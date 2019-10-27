Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon got $2 million per episode for ‘TMS’

It seems completely obvious to me that Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram this week as part of what was likely a contractual obligation to promote The Morning Show. TMS premieres on Apple+ next month, which is also when Apple+ will really debut. It’s been a big build up for Apple+, a lot of hype and and a lot of hope that Apple’s streaming service will be the next big thing, “the new Netflix.” Apple is already a trillion-dollar company, so they’re basically making an investment on themselves, that they can throw enough money at Apple+ and that eventually it will not only pay for itself, but actually become a great revenue stream. This and more is discussed in a fascinating Hollywood Reporter story – go here to read the full piece. I’m pulling some info about the business side and creative side, including how much money they’re spending on The Morning Show:
…Any hurdles Apple has faced leading up to the launch won’t matter if their plan to offer a handful of original shows for $5 a month succeeds in attracting a fraction of their 1.4 billion Apple users. And many believe that it will. Wedbush estimates that Apple could attract 100 million TV+ subscribers by 2023 and generate between $7 billion and $10 billion in revenue from the product.
Though Apple makes significantly more — $167 billion in 2018 — from the sale of the iPhone, as people hold on to their devices longer, services like TV+ will be key to ensuring Apple ecosystem loyalty. “There’s a lot at stake,” notes Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “TV+ is going to play a major role in them further monetizing their 900 million iPhone users. The next leg of growth for Apple is going to be services.” Apple declined to participate in this story.
By several accounts, the company already has well outspent its initially projected $1 billion annual content budget. Morning Show alone costs $15 million an episode for a total of $300 million for two seasons, per sources, due in large part to the $2 million-an-episode fees that Witherspoon and Aniston negotiated. (Their deals are said to be even higher with producing fees and ownership points.)
As if to show off just how much cash the $1 trillion company has, execs are offering every AppleTV+ showrunner and series regular a free Apple product and have dispatched representatives to the sets of shows including Dickinson to take orders from talent on which style iPhone or iPad they’d prefer. But the gifts haven’t exactly made up for the regular Apple presence on some sets, where sources say development executives have been hands-on with ensuring that each show fits the Apple brand. While the company isn’t imposing strict family-friendly guidelines — early episodes of Morning Show feature the heavy use of F-bombs — the understanding is that explicit content must be in service of the storyline and all projects should, ultimately, mesh with Apple’s aspirational brand identity. (According to a recent BuzzFeed News report, the company also pressured creators not to portray China negatively to avoid angering the authorities.)
I’m sort of proud of Reese and Jennifer for negotiating $2 million per episode, with additional salaries for producing and probably a backend (if I’m understanding that correctly). Aniston and Witherspoon knew that The Morning Show would be the centerpiece of Apple+’s launch and that they would have to do so much heavy lifting to sell the show. Why not get paid big-time? That being said, the corporate synergy blending with the creative synergy is not ideal for anyone. Will Apple’s gamble pay off? Or will Apple+ become a billion-dollar write-off?
Considering Netflix is supposedly working with a billion dollar deficit, I don’t see how streaming pays off if you’re spending a over a billion a year. Yes subscribers, but with Disney, Netflix, HBOs new one, Hulu, Prime, and many more to come, just how many subscribers will join? I like Jen and Reese but have no desire for Apple+. And at a billion dollars, you’d need nearly a hundreds of millions subscribers to not be in red every year. Great business model? Hardly. Not much to monetize either.
I’ve heard people talk about Disney+, but honestly not one peep about Apple+. I think they overestimate public interest in yet another streaming platform that is more of a gamble (no built in catalogue).
Apple is really looking at their steaming service as an incentive to get people to upgrade their phones sooner. And get them to stay in the Apple ecosystem. That’s why they are giving away a free year with every new device. It’s similar to how Amazon sells their Kindle Fire tablets at a lost to keep customers in the Amazon ecosystem. I don’t think Apple is really looking to compete with Disney+, Netflix and the like.
Apple isn’t spending a trillion dollars on their streaming service. They are spending billions. Apple isn’t run on a deficit. They have a cash reserve of hundreds of billions of dollars. That’s why the tech world thought Apple would buy Netflix before they launched Apple+. I really don’t know how long Netflix can keep operating with that type of deficit.
Not the worst idea to aim right for the minivan majority in casting these two – plenty of disposable income there.
I got Netflix and only interested in getting Disney plus…
Good for them. Get paid ladies.
I don’t know about Apple +, we might get it for a month or two just to see if we like it, but we still have cable, Netflix, amazon prime, and Disney starting next month, so I imagine it’s going to be overkill.
I say this as a white woman closing in on 40, I would be more interested if more persons of color. I like Reese, Jennifer, and Steve Carell just fine. But I’m really enjoying these original Netflix movies and shows with diversity.
I got rid of cable because I barely watched anything on it. I’ve got Netflix and Prime and the truth is I probably only watch a tiny percentage of what’s on there too. But still more affordable, I guess. I agree the streaming services are starting to turn into overkill. I don’t care about Hulu or Apple+. I don’t have kids so I don’t need Disney on demand in my house, but I can see how that would be handy for those who do.
Anyone who purchases a new IPhone or IPad after Sept 10 automatically gets a one year free subscription to Apple+. So Apple is banking on those people liking and continuing the service after their free subscription ends.
I read an article that said there is room for growth in the streaming business. Streaming services combined only make up10-15% of the market and cable tv still dominates market share. The thinking is that if more cord cutting diminishes cables market share, there’s room for the streaming services to grow.
I have no desire to subscribe to Apple+. We don’t use Prime TV as it is, and pretty much stick to Netflix, Hulu, and Acorn. Contemplating BritBox, though.