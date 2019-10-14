Duchess Kate suddenly fired a woman just after she came back from her honeymoon

Last year, the British tabloids latched onto this idea that the Duchess of Sussex was a “diva” and everyone hated her and the evidence used was a “high turnover” among staffers. It never made any sense, because there’s always a high turnover, no matter which royal figure you’re talking about. No one works for royalty to get rich or because it’s some great gig – people do it for the prestige of working for royalty, and the ability to parlay that prestige into a better paying gig after a few years. Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate, even the Queen – they all have high staff turnovers. I guess the Daily Mail is trying to make up to the Sussexes though, because they’re pointing out that Duchess Kate fired one of HER staffers rather suddenly:
The Duchess of Cambridge has made one of her most loyal aides redundant after the newlywed returned from her honeymoon. Sophie Agnew, 32, had worked for Kate for seven years and her role has been made redundant following the split of the Sussex and Cambridge households, Palace sources claim. Like Kate, Sophie is a St Andrews history of art graduate, and was put in charge of the Duchess’s personal assistants. She recently tied the knot to insurance company director Stuart Hill and the timing of the decision has created further unease.
‘Sophie worked so hard for Kate,’ one of her friends told the Daily Mail. ‘She loved her job and made a lot of sacrifices. The timing of the redundancy is said to have added to the disquiet. ‘Sophie has only just got married and returned from her honeymoon,’ the friend added.
The aide was spotted in 2016 carrying a Longchamp pilage bag and a suit cover, bearing William’s cipher, embroidered by British company The English Room, as the Cambridges arrived for their one-week tour of India and Bhutan. She also joined the couple on their 2014 trip to Australia and New Zealand and has regularly been spotted by Kate’s side.
The Duchess’s private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, quit in 2017. Often seen standing discreetly behind her royal boss during engagements, Miss Deacon played an important role during the Duke and Duchess’ wedding.
‘It is true that Sophie has left after seven years of service,’ a senior source confirmed. ‘Her role has been made redundant as a result of the split of the households. She will not be replaced.’
Rebecca Deacon was super-loyal and I think she just genuinely left to get married and start a family. I would find Sophie Agnew’s dismissal very questionable if Kate had done it under the presumption that Sophie was going to get pregnant soon as well – that would be pregnancy discrimination, which absolutely still happens. But… was that what really happened? I don’t know. It feels like the Sussexes and Cambridges have been shuffling their separate offices so much this year, it’s possible that Kate fired Sophie because she truly didn’t need her anymore, and the timing (post-honeymoon) was a coincidence. What IS clear is that Sophie must be kind of pissed that she was let go, thus the unnamed sources dishing to the Daily Mail.
Positions usually become redundant when two companies merge. — not when they split.
Was Will playing with more than Roses?
That’s a dumbass thing to speculate about.
@Mina, Not on a gossip site is it a dumbass comment..
I found Aurora’s comment funny and LMAO.
It seems she was head of the PAs and since there are less PAs now that the foundation has split, she’s just not needed
Although she’s tall, brunette and skinny so she may have been screwing Wills cause she’s his type
Why are there people in here accusing a random woman, who just got married, of sleeping with her married boss? It doesn’t make just Will look bad. Y’all should stop it, it’s pretty gross.
@Sofia & Aurora
Do you guys know how offensive you are being by accusing the woman of screwing William? Why does this narrative always follow women? I have been at the receiving end of this type of rumor and it’s extremely hurtful. Please do better.
Is it just me or are they subtly trying to make this the Sussex’s fault? Like Kate had to let her trusted aide go because there wasn’t work for her after the big bad Sussex’s left to start their own foundation. Says more about Kate and Will not having enough going on then anything …
That’s what I thought too, but I refrained from commenting because I thought maybe my tinfoil hat was too prominently placed on my head
After 7 years I’ll bet she has some serious info on how they all are… I do hope she spills
Too tinfoily, ya’ll think too much. Her position is no longer necessary since there are less PAs.
This. I like both Duchesses but they ARE blaming the Sussexes. Had they not split this poor newlywed would still have her job
Exactly. She worked solely for Kate, why would the Sussexes leaving affect her job or even be a factor?
Her job may have become redundant because Kate doesn’t work all that much to have more than one PA. That’s what the article should have said, and would have been accurate.
It shouldn’t. But that’s not going to stop the media from finding some angle to blame Meghan. Just like they blamed her for drought, famine and war for eating avocados. And just like they changed a headline from Princess Diana to ‘Meghan could have killed Charlotte during the royal wedding’ (because of some flowers in her bouquet…same flowers all royal brides including Kate used). The BM are really not concerned about accuracy or even the truth.
It’s not just you because that’s what the article (or headline?) implied!! That she was fired due to the split of the the Sussexes leaving the ‘fab four’s’ foundation. They may have changed the article/headline now, but that was what was originally being reported. So, yes, they did still find a way to blame Meghan/M&H.
