Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told Donald Trump to pay upfront & Trump freaked

Hello yes this is Jacob Frey, a hottie with a body. He’s also the mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a vibrant multicultural, multifaith, multiethnic city. He’s a Democrat who supports women, a woman’s right to choose, interfaith dialogue and common-sense finances, whether it’s personal finances or the city’s finances. Minnesota has voted Democrat for president for twenty years. As much as people want to claim it’s a swing state, it really isn’t, and Jacob Frey seems like a good guy. I’m half-expecting a dozen people to tell me that he did this or that wrong, but for now, just give me this: he’s good looking and he seems to be decent and progressive.

Why this brief foray into hot local politicians? Because Donald Trump decided to tweet about Jacob Frey yesterday:

Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal! I stand strongly & proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota! See you Thursday Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Radical Left Dem Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is doing everything possible to stifle Free Speech despite a record sell-out crowd at the Target Center. Presidents Clinton and Obama paid almost nothing! The Minneapolis Police have been incredible…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Why all the anger? Why all the toddler rage? It’s because Mayor Frey told Donald Trump that if he wanted to hold one of his sad Nazi rallies in Minneapolis, Trump has to pay upfront. Donald Trump has consistently refused to pay his bills when it comes to cities providing security to him when he comes in for campaign rallies. The way it works is – I think – if Trump is visiting a city for an official purpose, a presidential purpose, the cities either have to eat the cost of the added security, or they get reimbursed by the federal government. But when Trump visits a city for campaign purposes (or Nazi purposes), his campaign has to pick up the tab, and his campaign has not done that. Ten cities (or more) have had to eat tens of thousands of dollars worth of police overtime, etc. So Mayor Frey told Trump to pay for his trip to Minneapolis (scheduled for Thursday) upfront. First Mayor Frey responded on Twitter, Baby Trump’s favorite medium:

Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors. https://t.co/v1cXvoD9uR — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

Then this photogenic hottie got in front of the cameras to diss Trump. It was beautiful, and I’m not just talking about the mayor’s cheekbones.

Mpls mayor @Jacob_Frey on Trump's Twitter attacks: "I'm doing things like filling potholes & making sure our city has enough affordable housing … I don't have time to be tweeting garbage out, so it's kinda surprising when POTUS has the time to do this himself." pic.twitter.com/Hn1NpoWYMV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2019

Bless Minneapolis. I wish Jacob Frey’s cheekbones good fortune in the wars to come.