Bella Hadid on her mental health struggles: ‘You are allowed to ask for help’



Bella Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday last week and took to Instagram with an important message. After thanking followers for their well-wishes, she told them that Mental Health Awareness Day was October 10 and shared that she has faced challenges to her mental health. Bella posted an image of a black-and-white drawing of a woman with flowers in her hair underneath a quotation from Hannah Blum: Even on those rainy days when it feels like the world is covered in grey, do not lose hope, because there has never been a storm that lasted forever. The sun is always present; it too has to find it’s [sic] way through the clouds.

In her lengthy comment, she wrote, in part:

I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You have no idea how much it means to me reading each message.💛 Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn’t consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them…don’t feel pressured by things online…if you don’t want to get out of bed, don’t. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them. Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I’ve learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help… you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind !

[From Bella Hadid's Instagram]

She ended by telling her followers who might be struggling, “I see you!” and sent them a virtual hug and love.

I’m so glad that Bella is in a place where she feels that her mental health has improved and that she’s proud of herself and her journey as she celebrated her birthday. I’m also happy that she’s chosen to share her story with her followers and to remind them that everything they see online isn’t necessarily a reflection of reality. So many people I know and love are living with mental health issues right now, so Bella’s post is especially meaningful. I sincerely hope that any of her followers who needed to see her words take them to heart and do as she suggested: ask for help from trusted loved ones and/or medical professionals. I’ll also add my own hope that anybody reading this who is similarly struggling right now is also being extra gentle with themselves and is getting the help that they need. I hope that everyone is having a great week, and that self-care is part of it.