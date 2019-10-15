Empty a can of hairspray in memory of Tom Holland’s mane

We finally watched Spider-Man: Far from Home last week. Scheduling two teenagers for anything to happen before their parents fall asleep should be an Olympic event, I swear. Anyway, we finally saw it and it was okay, I enjoyed it enough. I remarked during the film, again, that I am struggling with how I feel about Tom Holland. I feel for him, that part is for sure, and I’m trying to keep it in the maternal realm. But I was already losing that battle and then he took his shirt off in Far from Home and that made everything very murky. Being the sweet kid he is, Tom decided to end my struggle by shaving off all his hair, letting the bulk of his hot fall to the floor with it:

The buzzcut seems to be for his role in the Russo Brothers film, Cherry, which sees Tom playing an addicted Army medic with PTSD who has to rob banks in order to pay off his drug debt. Given that context, the drastic change makes sense. Tom is very talented, but even with stellar acting, it would be hard to see this guy in that role as described:

The cut happened early last week but it has taken most of us that much time to come to overcome the shock of our loss. Lainey Gossip posted an obituary featuring this fan’s tribute that is an absolute scream with Sarah McLachlan playing over a coiffure montage. Twitter, of course, is having a ball with the loss. There are people absolutely losing their sh-t over it but those who’ve come to terms have found comfort in trying to figure out who Tom looks like now and honestly, they’re all right:

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah saw ffh x18 (@thedriversarah) October 8, 2019

I swear to god Tom Holland looks like eleven for stranger things pic.twitter.com/BUV6PqSD1X — Defy Dean🎃 (@DeanMagganas) October 11, 2019

Tom Holland clearly shaved so he could play a different super hero pic.twitter.com/9JlNsM5o1h — Jeff (ZERO/ZX HYPE) (@Jeff71289802) October 11, 2019

Tom Holland 🤝 Zayn Malik 🥚 pic.twitter.com/vX6uoyPtgy — wen (@fiveavocados) October 8, 2019

why does bald tom holland look like balloony pic.twitter.com/33W07h5Ffv — saif // stan evelyn hugo 💖✨ (@thescorpiobooks) October 8, 2019

Fans seemed to have forgiven Tom (or the Russos, if we’re assigning blame properly) enough to turn out for the Ace Comic Con where Tom and his little egghead appeared with Jake Gyllenhaal (still gloriously tressed, thank gawd!) Tessa Thompson, Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth last week. And thank goodness fans will still come see him considering all the Spider-Man yet to come. Just yesterday, it was confirmed that after Spider-Man 3 (and Venom 2), there will be a Spider-Man/Venom crossover film, probably in 2022.

Speaking of Spider-Man 3, did we all hear that Spidey is staying at Marvel? Remember negotiations fell apart and Sony walked away with their legally purchased property. At the time, Tom was gracious and diplomatic in his discussion about leaving Marvel. But it was behind closed doors that Tom was truly impressive. Disney head Bob Iger told Jimmy Kimmel last week that Tom asked for his number, called him, made his case for Marvel to negotiate with Sony and asked Iger to please, make this deal happen. And Iger did! He went to his underlings, who got nowhere, so Iger called the head of Sony himself and they hashed out a deal. And Iger is giving Tom all the credit. Way to go, Peter Parker!

Last bit, then I’m out – the second trailer for Tom’s animated movie, Onward, is out. Fortunately, this one actually tells us what the film is about, and it looks cute. Weird, but cute:

