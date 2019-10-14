“Prince Edward cuts a cake like an utter maniac” links

Later, it was a happy moment for members of the local community and volunteers at Lakeland Community Care Centre, as The Earl of Wessex joined them in celebrating their 25th anniversary! 🍰 #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/owfNnbabU2
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2019
Prince Edward’s cake-cutting video has gone viral and I still don’t understand how or why he decided to cut a cake that way. [Dlisted]
Remember how Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend said he attacked her? Well, Jezebel has some disturbing updates. [Jezebel]
There’s a new trailer for Charlie’s Angels. [LaineyGossip]
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a season 3 trailer. [Just Jared]
Cara Delevingne’s jumpsuit is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. [Go Fug Yourself]
How was Saturday Night Live this weekend? [Pajiba]
Elton John defends Ellen DeGeneres. [Towleroad]
Elderly gay men share their coming out stories. [OMG Blog]
The Pope accidentally declared he’s a New Orleans Saints fan. [The Blemish]
Edward attacked that cake like “IT’S ALIVE!!” Lolololol Too funny! It was like watching a Monty Python sketch.
Complete Monty Python! I have no idea what’s happening, but that was fun. It helps to distract from an otherwise horrific world.
The people were encouraging him and enjoying it, he have to do something to get attention, besides wearing a hat.
It was funny and he was playing to the crowd who were egging him on.