James Middleton’s family, including sister Kate, attended therapy sessions with him

I speak out about my depression in the hope it resonates with someone who might be struggling. Just remember we all have mental health and it’s ok to talk about it. In fact talking about it was the first step towards my recovery 🗣 . I delved into the depths of my mental health, ADD, dyslexia and the taboo of suicidal thoughts with the wonderful @bryonygordon which is in today’s @telegraph magazine #petsastherapy #itsgoodtotalk #mentalhealthawareness
Early this year, James Middleton spoke publicly about being diagnosed with depression and ADD. After years of struggling without really knowing or understanding what was going on, it seemed like James had finally sought help, with the full support of the Middleton family. He actually credited his sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her work on mental health issues for helping him understand what was happening to him. We knew he went into therapy. What we didn’t know was that members of his family joined him in therapy, including Kate:
James Middleton has revealed that his sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied him to therapy sessions. Speaking to the Telegraph, 32-year-old James said that 18 months ago, when he was in the grips of depression, he attended a therapy session with his family – Kate Middleton included.
When asked which family members accompanied him to his Cognitive Behavioural Therapy sessions, James explained: “All of them. Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and [sometimes] together. And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn’t need my family to say, ‘What can we do?’ The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand.”
That’s so interesting to me that Kate was quietly attending sessions with her brother and she was not talking about it at the time (which is the right thing to do – this was not her story to reveal). Some of the best advocacy work comes from people who have experienced an issue first-hand, or have been a witness to it in their own family. I wonder if James’ struggles were actually a big part of Kate’s mental health work this whole time. Just regarding Kate: I’ve always maintained that she does give a sh-t about the work she does with mental health, my problem is with the way she explains it, or rather, doesn’t explain it. These are complicated issues but they are rarely presented as more than “Kate wore a dress and did a meeting.” Maybe that was why Kate attended therapy sessions with James too: supporting her brother, of course, but also trying to learn better ways of speaking about these struggles.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
It does kind of make you see Kate’s Heads Together in a different light. But you’re right, Kaiser, she just does not have a “natural” presentation/execution of her ideas on how to accomplish her goals.
Have to say, I love that Ella, and all of James’ dogs, are a big part of his recovery/therapy. My pups throughout my life have always been my best “therapists”: they love unconditionally, listen, and offered a kiss and a snuggle after I’d vent 😊
While the Mids can fairly be criticized for some things, they truly are a supportive family in this. Kudos to them. It’s not always the case that a family accepts the reality of mental illness and lets itself be guided by professionals in helping on the road to recovery. I admire James for speaking of his experience, the taboo and the shame surrounding depression is still entrenched, especially for a man in “stiff upper lip” Britain.
I think this is interesting and important – that he is speaking out so openly about it. It’s great that his family was so supportive and i’m glad he seems to be doing better now.
I agree that I think Kate does care about mental health, but she just needs to talk about it differently. That’s why this interview from James is interesting IMO – because it seems like that experience would give Kate better insight into mental health issues, but it still feels like her insight falls flat. (and I don’t mean that I think she should have said, “well when I went to therapy with my brother….”) But it seems that often she pushes the idea that a stable family life and a supportive environment when you are younger helps with mental health issues, when she should know firsthand that anyone can suffer from depression and it can be quite debilitating.
That speech was a few years ago and I suspect before her brother advised them of his issues. I would like to think she wouldn’t say that otherwise.
@Nic – I hope you’re right. It will be interesting to see if this experience changes their approach to mental health in the future. But at the very least, its nice to see that their emphasis on talking about it and being open helped James, and hopefully his talking about it so openly can help others.
Kaiser, I think that’s a pretty healthy take. I think she DOES care, but unfortunately tends to fumble it up. I also wouldn’t be surprised if some of her interest in mental health education/awareness is tied into her brothers first hand experience.
At the end of the day, I think more people than not tend to struggle for at least a small period of their life in some way or another. Even if James is a bit of a joke in some ways, I think it’s admirable that he speaks openly about it all. The more people talk about it, the more understanding you’ll see happening.
Gotta admire the Mids on this front. I can totally see Kate attending sessions with James. As for how she presents herself and perspective on the issue of mental health, I think a large part of that is absolutely due to not wanting to outshine William. Now that James has come forward, can you imagine if Kate were to ‘allowed’ to speak candidly and ‘passionately’ about this? I don’t think she has the right kind of support from William to pull this off for fear of out shining Big Willy, which is all rather unfortunate.
I think the fact that the Middletons-all of them-were willing to attend sessions with James is incredibly kind and supportive.
I suffer from depression and have for years. I still don’t know how it has affected my thoughts and actions (my depression is part of a more recent overall diagnosis of bipolar disorder), but I know I could have used more support. My (now) ex-husband refused to talk about it, even when I suffered from postpartum depression, which has a straightforward cause. My brother and sister-although supportive in general-really don’t get it. They won’t talk about the particulars.
Being able to talk about how depression really feels and how it affects you and your actions to your loved ones fosters a level of support that is crucial to coping-and even thriving-with a chronic illness.
Good for James! He is very brave. I wish him the best.
I agree; I have suffered from depression for probably the past 15 years (not all the time, it comes and goes) and my parents are not really supportive. Like, they just don’t get it. Usually I can still function and live my life, so they just don’t see it. My SIL has really bad anxiety and had a breakdown about 7 years ago and my parents were very supportive of her, which was nice to see, but I think for them something like depression just doesn’t “click” because doesn’t everyone get sad sometimes?
Anyway I hope you’re doing well these days! It can be a really tough road to navigate sometimes.
And deal with our own mental health issues on top of everything else.
Am not going to jump on the guy for speaking out, men’s mental health is a very taboo subject and its a good thing the family is supporting him. But patting Kate on the head for doing something that any normal family would do really is clutching.
Yet my comment saying that appears to have disappeared.
Family therapy can be incredibly helpful in any kind of recovery, if family members will come, have an open mind, and be willing to look at their own sh*t. That last item in particular–it’s fairly common for families to be supportive and want to help, as long as they don’t have to admit that they have problems/are part of the problem. It’s a total game changer if everyone looks at themselves, instead of just the “identified patient” (as we say in the biz).