen knew of both lawsuits and gave their tacit approvals. Like we have said on here before, this isn’t the first time the royals have sued a media outlet.
But at this point, it is undeniable that there is radio silence from the rest of the royal family and IMO it makes the royal family look REALLY bad. If we hadn’t had that pathetic church drive with Pedo Andy, then maybe you could say the other royals are staying out of this. But no. They could give their support. they are choosing not to.
Now the Cambridges can rise or fall all on their own with folks seeing just their work without them riding the coattails of others. Time for them to show their own work.
I remain amused that the Cambridges count every little thing on the CC regardless of it actually something meaningful or tangible. Where are the products of all of these meetings like Broken Britain or Wills stuff?
I am not surprised about the pettiness. Par for the course with them although bitterness is ages people.
Its no surprise most of the anti-Harry and Meghan people are also pro-trump and pro-brexit. They love being wrong about everything and supporting pedophiles.
It’s really not fair to say the Cambridges don’t care about community empowerment. What with all the work being done with the children of broken Britain they just don’t have time for community empowerment…
That tweet is such garbage.
Kate and Will’s charitable contributions will continue to be propped up and held up despite not having a fraction of the impact of H&M’s because they are the embiggened ones.