No it’s not you. The article is worded to make it sound as though the Sussexes are responsible for her being let go. No mention is made about Kate being a mean boss or how callous the timing of her firing is etc. If Meghan had done this we’d sure be hearing about it though 🙄
Sophie, if you want to snitch…girl, we are there for you in spirit
In the top pic her smile is manic. So difficult for her to look relaxed. Maybe it’s all the tea she must drink for the caffeine to keep her weight down. No sparkle whatsoever, but that’s also true of her husband. Private pleasures, public funds. They look so damn uncomfortable when they have to show themselves.
Everyone has the odd photo where they look a bit manic, but with Kate it’s such a consistent thing that I’m really curious about what she’s like to interact with. There are so many photos of her laughing uproariously when others around her are cracking a tiny smile etc.
I wonder whether she really exaggerates her expressions for the camera? Or to seem more engaged with the people she’s with?
The manic smile is a bizarre tendency.
I was thinking Kate is trying to hide the fact shes got sagging skin in her face.
But then I see shes got that fixed so now she does it automatically.
The more I pay attention to her the more iys clear she’s just not up the role of Queen Consort. I dont think 10-20 years is enough time to train her.
Sophie Agnew was Rebecca Deacon’s assistant & she hasn’t been seen with the Cambridges since 2017 around the time Rebecca left.
They try to blame this on Harry and Meghan But it looks like Kate is the queen of « falling out » with tall and thin women around William.
So Sussesex strategy worked? They got scared and suddenly Kate (not William, how fair) gets the bullets?
‘It is true that Sophie has left after seven years of service,’ a senior source confirmed. ‘Her role has been made redundant as a result of the split of the households. She will not be replaced.’
I’m confused.If she had been around for 7 years, then she’s been around since before the ‘fab 4’. How could her departure be because of it?
It’s not. But they need some way to bring Meghan into it. 🙄
I wish they’d choose an excuse that made sense because firing her suddenly and right before a royal tour doesn’t add up.
Yeah, the contradictions are hard to ignore. Don’t think this was a friendly parting of ways.
Dumped when returning from her honeymoon? That’s low. I wonder if Sophie is working on a tell all: Cambridge vs Sussex, Bill instructing the press to weaponize Bad Dad against Meghan, or Bill’s fondness of Rose gardens?
Over on Daily Fail, several commenters were of course pinning this on Meghan. I just want to know why they hate her so much and what has she done that’s so wrong. Took a private jet? Big deal. 😡
Why does the dailymail hate Meghan? Because shes a biracial woman who won their top prize. Harry married her not some white English rose from a well to do family.
You’d think they could just be happy for him. He’s looked happier than I’ve ever seen him since he’s been with her. 🤷🏼♀️
Btw, it’s not important but in my small country of no importance it made headlines on the gossips side. I wonder if it makes an impact.
The narrative around this is far different than Rebecca Deacon so there is something unusual about it. There is no way this can be blamed for the foundation split though since she had been there for 7 years and suddenly this comes out just before a royal tour?
And if Kate did decide to get rid of her because she might get pregnant there would be a lawsuit against the BRF because it’s clearly discrimination. It’s doubtful this was done on that basis.
I would be more inclined to believe that she was the one leaking things to the media and with Harry’s lawsuit now out in public, they are getting rid of her when the media blames her for the leaks in the defence.
That was my thought as well. The royal staff jobs are pretty big on loyalty that works both ways. As in, you don’t fire someone after their honeymoon unless they’ve done something to make you angry. So, my guess is she was leaking info.
That’s what my tin foil hat theory tells me too. Maybe they set a trap and fed her false info and found the source of their leaks.
That theory – about her being the source of many of the leaks – makes sense. It would explain the sudden departure and why she doesnt seem happy about it (if she was told to leak the info?)
Honestly in my organization there are personal changes all the time. The only news is the media trying to blame the Sussexes.
Its a bit low to make someone’s job redundant when they come back from honeymoon, esp when the Cambridge’s have always made a big deal about loyalty.
This ‘restructuring’ is more of a bad reflection on the Cams as if they are moving staff off or getting rid of them it means that there is not enough work to justify the large household they have. Or their budget is being tightened.
My guess is that Sophie split after getting married.
After spending time with hubbs on Honeymoon she probably fux that shit. Being a glorified gopher picking up dry cleaning etc…
The article implies that Sophie is not happy about this but we likely can take that with a grain of salt. I imagine she was worked to the bone.
Why split hairs, the Palace said she was let go.
She work for the Cambridges for 7 yrs. they’re so dumb blaming a Foundation split.
Samantha Cohen officially retired from the Sussexs on Friday, a 6 months gig turned into an 18 months.
Rebecca Deacon basically left for that reason and it was never spun as her being redundant but that she wanted to move on. This article is pretty clear that Sophie was pushed out and it wasn’t her choice.
It does say a lot about work load though if they can let go of someone just before a royal tour, which should in theory be a very busy time.
I can not for the life of me figure out why someone with a history of art degree would want to be a glorified lady in waiting for Kate. Leaving is for the best.