Olivia Wilde’s daughter poured ice water on her pillow at 3am

Here’s one to file away in your “Do I Want Kids?” folder. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have two children, Daisy, who is three, and Otis, who is five. Both kids are adorable (as are all kids, IMO) and Olivia posts them on her social media but not constantly. It’s also not always the Sunshine and Roses approach some parents take publicly, like her admission the other day that her daughter had paid her an early morning call:

Between 3 and 5 AM my daughter poured ice water on my pillow and then screamed at me for not knowing the plot of the movie Abominable. Not sure when she joined a frat. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 9, 2019

I haven’t seen Abominable yet, is there an ice water wake-up call in it? Because my daughter wants to see it very much and this may prevent me from taking her. But this, right there, is why I follow Olivia on both Twitter and Instagram. I can picture the scene and, once dried off, would find it equally funny. But her frat comment made me laugh out loud. I have always loved Olivia’s humor, it’s sarcastic without being cruel, at least where her kids and Jason are concerned. Like this post from her Instagram:

On which she wrote the caption:

She looks like she just realized she crawled in bed with the wrong woman.

Ha! Not only is it a departure from most actress’ “#blessed to spend any time with this one” kind of comment, that is exactly what Daisy looks like in the photo. I’ve read through some of the comments on both Olivia’s Twitter and IG posts and there are some very silly ones admonishing her for not teaching her kids manners or other such nonsense. Olivia never seems to engage or react, which I get. Most of the stuff she says is a joke anyway and it’s not really worth it to explain to someone who’s already formed a judgement. I hope she never gets chased off by the Angries on social, I enjoy her too much.

Olivia’s has been bit by the directing bug. She did a few shorts and videos but her first feature, Booksmart, impressed a lot of people. She is currently directing something that is only listed as “secret project” on her IG. All we know is Margaret Qually is in it and it involves Times Square. I’ll be intrigued to see what it is.

Lastly, Olivia and Jason just bought a new home in Silver Lake over the summer. You can see some photos here, if you need some house pr0n for the day.

