Ryan Murphy announces that his five-year-old son is cancer-free

If you want some great news this week, here it is: Ryan Murphy’s youngest son, Ford, who is 5, is now cancer-free. A year ago this month, Ryan introduced his followers to Ford in an Instagram post in which he also announced that Ford had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was two. Ryan also donated $10 million, enough for a hospital wing, to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Ford was treated.

Ryan shared the great news about Ford’s health during Variety‘s Power of Women event, at which he was presenting an award to Dr. Dana Walden for her work with the UCLA Jonson Comprehensive Cancer Center. He explained to attendees that Ford’s cancer had been found during a routine visit with his pediatrician:

Fortunately, during [his] check-up, “Ford coughed at the exact right moment” as his physician was performing an abdominal exam. “He sat up, she was able to press her fingers in a bit deeper, Her eyes widened. Something was not right. From that moment came a day of terror and scans,” he said, adding that the doctors found that his son had neuroblastoma. “My baby had a tumor the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall. And the doctor said this was bad.” . . . After learning about his son’s diagnosis, Murphy reached out to Walden, who is godmother to both his children. “Ford went through a six hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family,” he said, adding that while he has yet to “emotionally recover” from it all, “Ford has.” “I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free,” Murphy added, as the room burst out in applause. Opening up about the lessons he learned from the experience, Murphy stressed that “this is a disease that touches us all.”

[From People]

I’m so happy for Ford, Ryan, Ryan’s husband, David Miller, and their older son, Logan, who is 6. I can’t imagine what having that weight lifted must feel like for all of them. Ryan told attendees, “We must help and we must be prepared and we must be proactive.” He explained that the hospital wing he and David donated the money for helps children and families “without our resources.” The Ford Theodore Miller Murphy Floor is a life-saving, incredible gesture from Ryan and David. May their family continue to be healthy and happy, and may their donation allow many many more children to get the treatment they need.

