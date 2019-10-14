“Prince Edward cuts a cake like an utter maniac” links
  • October 14, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Prince Edward’s cake-cutting video has gone viral and I still don’t understand how or why he decided to cut a cake that way. [Dlisted]
Remember how Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend said he attacked her? Well, Jezebel has some disturbing updates. [Jezebel]
There’s a new trailer for Charlie’s Angels. [LaineyGossip]
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a season 3 trailer. [Just Jared]
Cara Delevingne’s jumpsuit is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. [Go Fug Yourself]
How was Saturday Night Live this weekend? [Pajiba]
Elton John defends Ellen DeGeneres. [Towleroad]
Elderly gay men share their coming out stories. [OMG Blog]
The Pope accidentally declared he’s a New Orleans Saints fan. [The Blemish]

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attends the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Prince Edward cuts a cake like an utter maniac” links”

  1. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Edward attacked that cake like “IT’S ALIVE!!” Lolololol Too funny! It was like watching a Monty Python sketch.

    Reply
    • Original Jenns says:
      October 14, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      Complete Monty Python! I have no idea what’s happening, but that was fun. It helps to distract from an otherwise horrific world.

      Reply
  2. Peg says:
    October 14, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    The people were encouraging him and enjoying it, he have to do something to get attention, besides wearing a hat.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    It was funny and he was playing to the crowd who were egging him on.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment