Ryan Murphy donates $10 million to hospital that treated his son’s cancer



Prolific writer/producer Ryan Murphy has been married to photographer David Miller for six years and they have two sons, Logan, five and a half, and Ford, who turned four this month. In a new post to Instagram, Ryan revealed that Ford has been battling a pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma since he was just two years old. Ford’s pediatrician found an abdominal tumor during a routine pediatric checkup. Murphy writes that Ford has undergone surgery and “several difficult procedures” to remove and treat it. Neuroblastoma is most common cancer in babies under one and can have a high mortality rate depending on what type it is. The good news is that Ford is doing well now. Ryan has just donated $10 million, an entire wing, to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Ford received care. I got choked up reading this. A photo of Ford is above and here’s the caption in text:

I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla. Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford. 📸 credit: @dcmphoto.biz

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a non-profit facility and they’re a pioneer in treating neuroblastoma. Ryan’s generous donation will go far to help families who can’t afford care for their children. I’m so glad Ryan’s son is doing well now and hope his health continues to improve. I can’t imagine what their family went through.