“Prince Edward cuts a cake like an utter maniac” links

Later, it was a happy moment for members of the local community and volunteers at Lakeland Community Care Centre, as The Earl of Wessex joined them in celebrating their 25th anniversary! 🍰 #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/owfNnbabU2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2019

Prince Edward’s cake-cutting video has gone viral and I still don’t understand how or why he decided to cut a cake that way. [Dlisted]

Remember how Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend said he attacked her? Well, Jezebel has some disturbing updates. [Jezebel]

There’s a new trailer for Charlie’s Angels. [LaineyGossip]

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a season 3 trailer. [Just Jared]

Cara Delevingne’s jumpsuit is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. [Go Fug Yourself]

How was Saturday Night Live this weekend? [Pajiba]

Elton John defends Ellen DeGeneres. [Towleroad]

Elderly gay men share their coming out stories. [OMG Blog]

The Pope accidentally declared he’s a New Orleans Saints fan. [The Blemish]