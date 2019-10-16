Elle Fanning received a vintage Cartier ring as a wrap gift from Angelina Jolie

Ooh the 1970s JUMPED out. I love Elle Fanning’s Tatler cover – it feels so vintage, but in a cool way. Love the turquoise eye makeup and the scarf, A+. Elle is obviously still promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and she still sounds a little bit in awe of the fact that life is so different for her now, from when she did the first Maleficent movie when she was 14. She’s 21 years old now and Angelina Jolie gives her advice about media, boys, and…jewelry! Yes, Angelina gave Elle a Cartier ring when they wrapped on Mistress of Evil. Can you imagine? Some highlights from this Tatler piece:

On femininity: “Aurora represents the youth of the generation who is accepting to all, no matter what, and she does it in her own soft way. I think it’s a nice message to tell women, it’s okay to be comfortable in your femininity. Kindness is not weakness – it’s quite the opposite.’

On the British royals: “Kate and Meghan are doing royal femininity very differently. I can’t imagine being in the public eye like that. Every single move you make is critiqued.’ And her favourite? ‘I like Harry. Isn’t he the fun one?’ she quips.

Being influenced by her big sister: ‘I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn’t for anyone, only for ourselves, We would do lines, characters, it was very funny. It just felt right at home for us… We weren’t supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom’s dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something. Everyone says Dakota’s Meryl, and I’m Marilyn.’

Angelina bought her a ring as a wrap gift: Jolie presented her young co-star with the three-stone Cartier piece as a souvenir to remind the 21-year-old beauty of her character Aurora’s on-screen wedding. Elle laughed: “Maybe [Angelina] thought I’d be too sad to hand back the prop bling?”

The horse she shares with Dakota: The horse is named Goldie, and he was a gift from her sibling’s ‘Dreamer’ co-star Kurt Russell and is named after his “really cool wife”, Goldie Hawn. “He’s a blonde like us. And very proper. We ride him English and don’t use the Western saddle.”

Being nervous to meet Angelina when she was 14: “I was so young and so nervous. [When I saw her for the first time], she was with her eldest son and I just bear-hugged her and tried to break the ice in that way.”

Her relationship with Jolie now: “Our conversations were much more grown up. I felt safer in my own skin to ask questions.”