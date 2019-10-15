Aaron Paul on his career: You do one film that’s not a success and you’re damned



El Camino on Netflix is absolutely wonderful and perfect. I’m not going to give any spoilers except to say that it’s so much better than I expected, the plot is incredible and Aaron Paul gives a superb Oscar-caliber performance. He plays a character finding his own strength after suffering extreme PTSD. If you haven’t seen The Path on Hulu, he’s excellent in that too, and it also stars Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan. Aaron has an interview with Vulture where he talks about his career post-Breaking Bad. He suffered some disappointments but realized that he just didn’t find his stride yet. He’s now completely ok with doing television and streaming series and he has a great life with his wife of six years, Lauren Parsekian, and their daughter Story, who turns in February.

On his character, Jesse Pinkman

I couldn’t be more opposite of that guy, other than the fact that I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t bury anything. He was real to me. I loved Jesse. I cared for him. I wanted him to be okay. It sounds odd, but I lived and breathed every moment of his life. I know him so well it feels like these things happened to me, in a way. On The Path, which was canceled last year

I love everyone on that show. But story-wise, I don’t know if we knew the direction it was going. On how his career faltered after BB

I was so spoiled at the height of Breaking Bad. I was being offered everything. You do one commercial film that’s not the success they think it’s going to be, and you’re damned. He fired his manager after he got convinced not to do a big hib movie

There were some big thorns in my side that I had to let go. My wife knew all of this was going on, so when I told her what Vince wanted to do, she threw her arms around me. She knew it was an opportunity for me to spread my wings again. On doing TV and streaming instead of films

I can’t live with that pressure on me, nor will I. I’m happy.

[From Vulture]

Aaron’s big breakout after BB ended in 2013 (I can’t believe it’s been that long) was supposed to be 2014′s Need for Speed. That film didn’t do that well and neither did Exodus: Gods and Kings. It’s really his moment now though, because he lives and breathes this character and his performance is heartbreaking. El Camino had a brief theatrical release, but it’s not eligible for an Academy Awards nominations as it was only out for a weekend unfortunately. A film has to be out for a week to be Oscar-eligible. Aaron should at least get another Emmy for this. (He already has three for Breaking Bad.) I would love to see him have a career in prestige films because he is absolutely mesmerizing on screen. Jesse Plemons was really good in this too I should mention, as is the late great Robert Forster.

Oh and these two are still hilarious and awesome:

