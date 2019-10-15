Queen Elizabeth II stepped out with actual ‘future queen’ Camilla at Westminster

Embed from Getty Images

There’s been a very strange vibe around the Queen for months. That’s how it’s felt to me. It started with QEII’s smiling car ride with Prince Andrew just hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious “suicide” in jail and the weirdness continued through the Boris Johnson/prorogation shenanigans. #AbolishtheMonarchy trended on Twitter for a while and… the Queen continued to do the most to protect Prince Andrew throughout the summer. Once again, this is from the outside looking in, but there definitely seems to be a VIBE around the Queen. And that vibe isn’t particularly pleasant or warm. Even the New York Times said that her speech at Parliament was overshadowed by looming Brexit drama.

These are photos of the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall today at Westminster Abbey. They were marking the 750th anniversary of the church. It’s been a while since Camilla and Queen Liz did an event with just the two of them, right? No buffer – no Charles, no Meghan, no Kate. Reportedly, Camilla gets along well with the Queen – they talk about horses, grandkids and dogs. Camilla knows protocol too – she walked behind the Queen the whole time. The Queen’s coat is so ugly! And look at those garish buttons. You can get away with wearing ugly, dated, buttony coats when you’re 93 years old though. Kate wants to wear this though!

PS… it’s also a little bit funny to me to think of all of the “Future Queen Kate” hype and here’s Camilla, the actual future Queen Consort and I think she would just rather be in the country with her dogs.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images