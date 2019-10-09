Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told Donald Trump to pay upfront & Trump freaked

Hello yes this is Jacob Frey, a hottie with a body. He’s also the mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a vibrant multicultural, multifaith, multiethnic city. He’s a Democrat who supports women, a woman’s right to choose, interfaith dialogue and common-sense finances, whether it’s personal finances or the city’s finances. Minnesota has voted Democrat for president for twenty years. As much as people want to claim it’s a swing state, it really isn’t, and Jacob Frey seems like a good guy. I’m half-expecting a dozen people to tell me that he did this or that wrong, but for now, just give me this: he’s good looking and he seems to be decent and progressive.

Why this brief foray into hot local politicians? Because Donald Trump decided to tweet about Jacob Frey yesterday:

Why all the anger? Why all the toddler rage? It’s because Mayor Frey told Donald Trump that if he wanted to hold one of his sad Nazi rallies in Minneapolis, Trump has to pay upfront. Donald Trump has consistently refused to pay his bills when it comes to cities providing security to him when he comes in for campaign rallies. The way it works is – I think – if Trump is visiting a city for an official purpose, a presidential purpose, the cities either have to eat the cost of the added security, or they get reimbursed by the federal government. But when Trump visits a city for campaign purposes (or Nazi purposes), his campaign has to pick up the tab, and his campaign has not done that. Ten cities (or more) have had to eat tens of thousands of dollars worth of police overtime, etc. So Mayor Frey told Trump to pay for his trip to Minneapolis (scheduled for Thursday) upfront. First Mayor Frey responded on Twitter, Baby Trump’s favorite medium:

Then this photogenic hottie got in front of the cameras to diss Trump. It was beautiful, and I’m not just talking about the mayor’s cheekbones.

Bless Minneapolis. I wish Jacob Frey’s cheekbones good fortune in the wars to come.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

6 Responses to “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told Donald Trump to pay upfront & Trump freaked”

  1. The Other Katherine says:
    October 9, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Yup, no reason why cities should be providing free security for politicians’ campaign rallies, and Individual 1′s campaign has a well-documented history of stiffing creditors, just like the man it represents. Good for Minneapolis.

    Reply
  2. MattyLove says:
    October 9, 2019 at 7:18 am

    I know nothing about him except what is included in this article but…Jacob Frey for President!

    Reply
  3. My3cents says:
    October 9, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Mayor McDreamy vibes.

    Reply
  4. Anna says:
    October 9, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Good for Frey. Not their responsibility to pay for security for Trump’s Nazi rallies.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2019 at 7:24 am

    He’s absolutely right. He’s not saying that the police etc should not be paid, he’s saying the campaign should pay for them (like it is supposed to) and it should do so upfront. Trump is embarrassed that he’s being called out for not paying his bills, yet again.

    Reply

